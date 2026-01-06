Lucky Fish Sign Up Bonus - Get R50 in January 2026

+

There is no need for a promo code to claim the R50 sign-up bonus. If you wish to learn how to claim the Lucky Fish sign up bonus, take a look at the table below.

What is the Lucky Fish Sign Up Bonus?

The Lucky Fish sign up bonus is a no deposit offer that is valid for every new player who signs up on the platform. This operator is well-trusted, as it holds valid licences from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, Eastern Cape Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator simultaneously.

After opening an account and getting it, the offer is valid for 24 hours. The table below shows the full bonus details:

Lucky Fish Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Description Get R50 after signing up with Lucky Fish General T&Cs The R50 cannot be withdrawn until the funds have been wagered and turned over at odds of 15/10 (1.5 decimal) or more. Wagering Requirements 15/10 (1.5 decimal) or more Minimum Deposit No deposit Lucky Fish Promo Code No code

How to claim the offer?

For starters, here is the full step-by-step process from opening an account to getting the offer:

On the homepage, click the join button to access the registration form. First is to indicate citizenship status. This is because SA citizens only need to input an ID number, cell phone, and names. However, non-citizens must fill in their passport number, expiry date, cell phone, date of birth, names, and country of origin. On the next pages, you’re required to fill in other details like address, gender, and the likes. Note that these details must match those on your official bills and documents. Indicate that you accept the terms and policies, and finalise the registration. Once your account is set up, the R50 welcome bonus is automatically credited into your account.

All that is needed to get the offer is completing the Lucky Fish registration process. Once you’re done, it should reflect in your casino account immediately.

How to use the Bonus on Sports

After getting the Lucky Fish sign up bonus, it is only valid for 24 hours, so time is of the essence. Luckily, there are not many requirements to know about; the only major catch is that the full amount must be wagered at once at odds of 15/10 (1.5) or more. Note that we said full amount, meaning that you can only stake with the R50 at a go.

So, you can place a bet on a team like Nottingham Forest to beat Tottenham if the odds meet the minimum requirement. Or it could be a horse racing favourite. So long as it is a one-off bet that is at least 15/10 (1.5), you’re good to go.

How to use the Bonus on Casino

After claiming it, you can choose to use it within the online casino on Lucky Numbers. For instance, going for a single number in the UK 49s draw (Main Set & Bonus). So long as it meets the odds requirement, it’ll count.

Wagering Requirements

The operator did a good job in making the offer requirements as simple as possible, and that explains why there is no Lucky Fish promo code South Africa. Before a player can be eligible to withdraw the R50, it must be wagered and turned over at the full odds of 15/10 (1.5) or more. Most importantly, this must be within 24 hours of getting the Lucky Fish bonus; not using it within this period means it will be forfeited.

What other offers are Lucky Fish offering?

After completing our registration on the site, we found that Lucky Fish doesn’t offer any other “major clearcut” promotion aside from the R50 bonus. However, it doesn’t mean they don’t exist. You can always check back through the promotions tab to see all the active ones.

But during our research, we found that they offer prize pools from time to time. Let’s look at the major ones:

Lucky Numbers Prize Pool

There is a prize pool on lucky numbers, and any player could be the winner. However, there are no defined requirements per se; just keep playing and you may be the one. The operator doesn’t expressly place rules or restrictions to stay within, so everyone is free to play as they normally do. What is just certain is that winners will be alerted.

Big Bush Break Getaway

This is an ongoing promotion on JetX crash game where any player stands a chance to win either a luxury retreat or a share of R100,000. To qualify, you have to be regular with JetX. JetX, of all Lucky Fish games, is simple, and each round could last just a few seconds, so it doesn’t take too much. As you play and climb the leaderboard, you stand a chance to win the big bush break getaway.

