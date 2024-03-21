Hollywoodbets Review: Our Expert Analysis of the Pros and Cons

Discover our detailed Hollywoodbets review for South African Punters. We analyse betting options, bonuses and all you need to know before wagering.

Hollywoodbets South Africa is one of the best betting sites choices for South African punters. Hollywoodbets online bookmaker provides numerous betting opportunities for punters and casino players.

Additionally, the number of promotions also adds to your Hollywoodbets user experience. Another amazing thing is that you can explore all this on the go with the Hollywoodbets app. So, I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a top-notch betting service.

This detailed Hollywoodbets review will give you a glimpse into the operator’s sports betting options, casino section, promotions, and more. But first, take a look at our ratings of the bookie’s features:

✅ Hollywoodbets Review 🌟 Our Rating 🔍 Key Features Hollywoodbets betting options 5 Sports, casino games, and virtual sports Hollywoodbets security & trustworthiness 5 Founded in 2000, Hollywoodbets is licensed and regulated by the Gauteng Gambling Board, Limpopo Gambling Board, Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, KwaZulu Natal Gambling Board, and Western Cape Gambling Board Hollywoodbets promotions & bonuses 5 Welcome Bonus - 25 Free Bet + 50 Free Spins Hollywoodbets payments 5 Minimum and maximum deposit limits aren’t specified by the operator but depend on the chosen payment option Hollywoodbets mobile app 4 App for Android phones + data-free website How to register on Hollywoodbets 5 Simple registration process Hollywoodbets odds 5 Competitive odds compared to other bookmakers in the market Our conclusion 4.8 Top operator in ZA

It’s important to note that this Hollywoodbets review is based on thorough research. We have spent much time on the operator’s site reviewing Hollywoodbets South Africa betting features and options.

In addition, we have tested the bookmaker’s application. Also, we’ve reached out to the Hollywoodbets customer support to see how responsive they are. And we’ve checked the Hollywoodbets legal status with the appropriate authorities.

✅ Our Conclusion on Hollywoodbets: A Satisfying Betting Experience for Users

This Hollywoodbets review also sums up the advantages and setbacks of Hollywoodbets South Africa in the table below:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Hollywoodbets sports betting options are plentiful No iOS app Live betting and cash-out features Only horse racing events come with the live-streaming function Comprehensive casino section No eSports opportunities Plenty of bonuses and promotions Efficient Hollywoodbets customer support

The operator offers plenty of features and options popular among players. These include a comprehensive sports section, live betting and streaming services, great game selection, a fully optimised app, and promotions.

Unfortunately, this bookmaker doesn't offer any eSports or an iOS application. However, these drawbacks are negligible when you consider all it has to offer. Overall, Hollywoodbets online bookmaker is one of the best options for bettors in South Africa.

🔄 Betting Options at Hollywoodbets: A Variety of Sports and Casino Games

The first thing you should learn in this Hollywoodbets review is that the bookie offers various betting opportunities. To begin with, it features a comprehensive Hollywoodbets sports betting section offering popular sports like football, cricket, and horse racing. Moreover, punters can place wagers on ongoing sports events thanks to the live betting page.

In addition, this brand has an impressive game selection. With Hollywoodbets online bookmaker, you can explore slots, live dealer games, and other popular types of casino games.

⚽ Bet on Sports With Hollywoodbets

After you complete the Hollywoodbets registration, you can explore a variety of Hollywoodbets sports betting options. To start with, the bookmaker includes all the popular options among local wagerers, like football, basketball, rugby, and cricket. Additionally, it features less popular sports categories, such as badminton, netball, and squash.

Finally, the Hollywoodbets odds analysis reveals this website provides competitive odds across different sports and betting markets.

🏇 Bet on Horse-Racing With Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets online bookmaker also provides plenty of options for horse racing bettors. You can bet on Hollywoodbets horse racing fixtures taking place in South Africa, the UK, Ireland, and other countries. Furthermore, the bookie covers the Durban July, the Punters Challenge, and other major regional events.

In addition, the Hollywoodbets odds analysis reveals you can select competitive odds across different Hollywoodbets horse racing markets.

🎮 Hollywoodbets e-Sport - Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

At the time of writing this Hollywoodbets review, Hollywoodbets didn't offer any eSports options. However, it may provide more wagering options to eSports bettors in the future.

