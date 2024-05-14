Easybet Review: Our Pros and Cons Guide - 2024 Edition

Welcome to our comprehensive Easybet review, where we explore the various features and offerings of Easybet in South Africa.

+

Our 2024 Easybet betting guide detailedly analyses and unveils the pros and cons of this new South African bookmaker.

Should You Play and Bet With Easybet? Our Review

Easybet South Africa is a subsidiary of Easybet Group (Pty) Ltd and was established in 2023. Furthermore, the online bookmaker is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and has license number 10191733-003.

We highlight the sportsbook’s pros and cons in the table below:

Getting Started With Easybet Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

In this paragraph, we explain how you can register with Easybet. The Easybet sign up is open to everyone who is of legal age. Based on our research, new users can create an Easybet account by following these steps below.

Open the Easybet website or mobile app. Click on ‘Join’ at the top right corner of the homepage or app.

Fill out the registration form with the requested information. Input a Easybet sign up bonus code if you have one. Agree to the operator’s T&Cs and submit your registration form.



You can also check our Easybet registration page for a more detailed and exhaustive insight into the sign up process.

Easybet Bonus & Promotions

Additionally, Easybet welcomes new bettors on its online platform with a very interesting welcome offer. The bookmaker allows its new users to claim up to R500 upon their first bet. This offer thus allows new users to start betting as soon as they deposit a first deposit of R50.

Up next, we briefly mention the Easybet bonuses and promotions beginning with its welcome bonus. This way, our investigations allow you to know the various bonuses obtainable on the Easybet online platform. We highlight five of the more notable ones below.

Bonus Promotion Type Bonus Description Sign Up Bonus Welcome bonus Up to R500 on first bet Birthday Bonus Bet No deposit bonus Free bonus bet + 10 Free Spins Weekly Cash Back Cash Back Win up to 10% cash back on losing bets First Deposit Match Deposit bonus Deposit match up to R1,000 Refer A Friend Referral bonus Get up to R200 bonus bet

In conclusion, kindly visit our promo code page for more detailed information on these bonus offers. This page provides all necessary details about the operator’s bonuses and how to apply promo codes to access them effectively.

What Does the Easybet Casino Section Offer?

Furthermore, Easybet offers a robust Casino section. Their games selection spans instant games, slots, spin games, betgames, game shows and more. Altogether, the Easybet casino comprises 455 games (270 slots and 185 table games).

Moreover, the operator’s casino is extremely organised and players can easily find their choice games. For instance, players can find games in the Easybet casino using these:

Game type – Slots, Spin games and Table games.

Game provider – Evolution, Pragmatic Play, AGT, etc.

Search feature.

Meanwhile, popular games in the Easybet casino include Auto Roulette, American Blackjack, BetOnPoker and Aviator. We spotlight the highly in-demand Aviator game below.

Play Aviator With Easybet - Everything You Need to Know

Moving on, Aviator is an extremely popular game in South Africa and one that is readily available in the Easybet casino. The aeroplane-themed game is a bettors’ favourite and players can bet on the outcome of the plane’s flight.

As the aeroplane flies, the multiplier changes and you must cashout before the plane crashes. It therefore implies that Aviator is a game of intuition and a touch of strategy.

Easybet Sports Section Overview

Likewise, the sports section at Easybet comprises a plethora of sports. You can find popular entries like football, tennis, basketball and more. Altogether there are about 30 sports and esports on the Easybet platform.

Football has a significant following in South Africa and is the largest betting market on Easybet. As a result, the operator’s offering covers many competitions and countries, including the EPL, UCL, etcetera.

Moreover, Easybet also provides next generation gaming. For example, bettors can participate in popular esports including CounterStrike, Dota 2 and so on.

What Special Features Does Easybet Offer?

Furthermore, Easybet’s special features contribute to the betting experience. Consequently, bettors can use these distinct Easybet features to manage their bets effectively. Our expert team highlights three of these features below.

Live Betting & Live Streaming

Firstly, live betting is one of the most prominent and foremost features available on Easybet. It means bettors can place bets on live events. You can easily access the live betting option by tapping the ‘Live Sports’ menu.

