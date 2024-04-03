Betway Review: Look at the Pros and Cons for South Africa

Discover our Betway review for South African players, written by Experts. Find out about sports, betting options, games, bonuses, and more.

Betway is one of the best bookmakers you can join. It provides a secure environment and plenty of betting options for punters, casino fans, and eSports bettors.

In this review, you can learn about the bookie’s betting options, like odds and markets coverd by Betway, live betting section, and more.

In addition, in the Betway customer support review, we’ll take a closer look into the bookie’s customer team.

But first, take a look at our ratings of its various features:

🔍 Betway Review 🌟 Our Rating 🏆 Key Features Betway betting options 5 Sports, casino games, eSports Betway security & trustworthiness 4.5 Licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board in 2017 Betway promotions & bonuses 5 100% match on your first deposit of up to R1,000 as a Free Bet Betway payments 5 Min deposit: R2

Max deposit: R1,000,000 Betway mobile app 5 Data-free Android and iOS apps How to register on Betway 5 The quick registration process Betway odds 5 Competitive odds Our conclusion 4.9 Top operator in South Africa

This Betway sportsbook review is based on careful research. We have spent a significant amount of time on the operator’s website reviewing its features. Moreover, we’ve checked that it has an appropriate license. We’ve also downloaded its app to provide an honest Betway mobile app review.

🔄 Betting Options at Betway: A Variety of Sports and Casino Games

After you complete the Betway registration, you can explore numerous betting options. Moreover, this Betway casino review South Africa reveals that there are various opportunities for punters, eSports fans, and casino players. So after opening an account, you can explore various types of Betway odds and markets across different sports.

The Betway casino review South Africa also reveals that the brand offers different types of traditional casino games. What is more, you can explore Betway casino games in South Africa run by live dealers. Finally, in this Betway online bookmaker review, you should learn the brand includes an eSports section boasting most of the popular eSports games.

⚽ Bet on Sports With the Betway Bonus Code

This Betway sportsbook review reveals you can wager on around 30 sports disciplines. Moreover, you can explore Betway odds and markets across all the favoured options among local punters, like football, horse racing, rugby, and cricket.

Another thing that adds to the Betway sports betting experience is the ‘‘Live’’ section. Finally, Betway live betting features include cash out, live match tracker, and more.

🎮 Betway e-Sport - Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

Once you’ve completed the Betway sign-up process in South Africa, you can also wager on eSports. Moreover, this Betway review reveals you can place pre-match and in-play wagers on eSports matches.

Betway for South Africa features Counter-Strike, LOL, Dota 2, and King of Glory. Finally, this Betway online bookmaker review reveals you can select all the popular markets, such as Winner, Map Handicap, and Total Maps.

🎰 Bet on Casino With the Betway Bonus Code

In this Betway review, you should learn that you can play different types of Betway casino games in South Africa. According to this Betway casino review South Africa, this section includes the following games:

Slots Aviator Automatic table games Live dealer games Live Game Shows Lucky Numbers BetGames

Also, it should be noted in this Betway casino review South Africa that the brand offers a casino welcome offer. With this bonus, you can receive a 100% match on your first Betway deposit of up to R2,000.

According to this Betway casino review South Africa, there are many available options that casino enthusiasts can explore with this operator.



🛡️ Is Betway Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

One of the most important things to learn in this Betway review is that this bookie operates legally in the country. It was licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board in 2017.

Therefore, the Betway South Africa betting site provides a secure environment. Firstly, Betway for South Africa complies with all the FICA regulations. That way, it can prevent minor gambling and other illicit activities on the website. Secondly, it uses encryption and other safety technologies to protect your personal and financial details.

Also, all Betway payment options South Africa enable safe transactions. In addition, the Betway customer support review reveals that support agents are very responsive, which is essential to users' feeling of safety. Finally, this operator supports safe play and includes various Betway responsible gambling tools.

🎁 Betway Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

The next thing you should learn in this Betway review is that you can explore different Betway promotions in South Africa. Moreover, Betway for South Africa includes a dedicated welcome bonus for punters and casino players. In addition, the Betway sportsbook review reveals existing customers can explore several promotions.

