Supabets Review: A Look at the Pros and Cons for South Africa

Read our comprehensive Supabets review to find out all about this South African online betting site. Sign up today for the R50 free bet on Supabets.

Supabets betting platform is secure and they hold a licence to operate in the country. If you're thinking about signing up with this bookmaker, read our Supabets Review to help you gain more insight.

🔍 Supabets Review 🌟 Our Rating 🏆 Key Features Supabets Betting options 4.5 Over 20 Sports and 2,000+ Casino Games Supabets Security & Trustworthy 4.5 Established 2008, South Africa Supabets Promotions & bonuses 5 Sports Exclusive: R50 + R50 Free Bets Casino Exclusive: 100 Free Spins + 50 Free Spins Supabets Payments 4.0 Min deposit : R1; Max deposit: R1,000,000 Supabets Mobile App 4.0 Available Android Data free version, Mobile Website How to register on Supabets 4.5 Very quick registration process Supabets Odds 4.5 Competitive Odds Our Conclusion 4.5 Top Choice in South Africa

You will find a thorough review of all the bookmaker's features in this Supabets review. In order for you to determine if it's a good fit for you, we will provide our frank opinion in our review. Our review is based on the security of the site, their betting offers, games, bonuses, and Supabets user experience. We will also compare how this Supabets stands out from other South African bookies.

✅ Our Conclusion on Supabets: A Satisfying Betting Experience for Users

After reading our Supabets review, you can sign up with Supabets sports betting to receive the R50 + R50 sign-up offer. The South African bookmaker Supabets is an amazing betting site and you can tell from this review they have it all. Whether you're a sports fan or casino lover, you'll enjoy the Supabets user experience.

Supabets has a fantastic interface that makes navigating their site easy. In addition to the Supabets user experience, you'll appreciate the compact data-free app. We would love it if the bookie could provide eSports options and a Supabets mobile app for iOS.

Here is our conclusion after making our Supabets review:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple betting options No iOS app Access to an impressive portfolio of games Limited Live streaming Supabets betting platform is user-friendly No eSports betting options

🔄 Betting Options at Supabets: A Variety of Sports and Casino Games

Supabets offers more than 20 different sports to bet on which includes domestic and international events. You'll have access to a variety of betting markets on the Supabets betting platform.

In addition to the thousands of betting options, Supabets in South Africa also offers impressive markets on many sporting events. You can bet on the outcome of the game, the totals, the handicap, the goal scorer, etc. Casino enthusiasts are not excluded, as they can play a variety of slot machines, roulette, and even poker games.

⚽ Bet on Sports with the Supabets Bonus Code

As we already mentioned, there are over 20 different sports and thousands of betting options at Supabets in South Africa. As such, you can easily wager on any of the upcoming sporting events taking place locally and internationally. In addition, the Supabets odds analysis is the best compared to other bookies. Some of the sports available on the website include:

Football

Basketball

Golf

eSports

Baseball

Volleyball

Rugby

Boxing

Cricket

Motorsport

Tennis

Ice hockey

Also, it is important to draw attention to their Supabets odds analysis. On the issue of Supabets odds analysis, the Supabets online bookmaker has the best odds on popular sports. They list their odds in decimal format which is typical with most South African betting sites.

🎮 Supabets E-sport - Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

You might feel a little let down if you're an eSports enthusiast. Supabets online bookmaker does not offer eSports betting at the time of our review. However, due to the demand for eSports, it's likely that Supabets will offer it soon enough. In the absence of eSports, bettors can opt for their Betgames section, and other exciting options.

🎰 Bet on Casino with the Supabets Bonus Code

There are some pretty impressive games and bonus offers at the online casino. You will be given a welcome bonus to play the Supabets Vegas games after you register with the Supabets bonus code. Supabets online bookmaker is giving out up to 200 free spins to play amazing slot machines.

You'll also have access to an impressive portfolio which includes games like:

Bingo

Keno

Roulette

P oker

B lackjack

B accarat

We also found an impressive collection of live dealers during our Supabets review.

🛡 Is Supabets Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

Before we drew our conclusion in this Supabets review guide, we checked the Supabets legal status and security information. First, we must say that Supabets is a licensed bookie in South Africa. We confirmed Supabets legal status with their Mpumalanga Gambling Board license number 9-2-1-00055. Also, another piece of evidence regarding Supabets legal status is that they are registered in South Africa, and their registration number is 2009/016148/07.

With the Supabets legal status settled, we moved on to check their security details. The site is well encrypted with the latest SSL encryption, so no third party can gain access to it. The Supabets online bookmaker has good security protocols to ensure that their customers' data is secure at all times. Based on these, it is safe to say that Supabets in South Africa is a trustworthy and reliable online betting site.