Additionally, players can also bet live on seasonal competitions like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and more. This feature is perfect for those who love the thrill and momentum associated with ongoing events before placing their bets.

It’s essential to note that the live betting feature works excellently on the mobile and desktop platforms. For instance, bettors can place live bets on a football match between Supersport United and Polokwane City using the desktop site or mobile app. I particularly like how the platform lays out the betting options in a simple fashion.

Although Easybet offers live betting to users, the operator does not currently support live streaming services. I think this key feature will make a great addition to the Easybet services line-up.

Cash Out & Bet Builder

Secondly, is the cash out feature. This tool allows bettors to freely control their bets without any hindrances. For example, players can decide to withdraw from an ongoing event in which they have a stake before the event finishes. With this tool, players can opt for an early cashout to withdraw winnings or to cut down one's losses.

On the other hand, the bet builder tool allows users to create their custom bets on selected events. Bet builder enables users to combine multiple markets into a single bet. A note of caution here is that all events in the selection must pan out to claim a win. This means that a loss in any of these events will result in losing the entire acca bet.

I commend the seamless way that Easybet integrated the bet builder feature into its platform. Consequently, users can view their multi bets by opening their bet slip at their mobile device’s top right corner. They will find their multi bets listed under the ‘Multi’ heading or menu. You can however change your selections or change to single bets.

How Does the Bets Calculator Function at Easybet?

Thirdly, is the bet calculator. This simplistic tool helps you understand potential payouts for various bet types. Bet calculators thus make it easier for players to manage their betting strategy and plan their budget. For instance, the calculator computes all events on your bet slip by giving a product of the odds and your stake. Bettors thus have a precise expectation of their wager, should it win.

The bet calculator is an integral and subtle element of the Easybet’s bet slip. From the moment you add your selections to the bet slip, the calculator combines your stake with the odds. As such, the operator already pre-calculates your potential winning and you can check this prior to placing your bet.

Easybet App - How Good Is the Mobile Experience?

Furthermore, our extensive research about the Easybet offering revealed that the operator has mobile applications for its users. The Easybet app is a tremendous addition to the bookmaker’s betting offerings. We explore the finer details of the mobile app in the subsections below.

Easybet App: Available Devices & Usability Review

The Easybet’s app is available on both the Android and iOS mobile platforms. Consequently, users can download and install the app to their devices. The operator’s app is basically a portable and mobile version of the desktop platform. Importantly, app users can sign up, login, deposit, place wagers, live bet, withdraw winnings and more.

Additionally, app users can also play in the Easybet casino and use popular features like bet builders and cash out. Easybet customers can also access live chat in-app and claim sports and casino bonuses.

We highlight the app information and details in the table below.

Operation System Android/APK iOS Compatibility Android 5.0 and later iOS 15.0 or later Software Version 1.1.3 1.1.4 File Size 3.85 MB 522.2 KB Download Link https://easybet.co.za/page/android-app https://apps.apple.com/za/app/easybet-sports-betting/id6463143730

Easybet Data Free Features & Details

Furthermore, the popular operator makes alternate arrangements for low-data users. That is to say that Easybet offers a data-free app version to its customers. This means that you can place bets without worrying about mobile data costs.

Moreover, the data-free app is available for download directly from the Easybet website. You can then install it like the regular Android app. While you can bet and wager on several betting markets, Slots and Live Dealer Games are unavailable using the app.

What Are the Payment Methods and Processes at Easybet?

Next, we analyse the payment setup at Easybet. Payment is a vital feature of any bookmaker. The best bookmakers make their payment structure transparent and seamless. Find detailed information on the deposit and withdrawal methods in the subsections below.

Deposit Methods

Certainly, Easybet offers several distinct deposit options to users on its betting platform. Most importantly, we breakdown each available method below:

Credit/Debit Cards (Mastercard, Visa) : You can use this for your instant deposits. It is a reputable method and stands out because of its added security and wide acceptance.

