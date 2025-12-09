+

SuperSportBet, owned by the popular SuperSport brand, offers a seemingly exciting and user-friendly online sports betting experience. We conducted our investigation and this SuperSportBet review is to provide you with everything you need to know about the operator.

What's SuperSportBet Worth? Our Review

SuperSportBet is a licensed betting site officially launched in South Africa in January 2024. The brand is owned and operated by South Africa-registered company SuperSportBet (Pty) Ltd and the bookmaker operates under the supervision of the WCGRB (License number 10191097).

Notably, the company holds an additional manufacturer licence (Number 10191096) and adhering to the FICA verification, thus adding to its credibility as a legally safe betting site for South African.

Though new, they offer a wide variety of sports, live games, casino games, and extra features, promoting it as a legally safe and reliable bookmaker in the South African market.

SuperSportBet Pros ✅ SuperSportBet Cons ❌ Data free for both website and app version Relatively new Casino site Up to 800+ in casino games Potential KYC delays Multiple live streaming options 24/7 customer support

Getting Started with SuperSportBet Registration

According to our research in the SuperSportBet review, getting signing up SuperSportBet is quite simple, just a couple of steps to follow, which are:

On the SuperSportBet website, click the sign up button.

You’ll be redirected to a registration form, requesting for details like your mobile number, password, names, and email address. Fill them and click next.

Verify your phone with OTP sent by SMS.

Finalise by inputting other required details; then accept the privacy policy and terms, and you’re done.

So long as you follow these SuperSportBet registration steps, you’re good to go. You should be redirected into your account automatically.

Understanding All the Operator's Bonus & Promotions

We have done the research on SuperSportBet bonuses and you are entitled to a welcome bonus after signing up. This offer is a 100% deposit match up to R5,000 + 250 bonus spins + R25. And to claim it, you don’t need any SuperSportBet promo code; just need to deposit at least R25.

The table below shows some of the top offers available for players on the platform:

Bonus Bonus Description Welcome Offer 100% deposit match up to R5,000 + 250 free spins + R25 bonus bet 1000% Multibet Bonus If your betslip contains 2 or more selections with each having odds of at least 1.10, the boost auto-applies to you. Aviator Rain Always check the in-game chat when playing Aviator for rain bonus bet. Once you claim it, use it within 30 minutes. Players can win up to R1,000 with this offer. Lightning Roulette Cash Prizes Play 10 rounds of Lightning Roulette with a total stake of R100 per round and get R25 cash prize instantly. Deposit & Bet R2000 for free spins Make a single deposit of R2,000 or more and get 50 bonus spins worth R1 per spin on Gate of Olympus Super Scatter.

SuperSportBet Casino Section Overview

SuperSportBet has a casino section with over 800+ casino games from different popular game providers such as Evolution gaming, Pragmatic play, HABANERO, and so on. The website features games under slots, table games, Game shows, Aviator, Lucky Numbers, Roulette, BlackJack, First Person, Baccarat and Pokers.

Aviator Focus

Aviator is a popular game within the SuperSportBet Casino. This game is played by predicting how high a plane will fly before takeoff, this makes it a title that balances chance and strategic thinking.

Aviator has its appeal in the fact that it is a fast paced game with a simple gameplay and has a relatively high potential to give the players huge wins. SuperSportBet’s Aviator features daily chances to catch up to R25,000 in ‘Aviator Rain Bets.’

Lucky Numbers with SuperSportBet

Lucky Numbers is a daily draw game that draws both local and international players to the SuperSportsBet website. The games under Lucky Numbers are divided into regions, including USA, Russia, South Africa, Spain, France and so on.

However, we found that the popular lucky numbers game on SuperSportBet is the South Africa Lotto, and it's quite simple to play. Just make your number selection from 1 to 52 and wait for the outcome, if your number was picked, you win.

SuperSportBet Sports Section Overview

SuperSportBet provides a wide range of sport games to their players. These sports include; SuperSport UFC, tennis, soccer, and basketball among others. But we observed that the SuperSport football betting is the most popular on the website, featuring the Premier League and South African PSL.

E-sport Options with SuperSportBet

SuperSportBet has a specific section for e-sports and this caters for all sports fans or players on the site. We searched for a few e-sports and tournaments and took note of how easy it is to locate these e-titles and the seamless process of e-sports betting.

Virtual Sports with SuperSportBet

For players that need a quick betting option, virtual sports are the best option. They include: golf SuperSport, virtual soccer, horse racing, motor racing, and jumps racing. Since virtual sports are simulated events that are run repeatedly, they offer good betting options with almost instant results and payouts.

Discover All the Special Features of SuperSportBet

According to our findings, after completing the due registration process, players can gain access to special features on the betting site. Here are some worth mentioning:

Live Betting & Live Streaming

The live betting feature enables players to place bets on live events with real-time updates on odds for easy betting. During SuperSportlive betting, players can stream some games directly from the platform too, making betting and streaming on the go easy.