Below, you can find more information about Betway promotions in South Africa for new and regular bettors:

🎁 Betway Offer 🔍 Bonus Details 🥇 Promo Code Betway Sign Up Bonus Get a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R1,000 as a Free Bet GOALWAY Casino Welcome Bonus Get a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R2,000 Visit the site Win Boost Get up to a 300% boost on your winning multi-bets Visit the site

🎁 Sports Welcome Bonus

This Betway review reveals the bookie rewards players who complete the Betway sign-up process in South Africa with a Sports Welcome Offer. With the Betway Sign Up Bonus GOALWAY code, you can receive a 100% match on your initial deposit of up to R1,000 as a Free Bet.

This is a great way to familiarise yourself with the site as well as the Betway odds and markets. What’s more, if you are new to wagering, this is an excellent opportunity to gain some Betway sports betting experience. Of course, if you have any questions, this Betway customer support review reveals the support agents are very responsive, so they can help you along the way.

🎁 Casino Welcome Bonus

Betway promotions in South Africa also include a casino welcome offer. According to this Betway online bookmaker review, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R2,000 by claiming it. This Betway review also reveals you need to deposit R5 or more to your account within 30 days of registering to qualify.

🎁 Win Boost

Punters who wish to explore Betway promotions in South Africa can also claim Win Boost. According to this Betway review, you can receive up to a 300% boost on your successful multi wagers. This is a great way to explore Betway odds and markets. But note that each selection must have odds of 1.2 for your wager to qualify.

💰 Payments Methods at Betway: Full Transparency for Users

In this Betway review, you can also learn that the bookie supports a vast range of payment methods. And this is how to make a payment on this platform:

Firstly, navigate to the Betway South Africa betting site and log in. Visit the ‘‘My Account’’ tab. Then, select ‘‘Deposit Funds’’ or ‘‘Withdraw Funds,’’ depending on the transaction you wish to make. Select one of the available Betway payment options South Africa. Moreover, enter the preferred payment amount. However, remember that Betway responsible gambling tips suggest you stick to your budget. Additionally, add the requested banking details. Confirm the transaction.

This Betway online bookmaker reveals a list of the Betway payment options South Africa alongside their benefits and setbacks:

💵 Payment Methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Credit cards Safety and convenience Interest rates are somewhat high Debit cards Easy to use and doesn’t include annual fees Potential overdraft fees Vouchers Safe and simple to use Must be purchased EFT bank transfers Quick, secure, and convenient Transactions can’t be reserved Quick EFT Fast and safe Fees can be high for some EFTs Ozow Easy to use and reliable Fees are charged after the first year of your sign-up with Ozow USSD Speedy and convenient Possible service interruptions MTN MoMo Convenient, safe, and fast Can be somewhat expensive Instant Money Quick processing times and security The withdrawal process is a bit complicated ABSA CashSend No fees, no ABSA account needed Your CashSend transactions won’t be available after 30 days FNB eWallet You don’t need a FNB account Not the easiest method to use Nedbank Send-iMAli Free transactions, no need for a Nedbank account The funds have to be withdrawn within seven days

➡️ Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw With Betway

As suggested in this Betway review, you can choose from a variety of Betway payment options South Africa to make deposits. These include credit and debit cards, EFT bank transfers, quick EFT, and more. Additionally, this is how to add funds to your betting account:

Firstly, visit the Betway South African betting site and log in. Moreover, go to the ‘‘My Account’’ section. Furthermore, tap ‘‘Deposit Funds.’’ Select one of the supported Betway payment options South Africa. Next, insert the amount you would like to deposit. Enter the requested payment details. Lastly, confirm your deposit.

You shouldn’t experience any problems with your deposit. However, if you do, the Betway customer support review reveals you can contact support agents using different contact methods.

⬅️ Everything You Need to Know to Deposit With Betway

This Betway sportsbook review also reveals how to make a Betway withdrawal on the website:

First, visit the Betway South African betting site. Go to your profile. Select ‘‘Withdraw Funds.’’ Next, pick one of the accepted Betway payment options South Africa. Furthermore, enter the amount you wish to withdraw. Also, provide the required payment information. Finally, submit the request.

You should receive your money the same day or within a few days, depending on the chosen method. However, if you’ve provided all the necessary withdrawal details and haven’t received money in three business days, email the operator’s support team. Fortunately, the Betway customer support review reveals agents are quite responsive, so they’ll process your query fast.

🔐 Betway Account Verification

It’s important to note in this Betway review that the operator must verify your identity. If it hasn't been confirmed during your Betway sign-up process in South Africa, you’ll be requested to send a copy of your ID to fica@betway.co.za. Once the bookie verifies your identity, it will launch your account.