: You can use this for your instant deposits. It is a reputable method and stands out because of its added security and wide acceptance. Vouchers (1Voucher/Blu Voucher/OTT Voucher) : This method is ideal for users who prefer to use cash or do not have a bank account. You can purchase these vouchers and redeem them for instant credit on your Easybet account.

: This method is ideal for users who prefer to use cash or do not have a bank account. You can purchase these vouchers and redeem them for instant credit on your Easybet account. EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) : You can also transfer funds directly from your bank account to your Easybet account using EFT. This is an extremely reliable and secure deposit method. It is a viable alternative to using credit cards or e-wallets.

: You can also transfer funds directly from your bank account to your Easybet account using EFT. This is an extremely reliable and secure deposit method. It is a viable alternative to using credit cards or e-wallets. Ozow : This method allows bettors to make Instant electronic funds transfer from their bank account to their betting account. With this deposit method, users do not need their credit cards.

: This method allows bettors to make Instant electronic funds transfer from their bank account to their betting account. With this deposit method, users do not need their credit cards. Easyload : This is a bespoke deposit method that users can use to make their quick deposits. It is also exceptionally easy to use as bettors can load and use this top-up voucher from their convenience.

: This is a bespoke deposit method that users can use to make their quick deposits. It is also exceptionally easy to use as bettors can load and use this top-up voucher from their convenience. SnapScan : Bettors have to use the SnapScan app to scan a QR code and deposit money instantly into their Easybet accounts.

: Bettors have to use the SnapScan app to scan a QR code and deposit money instantly into their Easybet accounts. Zapper: This is another QR code-based app like SnapScan. With Zapper, bettors can make quick and secure deposits into their betting accounts.

In addition to this, Easybet deposits have their limits ranging between R5 and R100,000. Notably, this limit differs based on your deposit method. Finally, vouchers are at the bottom of the limit ladder while Instant EFT and credit cards are at the top.

Withdrawal Methods

Similar to depositing, Easybet provides multiple withdrawal methods. Nevertheless, withdrawal options are limited. Per our research, you can use these Easybet withdrawal methods.

EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

Moving on, bettors can withdraw their winnings from their betting account directly to their bank account using EFT. Notably, users can process their EFT withdrawals via Ozow.

Additionally, EFT is seamless and secure to use with transactions taking up to 24 hours to go through. If delays exceed a day, contact customer support.

OTT

In this paragraph, we discuss how players can make withdrawal requests using OTT. Firstly, with OTT, bettors can explore instant money or eWallet to process their withdrawals.

Secondly, upon confirming the transaction, the operator can thus forward payments to your registered phone number. Thirdly, and most importantly, the name attached to the phone number used to process your withdrawal request must correspond with your account name. Because if any discrepancy is noticed, your withdrawal request can be delayed or cancelled altogether.

Credit Cards (Mastercard, Visa)

Moreover, you can also choose to withdraw your winnings to your registered credit card. Note that not all cards support withdrawals. Furthermore, Easybet has the right to request for a copy of your card in certain cases. Note that the average processing time for cards is a day.

You can find the analysis we made about the Easybet payment structure in the table form below.

Payment Methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Credit/Debit Cards (Mastercard, Visa) Widely accepted and easy to use. Secure transactions. Transaction fees apply. Vouchers (1Voucher/Blu Voucher/OTT Voucher) Allows for cash deposits online. No need for a bank account. Subject to availability of vouchers. Does not support withdrawals. EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) Safe and direct. No intermediary fees. Longer processing times. Ozow Instant transfers. User-friendly interface. South African users only. Less popular globally. Easyload Quick and convenient. Not a versatile method. SnapScan Easy and fast payments. Secure using QR codes. Requires app installation. Depends on your internet network. Zapper Quick payments through QR code scanning; secure and simple to use. App installation needed. Depends on mobile connectivity.

FurtherOur research also revealed that Easybet charges no fee for your withdrawal requests. Notwithstanding, the online bookmaker has withdrawal limits.

While the maximum withdrawal limit depends on your withdrawal method, the minimum withdrawable amount is R50. For example the withdrawal limit for Instant Money or eWallet withdrawals is R5,000 per day and R25,000 per month.

