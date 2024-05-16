Goldrush - Casino + Sports Review: Pros & Cons Guide for 2024

This comprehensive Goldrush review for 2024 examines the operator's sign-up process, sports betting options, bonuses and everything in between.

What Did We Think About Goldrush?

Goldrush is a member of the Goldrush Group, an established gaming group with almost 20 years of experience in the South African gambling industry. Furthermore, the online bookmaker is registered with the Northern Cape Gambling Board under registration no. 2014/035259/07.

Goldrush also offers a wide range of betting options in the casino and sports categories. The sportsbook excels in many areas, including an easy registration process, seamless payment solutions and more.

The table below provides a snippet and overview of the Goldrush’s features and drawbacks.

Is Registering With Goldrush a Simple Process?

We tested and completed the Goldrush sign-up process in under three minutes. Consequently, the concise guide below shows new users how to join the online betting site.

Begin by launching the Goldrush website on your device. Click ‘Sign Up’ at the top of the operator’s landing page.

Enter your mobile number, create a password and proceed to the next page.

Then, fill in personal details like your name, gender and other required biodata. Verify your mobile number using the SMS code sent to you. Agree to Goldrush’s T&Cs and submit the registration form.

Alternatively, users can also complete the Goldrush registration via the betting app. The mobile registration method is just as seamless. Finally, Goldrush simplifies the sign-up process by eliminating the usage of promo codes.

What Are the Various Bonuses and Promotions Offered by Goldrush?

Next is the Goldrush’s promotions. Goldrush offers several promotions on its online platform beginning with a welcome bonus of up to 90 Free Spins. Notably, bettors can claim the welcome offer subject to completing the online registration, FICA verification and making deposits. Furthermore, Goldrush offers players other promotions in addition to the registration bonus.

We have done the research for the bonuses available at Goldrush and you can find them in the table below.

Goldrush Promotion Bonus Description 100% Opening Deposit Match Double your first deposit up to R2,000 for Instant Games & Live Games. Cashback Monday Receive up to 10% cashback on net losses from the previous week. Multi Bet Bonus Boost Boost your multiple leg betting slip by up to 30%, with bonuses increasing with the number of legs in your bet. Goldrush Location Quest with 947 Stand a chance to win up to R10,000 by participating in the Goldrush Location Quest.

For more details on the welcome bonus, kindly refer to the Goldrush sign up bonus page. Notably, these bonuses are available on the mobile platform, and bettors can claim them using the Goldrush mobile app.

Bet on Casino With Goldrush

In this paragraph, we focus on the Goldrush casino. The operator’s casino is well-furnished with several distinct online games, including the popular Goldrush slots. For instance, the Goldrush game lineup includes gold reels, live games, skill games, lucky numbers and more.

Moreover, the operator's online casino contains over 800 distinct casino games, including the viral online game, Aviator. Below, we discuss the Goldrush game portfolio in more detail.

Gold Reels

According to the operator's website, bettors can easily play over 600 Goldrush slots. These slots are distributed across eight distinct online game providers, including NETENT, RED Tiger, NETGAMING, Pragmatic Play and more.

You can play popular Goldrush slots like Gates of Olympus, Amazons’ Battle, Wild Wild West, etc. Again, remember that you can use the Goldrush free spins bonus on select Reel games.

Live Games

Players can also access over 200 games on the Goldrush online platform. Typical entries include roulette, blackjack, TV games, and game shows.

Some live or online games include Power Blackjack, Baccarat, Auto Roulette, Poker Live and more. In conclusion, we consider the Goldrush casino excellent and multifaceted in how it serves bettors’ online game demands.

Bet on Sports With Goldrush

Goldrush has a vast and comprehensive sports section. For example, bettors can find more than 30 different betting options here. We provide more details below.

Sports

Goldrush covers over 25 distinct traditional sports and countless sporting events. The number of events almost always exceeds 1,000 at any given time. Bettors can find the following sports on the Goldrush online platform.

Football

Rugby Union

Golf

Tennis

Cricket

Basketball

Formula 1

Volleyball

Ice Hockey

Table Tennis

MMA

Handball

American Football

Aussie Rules

Auto Racing

Baseball

Boxing

Beach Football

Chess

Cycling

Pistol Shooting

Darts

Futsal

Floorball

Gaelic Football

Hurling

Motorbikes

Netball

NASCAR

Rugby League

Speedway

X1 Football

Surfing

Squash

Water Polo

WWE

Lacrosse

Olympics

It is worth mentioning that football has the most coverage of all the sports. Moreover, bettors can wager on an average of 700 events per day during the football season.