🎁 Supabets Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

One of the things we will mention during our Supabets review guide is the site's offers. Whether you're a new or existing player on Supabets, you'll have access to a number of bonuses and Supabets promotions. Some of Supabets online bookmaker bonuses include.

🎁 Sports Exclusive Welcome Bonus

You can claim the R50 free bet when you sign up with the Supabets promo code. You'll need to complete the Supabets registration process to qualify for this bonus. Supabets online bookmaker will give you the bonus even if you don't make a deposit.

Supabets offer Bonus details Welcome Bonus Get R50 Free Bet and additional R50 Bonus in free bets Minimum odds 2.10 Minimum bet Make a 3 times rollover at 2/1 Total bonus R100 Free Bets

🎰 Casino Exclusive Welcome Offer

For new members starting at Supabets, there's an exciting welcome bonus of 100 Free Spins available for those signing up and creating their first account.

However, we've secured a special deal with Supabets Casino that's only available via us.

With this exclusive offer, not only do you receive the initial 100 Free Spins for Play Vegas games, but you also get an extra 50 Free Spins to use on Habanero Games, totaling an impressive 150 Free Spins to enhance your gaming journey.

🎁 Losing Leg Refund

You can get a refund if you lose one leg on your game predictions. When you make multibets of 5 to 31 game selections, you receive a refund of up to 1,000% if one loses.

Supabets offer Bonus details Losing Leg Refund Get up to 1000% refund on your bets Minimum odds 0.35 (7/20) Maximum refund 1000%

🎁 Multibet Bonus

Supabets in South Africa is giving customers a bonus when they make multiple bets. If you make a multi-bet wager with 2 to 50 selections, you get a bonus of up to 125%. The bonus applies as you continue to add games to your betslip.

Supabets offer Bonus details Multibet Bonus Get up to 125% on multi- bets Minimum odds 1.35 Maximum bonus 125%

💰 Payments Methods at Supabets: Full Transparency for Users

Supabets offers convenient payment methods on their site for South Africans. Whether you want to deposit or withdraw money, it will be easy. Before you can make any Supabets withdrawal or Supabets deposit, you must first pass through the Supabets registration process. In this part of our Supabets review guide, we will be analyzing the Supabets payment options in our betting site.

Payment methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant EFTs ( Ozow, Peach Payments, SID) Convenient, swift, and safe Not private Cheque & CC Cards (PayU, DPO Paygate) Accessible and safe May include charges Wallets ( MTN Momo) Swift, convenient, and secure Low withdrawal limit Direct Deposits (FNB, ABSA, STD Bank, Nedbank) Secure payment method Not swift Vouchers (1Voucher, OTT Voucher, Supabets Voucher, Kazang Prepaid, Blu Voucher) Swift, secure and anonymous One time use

➡ Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw with Supabets

Some of the Supabets payment options for withdrawals include Instant EFTs with Ozow, SID, and Peach Payments. You can also withdraw your winnings directly to your FNB, ABSA, STD Bank, and Nedbank bank account at Supabets in South Africa. If you don't want to use any of these options, you can opt for MTN Momo withdrawals. Either way, you will receive your winnings without any hassles on Supabets.

Here's our Supabets review guide to withdraw money on the site: Log in to your Supabets account Select the withdrawal option Choose any of the Supabets payment options Enter your withdrawal amount Click “Submit”

Depending on the Supabets payment options you choose, you can receive your money within minutes to up to 24 hours. However, if you are withdrawing up to R25,000, your payment will be processed within 12 hours. If your withdrawal is more than this, it will take 3 days to process.

⬅ Everything you need to know to deposit with Supabets

Like withdrawals, it is also easy to make a deposit on Supabets in South Africa. Bettors can choose to fund their accounts with their MasterCard or Visa Card. South African bookmaker Supabets also accepts deposits using Vouchers, instant EFTs, direct bank deposits, and MTN Momo.

Here's our Supabets review guide to depositing money in your betting account:

Login to your Supabets account Choose deposit to begin funding your account Select the payment method you want to use Type in the amount you want to deposit to your account Enter your payment details and authorise deposit Submit

Deposits are fast on the site and should reflect immediately. Also, you can deposit a minimum of R5 on the betting site. Supabets doesn't take any charges for deposits.

🔐 Supabets Account Verification

After completing the Supabets registration process, the bookmaker will need to verify your account. This is a common requirement, especially for online betting sites in South Africa. You'll need to submit your identification documents for FICA verification. The FICA process is easy so far you comply with the requirements.

Supabets will need clear scanned pictures of your:

National ID, Passport or Driver’s License.

