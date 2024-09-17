World Sports Betting - Our South Africa Review for 2024

Since 2002, World Sports Betting has been offering betting services in South Africa with a licence from the Gauteng Gambling Board.

World Sports Betting has served South African bettors for decades, having been around since 2002. The online platform has maintained a solid reputation, and the sportsbook and casino offers various games and sports for its customers.

Our review of the site covers betting options, registration, bonuses, mobile betting, and more. We have done the research on all their services and provide accurate details about them here. So, here are some of the pros and cons of the site:

Getting Started With World Sports Betting Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

Players must complete the World Sports Betting registration process to use the site. They only need to load the registration page and provide every relevant information. From our research, these are the steps you need to follow to sign up:

First, go to the website. Then click the registration button. Second, enter your title as well as your first and last names. Input email and phone number. Select the preferred document type and then provide the information. After that, input username and date of birth. The next step is to generate and confirm the account password. Enter the address information, including the complex, unit, street, suburb, city, province, and postal code. The final step is to choose the source of funds, check the box to accept the terms, and click the registration button.

FICA Verification on World Sports Betting

Following the laws, users must provide FICA documentation for verification to use the World Sports Betting platform. Without FICA verification, players cannot engage in activities like making withdrawals. For verification, you must provide:

Proof of identity (Passport or Driving license)

Proof of address (Bank statements, utility bill, etc.)

The process of submitting these documents entails going to My Account and then selecting FICA Submission. Alternatively, these documents can be emailed to WSB using the designated email address.

What Are the Various Bonuses and Promotions Offered by World Sports Betting?

World Sports Betting performs well with their range of bonuses and promotions. On the promotions page, the offers are categorised into special, racing, general promotions, and more.

From our evaluation of the bonuses, the terms and conditions are not stringent; hence, they are easy to claim. The details below contain some of the offers on the site:

Bonus Details Donkey Luck Get up to R2000 refund Score Predictor Promotion Win your share of R100,000 Lotto Refund Promotion Play 4 numbers and get your money back Birthday Deposit Bonus Get 100% up to R2000

World Sports Betting Sign Up Bonus

New customers who create an account with World Sports Betting can receive a R50 free bets sign up bonus. Users cannot combine this promotion with any other ongoing WSB promotion. Customers must be 18 to register and bet on World Sports Betting.

A R50 minimum deposit is required to claim the sign up bonus. Accounts must be FICA-approved before withdrawals. Bet 5x on sports/racing and 30x on live or casino games to wager the World Sports Betting sign up bonus.

What Offers the World Sports Betting Sports Section?

The sportsbook distinguishes World Sports Betting from other online betting sites. The WSB sportsbook covers a unique range of sports that are not readily accessible in South Africa. With over 35 sports options in the sportsbook, sports bettors can bet on popular and less-known sports.

The website covers Sports like soccer, tennis, baseball, snooker, basketball, table tennis, netball, motorsports, surfing, and volleyball. At WSB, you can also get exclusive deals and bonuses tailored to individual sports, such as horse racing bonuses.

Bet on Horse Racing With WSB

All of the local races and worldwide events are available to bettors on horse racing on WSB. There are several tote betting pools for international races. Upon opening a race card, players will be presented with information, such as the jockey, trainer, age, and horse weight.

One thing differentiating World Sports Betting from other online bookies is that it provides live streaming for horse racing events. When using mobile devices, players have access to all the betting functions available for horse racing. Players at World Sports Betting also have access to diverse horse racing promotions.

What Does the World Sports Betting Casino Section Encompass?

The WSB casino is yet another feature area that makes the betting site one of the preferred betting destinations in South Africa. Ezugi, Evolution, Split the Pot, and Spribe are some software providers responsible for casino games.

Gamers can easily navigate the casino section as there is a filter to sort and select games according to the minimum bet. From our research, below are the casino gaming options on the online platform:

Live Dealer Games

WSB is known for its exceptional live casino games powered by software developers like Evolution and Ezugi. More than 100 live games are available, each of which is hosted by a fascinating dealer. There is live blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, with different variations.

Slots

More than two hundred exciting games are available in the Spina Wina category. The casino partners with four reputable game companies: NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Habanero, and Red Tiger. The bet range for the slot games is from less than R1 to more than R3. Some slot titles include Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, and Big Bass Splash.

Poker

World Sports Betting casino offers many poker games. Evolution, Ezugi, and Betgames provide the poker games. The Poker titles are not limited to Teen Patti, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 6 + Poker, and Side Bet City. The bet level for Poker ranges from less than R1 to R100 or more.

Discover All the Special Features of World Sports Betting

The features of World Sports Betting solidify its reputation in the online gambling industry. Our investigations allow you to make an informed betting decision; hence, below are some features:

What Are the Live Betting and Streaming Options at World Sports Betting?

World Sports Betting excels in in-play betting, offering players a wide range of betting options on different sports. In the In-Play section, sports like tennis, cricket, badminton, baseball, soccer, and rugby are available. World Sports Betting further prioritises gamers’ experience by offering a live streaming platform.

The website is a leading platform for sports streaming in South Africa because it is one of the few betting sites that offers live streaming. The platform streams hundreds of matches weekly through WSB TV.

How Do the Cash Out and Bet Builder Features Work at World Sports Betting?

Cash out is available on WSB, allowing users to have more control over their bets, and the ability to cash out is also convenient . The Bet Builder function allows punters to create their wagers. Gamblers can use multiple markets to make an accumulator bet on a single sports event. This tool lets users customise their bets according to preferences.

Bet Calculator With World Sports Betting

Online bettors use bet calculators to calculate their bet, return, and potential profit for various wagers. Users can modify the odds format and the type of stake to accommodate their betting preferences. Additionally, they can arrange bonuses, as well as alter how each way bets are settled to conform to the rules of the bookmaker.