Esports

Similarly, the Goldrush esports section is just as packed with various games and events. However, it has a significantly lesser number of options compared to mainstream sports. Notwithstanding, bettors can play over 100 esports.

Popular games here are League of Legends, Call of Duty, Dota 2, Rainbow Six, E-Football, E-Basketball and others. Additionally, bettors can participate in various global tournaments and online games.

Virtual Sports

Moreover, virtual sports is another exciting entry on Goldrush. Consequently, bettors can access round-the-clock action as this section never sleeps.

That is to say that you can choose any virtual game available on the Goldrush casino platform. Options include Virtual Football, Virtual Tennis, Virtual Cycling, Drag racing and Virtual Greyhounds. To sum it up, we rate the Goldrush sports section highly because of its diversified collection.

What Special Features Does Goldrush Offer?

In the same vein, the Goldrush online platform has several notable features. Based on our analysis, we highlight the most popular ones.

Neat and Sleek Interface

Firstly, Goldrush lays out its services and features on a dark and friendly interface. The operator uses shades of gold and black to adorn its online platform, which makes it easy to navigate.

Secure Platform

Secondly, the Goldrush online platform employs technological solutions to safeguard user information and transactions.

Large Betting Market

Thirdly, Goldrush boasts a vast betting market. Therefore, players can wager on sports or play in Goldrush’s online casino. Furthermore, the operator provides esports and virtual sports coverage.

Bet Builder

Fourthly, bettors can also utilise Goldrush's bet builder feature. This unique feature allows you to combine multiple wagers into a single one.

Live Chat

In addition to the above, Goldrush offers responsive round-the-clock customer support to its players. One of the more responsive support channels is via live chat.

Live Betting

Next up is live betting. Goldrush provides live betting for several sports and casino events. As a result, bettors can wager on events as they occur.

Payments

Lastly, we have the Goldrush payment structure. The payment setup on Goldrush is flexible. As a result, users can access various deposit and withdrawal methods.

Goldrush App - How Good Is the Mobile Experience?

After that, we have the Goldrush’s app. Firstly, new users can register on Goldrush's platform using the mobile app. The app is secure, well-organised and has a user-friendly interface. With the app, bettors can bet on sports, esports, and virtual sports and even play in the Goldrush casino.

Furthermore, the Goldrush app offers live betting for many betting markets. Likewise, other app features include push notifications, 24/7 customer support via live chat, and an efficient payment system.

Goldrush App: Compatibility and Usability Reviewed

In this paragraph, we discuss the compatibility and usability of the Goldrush mobile app. This is particularly because bettors can access the operator’s app on the Apple, Android or Huawei platforms.

We have researched this, and here are a few things to note.

Operation System Android/APK iOS Huawei Compatibility Samsung A Series tab, Samsung Galaxy S6, Google Pixel 2 and newer iPhone 11, iPad Mini, MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and newer Huawei P40 series, Mate 40 series, Nova 7 series and newer Software Version 1.0 1.3 1.0 File Size 5.01 MB 6.8 MB 1.48 MB

Moreover, we discovered during our research that the online bookmaker does not offer a data-free variant of its app. Notably, this is a vital miss for users with a limited or lesser data cap. In short, Goldrush's mobile app allows players to have a diverse feel and experience of the operator’s services.

How to Place Bets With Goldrush

In the same breath, Goldrush's platform is easy to navigate. Therefore, bettors can place their wagers by following these simple steps.

Log in to your Goldrush account and deposit funds into it (if you haven't already).

Check the sports or casino sections and pick an event you want to wager on. Make your prediction and input the amount you want to wager on your selected bet. Finally, cross-check your wagers on your bet slip and submit your bet.

Understanding Payments on Goldrush

The Goldrush payment setup is decent and in this paragraph, we briefly examine it. Bettors can deposit and withdraw using vouchers, bank cards, eWallets, and EFT. Certainly, only some of these methods support both deposit and withdrawal.

In this table, you can find a summary of Goldrush’s payment information.