🎰 Bet on Casino With the Hollywoodbets Bonus Code

In this Hollywoodbets review, you can also learn that the brand provides a comprehensive casino section. Once you complete the Hollywoodbets registration process, you can explore the following types of games:

Slots by Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Playtech, and other prestigious gaming developers Lucky Numbers Crash games, such as Aviator and Jet, Live casino games, including live table games, such as Roulette, Poker, and Blackjack, as well as live Game Shows, like Wheel of Fortune and Lucky 6

Even though Hollywoodbets online bookmaker doesn’t offer a dedicated casino welcome offer per se, you can get 50 Free Spins on your registration in addition to R25 for sports betting.

🛡️ Is Hollywoodbets Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

Is Hollywoodbets legit? Yes, Hollywoodbets South Africa is licensed and regulated by the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Limpopo Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. Additionally, certain Hollywoodbets products are licensed by the KwaZulu Natal Gambling Board and the Western Cape Gambling Board.

Hollywoodbets legal status has enabled it to operate legally in the country since 2000. This sportsbook takes various measures to ensure a safe betting environment. It complies with all the FICA regulations, including identity checks, uses encryption to protect your personal and financial details, cooperates only with reputable payment providers, and more.

Finally, it’s important to point out in this Hollywoodbets review that the operator only accepts customers who are 18 or over. Once again, for players wondering, “Is Hollywoodbets legit?” the answer is yes. But you can wager on the site only if you are 18 years of age or older.

🎁 Hollywoodbets Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

This Hollywoodbets review also reveals you can explore different Hollywoodbets promotions. Moreover, Hollywoodbets South Africa features a dedicated welcome bonus for new users. Additionally, Hollywoodbets online bookmaker provides several ongoing promotions for punters and casino fans. You can learn more about the most popular offers in the table below:

Hollywoodbets offer Bonus details Promo code Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer Get a R25 Sign Up Bonus and 50 FREE Spins! HOLLYGOAL Referral Bonus Get R50 for every friend you refer Visit the site Soccer Bonus Bonanza Get up to a 30% bonus on your winning football multi-bets Visit the site

🎁 Welcome Bonus

To start with, players looking to use the Hollywoodbets promo code can claim the operator’s welcome bonus. Moreover, the bookie rewards bettors who complete the

Hollywoodbets registration process with an R25 sign-up bonus and 50 Free Spins to use on Habanero games. What's more, you don’t have to make a Hollywoodbets deposit to qualify.

🎁 Referral Bonus

The Hollywoodbets promotions section also includes a referral bonus. With it, you can receive an R50 bonus for every friend you refer who has completed the Hollywoodbets registration process.

🎁 Soccer Bonus Bonanza

This Hollywoodbets review also reveals the Hollywoodbets promotions section features the Soccer Bonus Bonanza. By exploring this offer, you can get a percentage bonus on your winning multiple bets.

Of course, the bonus amount depends on the number of selections on your bet slip. Finally, the maximum you can get is a 30% boost of up to R600,000 on a wager with 25 or more football games.

🎁 Spina Zonke Jackpot Race

The Spina Zonke Jackpot Race is a thrilling event at Hollywoodbets, distinct from Spina Zonke Prize Drops. It offers cash give aways to Spina Zonke players during specific days and times each week: on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with extended events during special seasons. The race kicks off at 20:30, and players must spin for at least R2 to qualify. The Jackpot is randomly awarded between 20:30 and 22:30. Winners can withdraw their winnings or use them for more Spina Zonke or other Hollywoodbets games.

🎁 Spina Zonke Prize Drops

Spina Zonke Prize Drops offer opportunities to win cash prizes on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 20:30 and 22:30. The event starts at 20:30, and you need to spin for a minimum of R2 to participate. Cash prizes are randomly awarded to eligible players during the two-hour Prize Drop period. You might even win multiple prizes if luck is on your side. Prize winnings are deposited directly into your Hollywoodbets account, and you can choose to withdraw them in full or in part, or use the money to enjoy more Spina Zonke or other games offered by Hollywoodbets.

💰 Payment Methods at Hollywoodbets: Full Transparency for Users

For bettors asking, “Is Hollywoodbets legit?” the answer may be revealed when exploring the available payment options. They will quickly learn that this bookie only accepts secure deposit and withdrawal methods.

This Hollywoodbets review guide also reveals how to make payments on the website:

To begin with, visit the operator’s platform and log in. Then, select the ‘‘Top Up’’ option at the upper right corner of the main page or ‘‘Withdraw’’ in the ‘‘Account’’ section, depending on the payment you wish to make. Next, choose the preferred payment solution. Enter the desired payment amount. Additionally, provide the required banking details. Lastly, submit your request.