In conclusion, Easybet’s payment setup has a large spread and only fully FICA’d accounts can make withdrawals. Finally, the inclusion of cryptocurrency payments will go a long way to assist the operator’s appeal.

Is Easybet Legit in South Africa?

Above all, Easybet is a legitimate online bookmaker in South Africa. In other words, the sportsbook is registered and accredited by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

For instance, Easybet operates with the licence number 10191733 and is a subsidiary of Easybet Group (Pty) Ltd. Subsequently, Easybet began its operation in South Africa in April 2023 and has its head office in Cape Town.

Therefore, as bettors transact with the bookmaker and engage its services, their activities are fully covered by the law.

How Does Easybet Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

Up next, we contrast Easybet with other leading bookmakers in South Africa as we conclude our Easybet review. We contrast Easybet’s offerings and features with that from bookmakers like Betway, Betfred, Hollywoodbets.

Furthermore, we’ve broken down our analysis into smaller bits and pieces. You can catch up on this by studying the table below.

Casino Features Easybet Betway Hollywoodbets Betfred Welcome bonus Yes Yes Yes Yes Live Games Yes Yes Yes Yes Virtual Sports No Yes Yes Yes Number of Casino Games Over 400 Over 600 Over 500 Over 600 Aviator Yes Yes Yes Yes Data Free Mode Yes Yes Yes Yes iOS App Yes Yes No Yes Android App Yes Yes No Yes Cashout Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of Payment methods 8 5 11 11 Live Streaming No Yes No Yes

In conclusion, Easybet offers a comprehensive alternative to these top bookmakers. Their unique combination of betting market, casino, live betting, mobile application and so on is impressive.

What Are the Customer Service Details of Easybet?

In the same vein, Easybet runs a 24/7 efficient customer support service. It does this across 3 distinct channels.

Live chat.

Email – help@easybet.co.za

Physical visit to the Easybet’s headquarters at Loop Street, Cape Town, South Africa.

It means that bettors can engage any of these channels and ask their questions. For instance, they can ask about the availability of mobile apps, how to deposit or withdraw and so on. Most importantly, the Easybet live chat channel is open from 8am till midnight.

Furthermore, users can also contact Easybet via email. This is particularly useful for questions that require you to attach files and other attachments. The online bookmaker has an average response time of 1 to 2 working days.

Alternatively, bettors who live in Cape Town or its environs can also pay Easybet a walk-in visit. This must however be done during working hours from 8am till afternoon time. It could also be a final resort for bettors having complex issues to resolve.

Overall, we rate the Easybet customer service as effective.

Easybet Review Main FAQs

To sum up our Easybet review, we answer common questions bettors have about the new operator.

How to withdraw money from Easybet?

You can withdraw your winnings from Easybet by logging into your account. Afterwards, select a withdrawal method, input the amount and submit the withdrawal form.

What are Easybet withdrawal times?

The withdrawal time on Easybet usually varies between zero to 48 hours. However, individual payment methods situate themselves within this time-frame.

What are the maximum payouts on Easybet?

The Easybet maximum payout varies depending on the payment method each bettor uses. Generally, EFTs tend to have the longest withdrawal time.

Does Easybet offer Aviator?

Yes, Aviator is available for bettors to play on the Easybet online platform. You can also find other popular slots, spin games, table games and more in the Easybet casino.

How to delete an Easybet account?

Users who desire to delete their Easybet account can do so by contacting Easybet customer support. This is important as the option to delete is unavailable to users.

How to upload documents on Easybet for FICA?

Log into Easybet and go to your account section. Then tap ‘My Details’ quicklink and go to the ID Document section, select your ID type and input the ID document number. Once you have supplied your FICA information, tap the ‘complete your registration’ button.

What is the Easybet contact number and email address?

The Easybet contact number is not readily available but their email address is help@easybet.co.za. Users can also contact the Easybet customer support faster via the live chat. We’ll declare the Easybet contact number once it becomes available.

What are the Easybet contact details for WhatsApp?

The South African bookmaker has not disclosed this information on its online platform. We will make available the information once we have it. You can however explore the other communication avenues that Easybet provides.