When we tested the bet calculator on the mobile site, we found that it didn’t work as expected. In particular, even though we could see the selected bets, there was no way to include the bet amount, which made the calculator useless on the mobile site.

Is the Aviator Game Available on WSB?

Aviator is a popular game that reputable sites in South Africa provide for bettors. Spribe is the software provider of this popular online jet game. On World Sports Betting, players can play the Aviator Game and cash out before the plane flies off the screen. The Aviator games offer a thrilling experience, allowing players to have more control over their bets.

Lucky Numbers With World Sports Betting

Lucky numbers are increasingly common on betting websites in South Africa and are available on World Sports Betting. It is based on fixed odds and utilises well-known lottery drawings worldwide and nationwide.

Bets can be placed on various lottery games, including the Powerball in South Africa, Euromillions, and the Lotto 6. You can see how much money you can win if you make an accurate guess by looking at the paytable displayed on each page.

World Sports Betting App - How Good is the Mobile Experience?

Our research reveals that no native World Sports Betting app is available for mobile players.The mobile version is the go-to platform for most South African gamblers. World Sports Betting is a mobile-focused betting site. Hence, customers can use their betting services on the move.

With a mobile browser, users can access the website and all the features whenever and wherever. It has a sleek design, a responsive interface, and a contemporary vibe to it.

World Sports Betting App: Available Devices & Usability Review

From our investigations, WSB does not have a native application for either Android or iOS devices.

Specifications Android/APK iOs App Version 2.1.1 or higher 13.4 or higher Size 4.96 MB 12.7 MB RAM Requirement 2 GB N/A Compatible Devices Android 4.0 & Above iPhone 6s or more Download Link Official Site Apple Store Available in Store No Yes

➡️ Data Free Features & Details

When betting at WSB, South African gamblers who cannot connect to the internet need not be concerned. With WSB, users have access to the data-free site, allowing them to place wagers and engage in diverse activities without an internet connection. This feature is not readily available at online betting sites in South Africa, so it is exciting that WSB provides it.

How to Place Bets With World Sports Betting?

Since new players may not understand how to bet, we have done our research on how to do that. On that note, below are the steps you bet on World Sports Betting:

First, go to the site on a desktop or mobile. Second, go to the sports section. Select the sports and leagues to bet on. Choose the betting market. Enter the stake. Confirm and enter the bet.

What Are the Payment Methods at World Sports Betting?

The site partners with safe payment services to ensure that users have no trouble making transactions on the site. Debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and vouchers are available for World Sports Betting deposit and withdrawal.

At World Sports Betting, there are no fees, but the credit card company may attach fees to their transactions. The World Sports Betting Withdrawal process is similar to the deposit process. Find out the payment details in the table below:

Payment Methods Pros Cons Credit/debit cards A safe and popular option It may incur extra fees from the card company Vouchers Instant payments There are security risks Bank transfer Easy transactions process Long processing times

World Sports Betting - Security Details

World Sports Betting (WSB) places a high priority on player safety. They have implemented robust safeguards to guarantee the confidentiality of their customers' data and financial activities. They use Thawte SSL web server certificates to provide secure connections, which sets them apart from the competition.

A secure sockets layer (SSL) safeguards sensitive data transmitted and received. Users can determine whether the website is secure by visually inspecting the padlock icon displayed on the browser.

World Sports Betting VIP Program

Loyal customers at World Sports Betting can participate in the Club Prive rewards program. They can get benefits based on the time spent playing games on the site.

Loyal bettors go through a series of tiers and are rewarded for their continued commitment with special promotions and discounts. There is also a VIP promotion, the VVIP Spina Wina Tournament, where users get their share of R1,500,000.

How Does World Sports Betting Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

In South Africa, several operators offer high-quality betting services to players. Some sites like Hollywoodbets stand out due to their reputable horse racing platform. Other sites like Betfred are renowned for providing extensive football betting options.

From our research on other operators like Supabets and Betway, the table below details how they compare to World Sports Betting:

Bookmakers Pros Cons World Sports Betting Diverse bonuses Live streaming Live Casino No native iOS and Android app Live chat requires improvement Long registration process Betway Extensive football markets Mobile betting Various payment methods Limited bonuses and promotions Support needs improvement No data-free site Hollywoodbets Top horse racing platform Data-free site Wide range of bonuses No live chat No iOS or Android app Spina Zonke isn't available on the data-free site Betfred Extensive sportsbook 24/7 support A wide range of bonuses No esports No mobile app Live streaming is unavailable Supabets Several betting options Price boosts Data Free app No iOS app Slow response time No esports

What Are the Customer Service Details of World Sports Betting?

Reliable customer support is in place at World Sports Betting, and the company proactively aids customers. Users can contact support whenever they want. Based on the information we gathered, live chat, phone, email, and WhatsApp support are available.

In addition to being informed and patient, they will provide clear answers to questions and concerns. All things considered, WSB offers a customer support service that is dependable and efficient.

World Sports Betting Review Main FAQs

Is WSB safe to play with?

Yes. The site uses Thawte SSL web server certificates to provide secure communication on the platform.

How to claim the R50 welcome bonus on WSB?

Make a R50 deposit and wager the bonus 5x on sports/racing and 30x on live or casino games.

How to activate my World Sports Betting account?

To activate the World Sports Betting account, complete the FICA verification process on the site.

Are there any local World Sports Betting shops in South Africa?

Yes. There are local World Sports Betting shops in different regions of South Africa.

Does WSB accept vouchers?

Yes. The site accepts vouchers, including OTTVOUCHER, BluVoucher, and 1Voucher.