Below, you can take a look at the available Hollywoodbets payment options alongside their benefits and setbacks:

💳 Payment methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant EFT (Ozow, Ownpay, SiD EFT, PayFast, and Peach Payments) Convenient and hassle-free Not easily reversible Credit/ debit cards( Zapper and Spot Money) Safe and simple to use Fees can be tricky Credit cards (PayU, PayGate, Peach Payments) Strong fraud protection and ease of use Potential late payment fees Virtual card services High level of security and traceable transactions Should be linked to your credit card in order to avoid potential problems Nedbank To Up Voucher Convenient and easily retrievable Has to be purchased Nedbank Send-iMali Easy to use and reliable Funds expire after 30 days Instant Money Quick and secure The payment process is a bit complex FNB eWallet Fast and no need for a FNB account Not the simplest payment solution to use ABSA Cash Send Secure and ABSA account not required Funds will expire if not withdrawn within seven days

➡️ Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw With Hollywoodbets

This Hollywoodbets review guide reveals how to make a Hollywoodbets withdrawal in more detail than before:

Firstly, navigate to Hollywoodbets South Africa. Secondly, select the ‘‘Account’’ option at the top right of your screen. Click ‘‘Withdraw.’’ Next, choose one of the accepted Hollywoodbets payment options. These include Instant Money, FNB eWallet, Nedbank Send-iMali, and ABSA Cash Send. Afterwards, indicate the preferred withdrawal amount. Add the requested payment details. Finally, confirm the transaction.

⬅️ Everything You Need to Know to Deposit With Hollywoodbets

Once you complete the Hollywoodbets registration process, you need to make a deposit before you can explore the brand’s services. This Hollywoodbets review guide reveals how to fund your account:

To start with, visit this wagering platform. Click the ‘‘Top Up’’ button at the upper right-hand corner of the home page. Then, select one of the supported Hollywoodbets payment options. These include Ozow, Peach Payments, Zapper, and many more. Insert the desired deposit amount. Enter the required banking information. Submit the payment request.

🔐 Hollywoodbets Account Verification

Is Hollywoodbets legit? Yes. And because of Hollywoodbets legal status, all customers are required to verify their ages and identities. Therefore, you will have to upload the required documentation via the FICA Self-Service Website. Moreover, the link to the site is also available on the bookie's platform.

Additionally, this Hollywoodbets review guide reveals the documents you must submit:

Proof of identity: a colour copy or clear photo of your ID or passport (note that the operator only accepts passports as supporting documents for members whose national IDs are damaged).

Proof of address (not older than three months): bank statement, electricity bill, retail account statement, and similar.

🏆 Hollywoodbets Features - Make the Most of Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets online bookmaker is a well-established international betting brand that has had plenty of time to develop many great features. So, keep reading this Hollywoodbets review to find out more about the bookie’s four most notable services.

📡 Live Betting & Live Streaming

The sportsbook features a comprehensive live section. Therefore, you can bet on ongoing events from football, tennis, basketball, and other sports. Moreover, the Hollywoodbets odds analysis reveals you can select competitive live odds across a range of markets. It should be noted that you can stream many horse racing events as you place in-play wagers.

☎️ Customer Service & Live Chat

Is Hollywoodbets legit? Yes, that also means it must be there for all questions and problems customers may have. For that reason, users can contact Hollywoodbets customer support via telephone (087 353 7634), email HWHelpline@hollywoodbets.net), and live chat. Additionally, you can find them on social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Moreover, the support agents are very friendly and helpful.

💰 Cash Out & Bet Builder

In this Hollywoodbets review, you can learn that the brand allows you to cash out your bet before the end of the game. So, anytime you place a wager in the in-play section, you can cash it out if you are not confident about the outcome you’ve backed. In addition, Hollywoodbets online bookmaker enables you to load, share, book, and phone bets.

𓅐 Hollywoodbets Predictions 101

Finally, punters can use various types of Hollywoodbets sports betting predictions to make more informed wagers. For starters, the Hollywoodbets odds analysis reveals the bookie provides odds for all events and betting markets.

In addition, you can familiarise yourself with Hollywoodbets horse racing analysis and tips, football betting news, and read sports blogs. The in-play section includes a live match tracker with standings, incidents, and other valuable information.

➡️ Hollywoodbets App: Everything You Need to Know About It

Aside from the Hollywoodbets mobile platform, this brand features a Hollywoodbets app for Android phones. Is Hollywoodbets legit? Yes, which means not only its website is legitimate but also the Hollywoodbets mobile app.