Cash-out and Bet Builder

The cash-out and bet builder gives the SuperSportBet more leverage over other betting sites that do not have these tools. Cash-out helps players to get full or partial returns on their winnings, even before the end of live matches. Then the bet builder feature allows integration of multiple selections into a single wager, to make it easy for players to track their bets.

SuperSportBet App - How Good Is the Mobile Experience?

Based on our research, the SuperSportBet mobile app meets the requirements expected of a modern casino and sportsbook application.

SuperSportBet App: Available Devices & Usability Review

The SuperSportBet app is compatible with Android (APK), Huawei and iOS devices, with smooth functionality and a mobile phone user-friendly interface. Notably, the app is regularly updated to improve speed, stability, and easy navigation during bets.

Operation System Android/Apk iOS Compatibility Yes Yes Software Version 1.2.3 1.2.13 File Size ~50 MB 83.9 MB Download Link Android Download iOS Download

Data Free Features & Details

For data free usage, the SuperSportBet has a data-free version, introduced to reduce costs for mobile users, especially with people with unstable connectivity. With it, players can place their wager without necessarily having an active data subscription.

How to Place Bets with SuperSportBet

After we completed registration on the site for our SuperSportBet review, placing bets was next. Here are the steps we took:

Select your preferred casino game or sportsbook. Add your selections to the betslip Enter your stake amount and then click on confirm your bet.

Note that you can also place a bet on live matches. And to maximise the experience, you can use features like the bet builder to manage multi-bets.

Understanding Payments with SuperSportBet

The following are the most common payment type uses for deposits and withdrawals within the SuperSportBet website or app, their advantages as a payment method and even their disadvantages:

Payment Method Pros Cons Instant Money Fast withdrawals Availability limited to users with the service Bank Transfer Secure and reliable Longer processing times FNB eWallet Quick and easy to use Requires setup via phone

What Measures Ensure the Security at SuperSportBet?

SuperSportBet follows the WCGRB’s Totalisator, bookmaker, and racing and betting operational rules. All these security measures ascertain the optimal security of the SuperSportBet app or site.

From our investigations, we also observed that the website has a 128-bit key encryption, verified by Let’s Encrypt. This shows that all activities within the platform are secured.

How Does SuperSportBet Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

Fully based on our investigation, the table below shows how SuperSportBet does compared to other South African popular bookmakers in terms of Pons and Cons;

Bookmakers Pros Cons SupersportsBet

Data free version available

Data free version available Large variety of games up to 800+ in casino games

Multiple live streaming options.

Relatively new bookmaker

Relatively new bookmaker KYC delays. Hollywoodbets

No deposit welcome bonus

No deposit welcome bonus Fast payments

Wide range of local sports and events

Live streaming on only selected events

Live streaming on only selected events Charges for second withdrawal of the day Betfred

Offers a 24/7 live chat

Offers a 24/7 live chat Very low deposit and withdrawal limits

Website interface is quite outdated

Website interface is quite outdated Limited number of live-streamed events Betway

Live streaming available

Live streaming available Multiple Licences including UKGC, and AGCO

Low Odds Margins

Not enough promotions

Not enough promotions Not a lot of Asian Handicap Options Easybet

Good variety of casino games and sports

Good variety of casino games and sports Data-free app version

Still winning players’ trust, being a new bookie

Still winning players’ trust, being a new bookie Limited withdrawal options

What Are the Customer Service Details of SuperSportBet?

After completing our betting on the site, we checked out the customer service efficiency of SuperSportBet. The best way to reach SuperSportBet customer service is via live chat, which is available 24/7. Additionally, the site made available other customer support options like:

Email support: help@supersportbet.com for less urgent concerns, and,

Phone line: 0861 996 704.

SuperSportBet Review Main FAQs

As we round up, here are some of the most asked questions about the bookmaker:

What are the main advantages and disadvantages of using SuperSportBet?

According to our findings, the advantages of using SuperSportBet is its user-friendly platform, large variety of casino games, wide sports market, and complete bonuses. While the disadvantage would be that they are still relatively new in the market. Hence, they are still in the “testing phase” for several features.

How does SuperSportBet compare to other South African betting sites?

According to our findings, the SuperSportsBet is well positioned within the South African betting sites and it is a decent site to try, especially for sports and games players.

What betting markets and sports does SuperSportBet offer?

You get formula 1 on SuperSport, virtual sports, tennis, crickets, and especially football, which is the most popular on the website.

How reliable and secure is SuperSportBet for withdrawals and customer service?

The SuperSportBet has amazing 24/7 customer service live chat, email support and a phone line dedicated to attending to player’s needs anyday, anytime.