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? Lucky Numbers Prize Pool Play lucky numbers regularly and stand a chance to win 100% of the overall prize pool. There are no major eligibility rules; just play lucky numbers as you normally would, and you stand to win. Big bus break getaway By playing JetX, stand a chance to win either a luxury retreat or a share of R100,000 JetX is a simple game that doesn’t demand much, so you can go all out on it.

How does Lucky Fish Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

To understand how valuable the Lucky Fish sign up bonus is, we choose to compare it to other major welcome offers from competitors. Here is a breakdown of our research:

Operators First Deposit Match Amount Free Bet Amount Free Spins Amount Lucky Fish – R50 — Hollywoodbets – R25 50 free spins Betfred 100% up to R21,000 – 750 free spins Playabets 100% up to R3,000 – 50 free spins

First, everyone will agree with us that no deposit bonuses are arguably the best in the industry. That makes the Lucky Fish and Hollywoodbets take the crown for best offers at the moment. However, there are no Lucky Fish free spins, and Hollywoodbets takes it even further by adding 50 free spins, so theirs is arguably the best value.

After the no deposit offers, we can then talk about Betfred’s offer which is 100% up to R21,000 and 750 free spins. We specifically love that you get this bonus in a space of three deposits.

As for Playabets’s deposit match and free spins, they are decent, but not very comparable to others on the list. So, we have to give the best rating to Hollywoodbets, but the Lucky Fish bonus is not far behind.

Bonus Details Comparisons

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements No deposit bonus? Lucky Fish 24 hours 15/10 (1.5) or more Yes Hollywoodbets 24 hours 5/10 (0.5) or greater Yes Betfred 7 days 4x on any odds No Playabets 8 days Deposit amount – once on bets with minimum odds of 2.0 (1/1) Bonus amount – 8x at minimum odds of 2.0 (2/1). No

After conducting our investigations on each offer for this Lucky Fish review, we can conclude that Hollywoodbets still retains the position of best value. Although the validity period is 24 hours, you still have nothing to lose since it is a no deposit bonus. The 0.5 odds requirement is a low bar, and you’ll easily find events that meet it.

The Lucky Fish 1.5 odds requirement is also decent, but not comparable to that of Hollywoodbets without Lucky Fish free spins. And although the Betfred’s is 4x, you have 7 days to meet up.

As for that of Playabets, the other three on the list offer better value. With Playabets, there is a separate wagering requirement for both the deposit and bonus amount, and others are not like that. However, the 1x and 8x are decent, and still below the industry “regular” of 25x and above.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Lucky Fish bonus?

I like the idea of no deposit bonuses and I still think they are arguably the best in the industry because you have nothing to lose with them. Not to mention, the R50 is actually a solid amount. And most importantly, the 1.5 odds requirement is not so bad, although it could be better, considering the likes of Hollywoodbets are offering as low as 0.5.

However, what I don’t like is that beyond the no deposit bonus, they don’t offer so many regular promotions. It just feels so “one-off.” I mean, yes, they offer active promotions sometimes, but I don’t like the idea of seeing “no active promotions at the moment.” There should be at least one or two.

What do you like about Lucky Fish?

Honestly, I like the welcome offer because it is risk-free. Nothing beats being able to open an account and start betting right away without depositing; it is an undefeated concept in my books.

To which type of player would you suggest Lucky Fish?

I’ll recommend the bookmaker to beginner players because of how easy the offer is to unlock. A new player may not necessarily understand the complexities of elaborate wagering requirements. With Lucky Fish, all you need to do is wager the full amount at 1.5 within 24 hours. Anyone will understand that easily.

Lucky Fish promo code FAQs

How much bonus can I get with the Lucky Fish promo code in January 2026?

You get a R50 no deposit bonus just for completing your Lucky Fish registration in January 2026.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the Lucky Fish promo code?

No, it’s a minimum deposit bonus, so you don’t need anything to activate it. Just complete your registration and you’re good to go.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Lucky Fish bonus?

Yes, the requirement is that you must wager the full amount at minimum odds of 15/10 (1.5) or more. Most importantly, it must be within 24 hours.