Payment methods Pros ✅ Cons ❌ EasyPay Voucher, OTT voucher, 1 Voucher, Pick N Pay Voucher, Makro Voucher, Blu Voucher Convenient and readily available for purchase. Limited flexibility as vouchers have fixed amounts. OZOW Instant EFT Secure and fast processing times. Might not be available for all banks. Celbux Safe and swift. Transaction limits could apply. Airtime (Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C) Secure, contactless withdrawal option for mobile users. Not redeemable for cash. Credit/Debit Cards (American Express, MasterCard, Visa) Global acceptance, convenient for deposits. Transaction fees apply and may require additional verification for withdrawals. FNB eWallet Fast and secure for FNB account holders. Limited to FNB account holders only. EFT Widely available for most banks. Processing times can be slower compared to other methods.

Goldrush Upholds High Standards of Security

Furthermore, Goldrush has a taut and impregnable security setup. For instance, Goldrush is licensed by the Northern Cape Board and employs a two-layered verification process. The result is that users must verify their mobile number and identity.

Mobile Number

Firstly, Goldrush mandates bettors to confirm their mobile numbers during the registration process. Therefore, bettors must authenticate their mobile numbers by inputting the SMS code sent to their mobile. This way, Goldrush ensures that only legitimate users can sign up.

FICA

Secondly, the FICA verification is a legal and mandatory requirement for bookmakers in South Africa. It helps to curb identity theft and money laundering. Additionally, it is a monitoring mechanism that ensures that only genuine users have an account with the operator.

To clarify this, players can complete their FICA verification by uploading and submitting their identity document and proof of address. For instance, passports, driver’s licences, recent utility bills, or bank statements are acceptable.

Moreover, users can complete this action in the FICA menu of their online betting account. Notably, completing this process also qualifies users for an additional 10 sign-up bonus free spins. To sum it up, we rate Goldrush's security setup as tight and unassailable.

How Does Goldrush Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

Furthermore, it’s vital to consider the bonuses and betting features each operator offers when choosing a betting platform. We compare Goldrush and three other popular betting platforms: Betway, Hollywoodbets, and Betfred.

Bookmakers Pros Cons Goldrush Sign-up bonus of up to 90 free spins

Mobile apps for Huawei, Android and Apple devices

24/7 customer support No live streaming

Multi-tiered welcome bonus Hollywoodbets Cashback offer for soccer matches

Live betting

Large betting market No mobile app

Limited live streaming Betway Sleek user interface

First deposit bonus up to R1,000

Extensive sports coverage No live streaming

Bet Builder is unavailable Betfred Vast casino games

Multiple bonuses and promotions, including a first deposit bonus

Vast payment network No mobile app

Only two eSports

No live streaming

Here's All You Need to Know About Goldrush's Customer Service

In this paragraph, we examine Goldrush’s customer support. While writing our Goldrush review, we found Goldrush's customer service helpful and responsive. The operator provides 24/7 support to users via live chat, email and call.

Above all, we highlight these channels below.

Live chat – located at the bottom left corner of your device.

Email – help@goldrushgroup.co.za.

Call - (021) 493-5638.

They offer assistance on various topics, including account inquiries, bonus clarifications, betting rules, and technical issues. While live chat seems the most convenient option, calls are the go-to for more technical issues, with email ideal for inquiries requiring file attachments.

For example, users can contact customer service to ask about the status of the welcome bonus they are to receive. Additionally, they can also help you to understand the terms of the welcome bonus or answer questions on availability of mobile apps.

Goldrush Review Main FAQs

As we conclude our Goldrush review, we answer some common questions that you might have. You can read them below.

How do I register an account with Goldrush?

To register with Goldrush, visit their website and click on the 'Sign Up' button. Afterwards, complete the operator’s sign-up form by inputting your mobile number and creating a Goldrush password. Then, provide your biodata, verify your mobile number, agree to Goldrush’s T&Cs and submit the form.

What bonuses and promotions does Goldrush offer?

Goldrush offers new users a free spin welcome bonus. Additionally, bettors can participate in other promotions on Goldrush, including Cashback Monday, First Deposit Match, and Multi Bet Bonus Boost. You can check their promotions page for the latest and most recent offers.

What payment methods does Goldrush accept?

Goldrush accepts various payment methods, including EasyPay vouchers, OTT vouchers, Instant EFT, credit/debit cards, and more. However, the operator only supports Instant EFT and FNB payment methods for withdrawals.

Is Goldrush safe and secure?

Yes, Goldrush upholds high standards of security to protect your personal and financial information. Additionally, the operator is licenced by the Northern Cape Board and operates in compliance with the generally acceptable practices in South Africa.

How can I contact Goldrush customer service?

You can contact Goldrush customer service through their live chat, email, or phone number provided on their contact page. Additionally, these support channels are open to bettors around-the-clock with bettors able to reach out at any time.