Moreover, the application is user-friendly and includes all the features of the official site. Nevertheless, if you use the data-free version, you will have limited access to the bookie’s services. To get the full package, simply turn your Wi-Fi on.

If you wish to download this betting application, you can read our comprehensive Hollywoodbets app guide. Moreover, you can learn how to install the app in the following sections of this review.

>➡️ How to Download Hollywoodbets Android & APK in South Africa?

To download the Hollywoodbets APK file on your Android phone, follow the steps outlined in this Hollywoodbets review guide:

Visit the Hollywoodbets mobile platform. Tap the ‘‘Go to Data Free’’ option.

3. Moreover, press the ‘‘Download Android App’’ button.



4. Furthermore, confirm you wish to download the Hollywoodbets mobile app.

5. Finally, you will be notified when the Hollywoodbets APK file is downloaded. So, open the notification and install Hollywoodbets APK. The application will appear on your phone screen within seconds.

➡️ How to Download Hollywoodbets iOS in South Africa?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a Hollywoodbets application for iOS users at the time of writing this review. Until the sportsbook launches an iOS app, you can bet on the Hollywoodbets mobile platform. Additionally, this Hollywoodbets review guide reveals how to visit this website:



To start with, open your mobile browser. Type in the bookmaker’s name in the search field. Click the appropriate link to access the brand’s home page.

🆚 Compare Hollywoodbets Promo Code With South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

South African bettors can find several top brands for their needs. So, keep reading to find out how Hollywoodbets compares to other operators in the region.

Hollywoodbets VS Betway

Betway is one of the most reputable betting sites, but this Hollywoodbets review reveals Hollywoodbets has certain advantages. For example, it offers live streaming for Hollywoodbets horse racing events, whereas Betway doesn’t include this service. In addition, it features more bonuses and promotions. However, Betway has a dedicated eSports section.

🆚 Hollywoodbets vs Gbets

Gbets is another brand that provides an excellent betting service. However, several features contribute to the Hollywoodbets user experience that are unavailable on Gbets. For instance, Hollywoodbets South Africa offers a referral bonus. Also, you can play Aviator, whereas the most popular crash game isn’t featured by Gbets. On the other hand, Gbets offers the first deposit bonus, unlike Hollywoodbets.

🆚 Hollywoodbets vs Betfred

Although Betfred is a great sportsbook, this Hollywoodbets review reveals that Hollywoodbets South Africa offers some services Betfred does not. For example, you can phone bets and watch Hollywoodbets horse racing events live. However, it should be noted that Betfred has a more competitive welcome bonus.

🆚 Hollywoodbets vs Supabets

Both these bookmakers provide an exceptional service. However, what adds to the Hollywoodbets user experience is the fact you don’t have to leave the site to do betting research. Punters can find enough betting tips on the operator’s website to decide how they want to bet. On the other hand, Supabets features the first deposit bonus in addition to the sign-up offer.

Hollywoodbets Review Main FAQs

Finally, take a look at the FAQ section of this Hollywoodbets review.

What types of sports and events can I bet on through Hollywoodbets?

According to this Hollywoodbets review, you can place pre-match and in-play bets on Hollywoodbets horse racing, football, tennis, cricket, and other sports.

How do I withdraw my winnings from Hollywoodbets?

To make a withdrawal, log in and visit the ‘‘Account’’ section. Then, click ‘‘Withdraw’’ and choose one of the accepted Hollywoodbets payment options. Afterwards, enter the preferred withdrawal amount and required banking details. Finally, you can submit your request.

How does Hollywoodbets ensure the safety and security of my personal and financial information?

Hollywoodbets legal status implies that this bookie keeps your personal and financial data safe. To do this, it uses encryption, monitors all the transactions, and is obliged to report any suspicious behaviour on the site. So, is Hollywoodbets legit? Can you trust it? Yes, you can.

Are there any mobile apps available for Hollywoodbets?

Yes, this brand features the Hollywoodbets mobile app compatible with Android devices. Unfortunately, there is no application for iOS users yet. Nonetheless, they can explore wagering on the go with the Hollywoodbets mobile platform until the iOS app becomes available.

Is there a customer support team available to help with any issues or questions on Hollywoodbets?

Yes, Hollywoodbets South Africa provides dedicated customer service. Moreover, you can reach out to the Hollywoodbets customer support team via live chat, email, or phone. Additionally, you can find them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.