Proof of address – Bank statement or utility bill (not older than 3 months)

You can send the documents to fica@supabets.co.za or via their Whatsapp: 065 831 7225. It will take about 48 hours for Supabets to either verify your identity or reject your documents. It's also possible that Supabets in South Africa may ask for additional documents to verify your account.

🏆 Supabets Features - Make the Most of Supabets

Supabets in South Africa is one of the most sought-after gambling platforms, and there is a reason for this. Apart from providing their fantastic Supabets betting platform, its features are one of the reasons why people prefer them. For the purpose of our Supabets review, here are some of the features that make Supabets stand out.

📡 Live Betting & Live Streaming



South Africans have the opportunity to place live bets on their preferred sports on the Supabets betting platform. As a result, you can bet live on top sporting events, including football, basketball, and tennis, among others. The Supabets online bookmaker also provides a live streaming feature on their site. In addition, you can follow the games in real time by checking the live data, results, and live scores.

☎ Customer Service & Live Chat

The live chat function is the easiest way to contact the Supabets customer support team. You can also try sending an email or calling them on their phone number to ask your questions. During our Supabets review, we tested their contact options and had a good experience with the Supabets customer support. Along with their support channels, they also offer a FAQ section that addresses previously asked questions.

💰 Cash Out & Bet Builder

During our Supabets review, we also saw that they provide a cash out feature. You have more control over your bets when you use the cash-out option on the Supabets sports betting. The bet builder is another option that South African bettors can benefit from. Using this tool on Supabets, you can uncover some excellent accumulator markets.

Supabets Predictions 101

Supabets includes many gambling features to make it easier for bettors to navigate their site. You can use the help to access the Supabets blog page. The blog offers a beginner's guide on how to make sports predictions, play casino games, use Supabets promotions, and Supabets odds analysis. It also provides instructions on how to understand the Supabets sports betting terms. For the optimal Supabets user experience, you can use this information when making a bet on their site.

➡ Supabets App: Everything You Need to Know About It

South Africans were able to download the bookmaker’s mobile app at the time of this Supabets review. But only Android-powered smartphones and tablets can use the app. All desktop website functions are available in the compact Supabets mobile app. Also, compared to the mobile website, it's more practical to use. Using the Supabets mobile app does not require logging in each time.

➡ How to Download Supabets Android & APK in South Africa

There is an Android mobile app for bettors at Supabets. However, you can't get it on Google Play store. Instead, South Africans can only access the APK file. You can download the data-free app from their website on your smartphone or tablet device. Here is our Supabets review guide on how to download and install the data-free app:

Go to Supabets mobile website, Click on the data-free app on the top menu, Initiate the apk data-free download, Grant the apk app permission on your Android device, Complete installation and launch the app.

➡ How to Download Supabets iOS

At the time of our review, there wasn't an iOS app. You won't be able to download the South African bookmaker Supabets app if you have an iPhone or iPad. This is because the iOS app for Supabets has not yet been released, but you can use the mobile website to use the Supabets sports betting and casino site.

🆚Compare Supabets Promo Code with South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

Even though the Supabets betting platform is unique, what makes them stand out from others? Here's how the Supabets online bookmaker stands out from the rest.

🆚 Supabets vs Hollywoodbets

The data-free app is among the features that distinguish the South African bookmaker Supabets from Hollywoodbets. There isn't a South African version of Hollywoodbets' app or even a data-free app yet. Supabets also offers a slightly bigger bonus compared to Hollywoodbets even if Hollwyoodbets will offer you a mix of both Free Bet & Free Spins to bet on their fantastic slot games choices, which Supabets isn't doing.

🆚 Supabets vs Betway

In addition to offering a free bet after signing up, the terms and conditions for Supabets' free bet are quite simple. You can easily redeem the bonus compared to Betway, which only offers a deposit bonus. You won't find any free bets on Betway South Africa.

🆚 Supabets vs Betfred

The South African bookmaker Supabets offers a free bet in addition to their three deposit bonus. Meanwhile, you get only a deposit bonus with Betfred. The Supabets Bonus is bigger, and the terms are easier to meet compared to Betfred.

Supabets Review Main FAQs

How do I create an account and make a deposit on Supabets?

Supabets registration process is seamless, and you only need to fill out the signup form. To deposit money in your account, you can choose instant EFTs, Vouchers, direct deposit, mobile money and card payments.

What are the minimum and maximum bet limits on Supabets?

At the time of this Supabets review, the minimum bet you can make is R1, while the maximum you can bet is R1,000,000.

Are there any mobile apps available for Supabets?

Yes, Supabets has a data-free app for Android users. However, South African bookmaker Supabets does not have any other app for other devices.

Is there a customer support team available to help with any issues or questions on Supabets?

Yes, there are many Supabets customer support options. You can contact the Supabets customer support via their live chat, phone call, or send an email.