Also, this Betway customer support review reveals it can take up to 24 hours to review your documents. In addition, the operator may require you to send proof of residence before you can make a withdrawal on the Betway South Africa betting site.

🏆 Betway Features - Make the Most of Betway

The Betway South African betting site has many great betting features. Moreover, this Betway sportsbook review reveals this is a well-established international brand that has had over a decade to develop. Keep reading this Betway online bookmaker review to discover the top four features of Betway for South Africa.

📡 Live Betting & Live Streaming

To begin with, one of the things that add to the Betway sports betting experience is the ‘‘Live’’ section. So, this Betway review reveals you can wager on ongoing events from football, horse racing, basketball, and other sports. Moreover, you can explore a wide array of Betway odds and markets, such as Double Chance, Draw No Bet, and Over/ Under.

In addition, Betway live betting features include a live game tracker. You can use it to get familiar with the stats, standings, lineups, and other valuable betting information. That way, you can follow the game and make more informed wagers.

☎️ Customer Service & Live Chat

In this Betway sportsbook review, you can learn that the bookie has very efficient customer support. Moreover, you can contact them via phone (0861 787 250) or live chat. In addition, you can find them on Facebook and Twitter. Finally, this Betway customer support review reveals they are available 24/7.

💰 Cash Out & Bet Builder

Betway live betting features also include the cash-out service. With this feature, you can cash out your stake before the end of the game. Moreover, this function really enhances your Betway sports betting experience as you can minimise your losses. In addition, this Betway review reveals you can place combo bets. Therefore, you can add several Betway odds and markets to one bet slip.

𓅐 Betway Predictions 101

In this Betway sportsbook review, you can also learn that the operator provides various types of betting predictions. Firstly, it is important to note that the bookie offers the top betting types on the ‘‘Live’’ page. Furthermore, it explains why particular Betway odds and markets are selected. Additionally, events in this section come with a live match tracker, offering information such as statistics, standings, and lineups.

Similarly, the ‘‘Sports’’ section offers betting tips and statistics, such as outcomes of previous meetings and head-to-head team averages. Ideally, punters can use this information to make more informed bets and enjoy a better Betway sports betting experience.

➡️ Betway App: Everything You Need to Know About It

Players will be happy to learn in this Betway mobile app review that the brand features an application compatible with Android and iOS devices. Moreover, it is fast, responsive, and user-friendly. If you have bet on the bookie’s mobile website, you’ll appreciate learning in this Betway mobile app review that the app excellently mimics the site.

Additionally, it contains all the Betway promotions in South Africa, sports, and other options available on the official platform. So, if you wish to download it, you can find a detailed guide on the bookie’s ‘‘Betway App’’ page. Moreover, keep reading, and you will learn how to install it in this Betway online bookmaker review.

➡️ How to Download Betway Android & APK in South Africa?

To download the Betway APK file on your Android phone, follow the instructions from this Betway mobile app review:

1. Firstly, allow installation from unknown sources in Settings.

2. Secondly, visit the operator’s mobile website.

3. Moreover, click ‘‘Betway App’’ at the bottom of the main page.



4. Then, press the ‘‘Download the Android App’’ button.



5. Once the Betway APK file is downloaded, tap ‘‘Install’.’

6. Finally, the application will appear on your mobile screen within seconds. If you aren’t a member yet, go ahead and complete the Betway sign-up process in South Africa.

For more information on Betway APK, you can visit the bookie’s site or reach out to the support team. What is more, this Betway customer support review already revealed you can dial their number or write in the live chat.

➡️ How to Download Betway iOS in South Africa?

To download the app on your iOS device, follow these steps from this Betway mobile app review:

1. To begin with, visit Betway for South Africa.

2. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the page and press ‘‘Betway App.’’

3. Afterwards, click the download link.

4. At that point, you will be redirected to the App Store. There, you can download and install the application.

5. Lastly, it should appear on your phone screen in a few seconds. Simply use your account details to log in and start placing sports bets or launch Betway casino games in South Africa.

🆚 Compare Betway Promo Code With South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

Betway for South Africa is one of many excellent bookies local players can join. Therefore, it’s worth comparing the Betway South African betting site to other reputable operators in this Betway online bookmaker review. If you're interested in other betting sites, don't hesitate to check our best betting sites guide for South African bettors.

🆚 Betway vs Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets is a great sportsbook, but this Betway online bookmaker review reveals that Betway for South Africa has certain advantages. For example, it offers eSports opportunities, and Betway promotions in South Africa include a more competitive welcome bonus. In addition, this Betway mobile app review reveals the bookie has a dedicated app, whereas Hollywoodbets doesn’t.

However, there is no better site for horse racing bettors than Hollywoodbets.

🆚 Betway vs Gbets

Gbets is another excellent bookie, but this Betway review reveals that Betway for South Africa comes with several benefits. For starters, this Betway casino review South Africa reveals it has a more comprehensive casino section. Additionally, according to his Betway sportsbook review, it provides more betting tips and predictions.

Nonetheless, the selection of Betway promotions in South Africa is not as good as that of Gbets.

🆚 Betway vs Betfred

Betfred is one of the top operators, but this Betway review reveals some benefits of completing the Betway sign-up process in South Africa. For one, in this Betway mobile app review, you can learn that there is a dedicated Betway app, while Betfred only features a mobile website. Additionally, the Betway casino review South Africa reveals the bookie has more live Poker and Baccarat variations than Betfred.

Nevertheless, the number of Betway promotions in South Africa is lower than that of Betfred.

🆚 Betway vs Supabets

Supabets is one of the most reputable betting brands, but this Betway online bookmaker review reveals Betway for South Africa has several benefits. For example, it features a dedicated eSports section, while Supabets doesn’t. In addition, in this Betway casino review South Africa, you can learn it has a better selection of live games. Also, this Betway mobile app review reveals its app is optimised for Android and iOS devices, while Supabets has only an Android app.

However, Betway promotions in South Africa don’t include as many casino bonuses as Supabets.

✅ Our Conclusion on Betway: A Satisfying Betting Experience for Users

Overall, this Betway review concludes the operator offers a great betting experience. To start with, it ensures a safe gaming environment by offering only secure payment methods, insisting on identity verification, etc. Also, the Betway customer support review reveals the support team is very professional.

Punters can bet on a range of sports and explore various Betway odds and markets. What’s more, they can place in-play wagers and cash them out. Additionally, in this Betway casino review South Africa, you’ve learned that the operator offers different types of games, like slots and crash games. Furthermore, you can even play live Betway casino games in South Africa.

In addition, in this Betway online bookmaker review, you’ve found out the bookie has two welcome bonuses. That only confirms this bookie makes sure to meet different players’ preferences.

The final proof for this is the app it features. This way, the operator ensures that punters who prefer betting on the go can place wagers wherever and whenever they are. Moreover, according to this Betway mobile app review, the app is compatible with Android and iOS phones.

Betway Review Main FAQs

For the end of this Betway review, take a look at this FAQ section about the Betway South Africa betting site.

What is Betway and how does it work?

Betway is a bookmaker that offers online betting services. So, you can explore sports, eSports, and Betway casino games in South Africa. But first, you need to register for an account and make a deposit.

Moreover, this Betway sportsbook review reveals that the bookie offers an application next to the site.

What types of sports and events can I bet on through Betway?

Punters who wish to explore Betway odds and markets can wager on sports like football, basketball, tennis, and horse racing. Moreover, thanks to Betway live betting features, wagerers can bet on ongoing events and cash out their stakes before the final whistle. Finally, the Betway mobile app review reveals you can do all this on the go.

How do I create an account and make a deposit on Betway?

Firstly, this Betway casino review South Africa finds that you need to visit the operator’s site and click ‘‘Sign Up.’’ Then, provide personal details and select the desired welcome offer. Confirm you are at least 18 and accept the brand's T&Cs before you submit the form. Finally, visit the deposit page in your profile, choose one of the available Betway payment options South Africa, and follow the instructions to deposit.

How do I withdraw my winnings from Betway?

According to this Betway online bookmaker review, you should start by logging in and visiting the ‘‘My Account’’ page. Moreover, click ‘‘Withdraw Funds’’ and choose one of the accepted Betway payment options South Africa. Finally, enter the preferred withdrawal amount alongside the required payment details and submit the request.

Is there a customer support team available to help with any issues or questions on Betway?

This Betway customer support review reveals the brand offers 24/ 7 customer service. Furthermore, you can contact them via phone or directly from the Betway South Africa betting site by using live chat. Additionally, they are available on Facebook and Twitter.