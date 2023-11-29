Learn all the information about 10bet sports betting site. Find out about the site's features, bonuses, and more in this 10bet review. 18+, T&Cs apply

As one of the top online operators in the country, 10bet provides its users with more than 20 sports, casino games, and various 10bet payment methods. Moreover, punters can place bets on the go with the official 10bet app. Also, after completing the 10bet registration and using the 10bet promo code, punters can opt for a great sign-up offer.

In this 10bet review, South African punters can find a complete overview of the operator’s betting features, from the 10bet welcome offer and 10bet promotions and bonuses to their customer support team.

But first, have a look at the table below of this 10bet casino review to discover more about 10bet features and our rating.

🔍 10bet Review 🌟 Our Rating 🏆 Key Features 10bet Betting Options 5/5 Sports, Casino, E-sport 10bet Security & Trustworthy 5/5 Opened in 2003 Licensed by Mpumalanga Economic Regulator 10bet Promotions & Bonuses 5/5 Up to R3000 bonus, R500 in free bets and 10 free spins 10bet Payments 5/5 Min deposit : R5 Max deposit: R1,000 10bet Mobile App 4/5 Available for Android and Huawei Mobile version of the site fully optimized Register on 10bet 5/5 Very quick registration process 10bet Odds 5/5 Various betting markets and competitive options Our Conclusion 4.8/5 One of South Africa Top Operator

It's worth noting that this 10bet review is based on extensive research. We spent a significant amount of time on the operator's website analyzing its betting options for South African bettors.

Furthermore, we contacted the site's customer service to discover how helpful they are.

In addition, we evaluated the bookmaker's Android mobile application. Finally, we examined the legal status of 10bet with the right authorities.

🔄 Betting Options at 10bet: A Variety of Sports and Casino Games

After completing 10bet sign-up process, punters can explore more than 20 sports, as well as a casino section with nearly 800 games. In the section below of this 10bet review South Africa, bettors can learn more about their betting offer for both sports and casino games.

⚽Bet on Sports With the 10bet Bonus Code

When it comes to 10bet sports betting options, the operator provides a large array of different sports to their users. The most popular sports in 10bet sports betting section include:

Football,

Cricket,

Rugby,

and Basketball.

Punters can also find other niche sports like Bandy, Darts and Futsal.

Some of the top 10bet sports betting competitions for South African players include the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, the Champions League, English Premier League, and more.

When it comes to betting markets for these events, the most commonly used ones include:

1X2 Bets

Double Chance

Both Teams To Score

Totals Wagers

🎮 10bet E-Sport - Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

Another type of betting that has become more and more popular among South African bettors is eSports betting. Although customers who complete the 10bet sign-up process can enjoy wagering on eSoccer, there aren't any other eSports options. Still, it should be mentioned in this 10bet review South Africa that there is a solid offer for the eSoccer betting section.

🎰Bet on Casino With the 10bet Bonus Code

Even though operators in South Africa are mostly known for their sports betting offers, the 10bet casino review has shown that casino fans don't lack gaming options. This bookmaker provides its casino fans with 10bet promotions and bonuses, which they can use for various games.

This 10bet casino review reveals that the site offers users 786 casino games in total, including hundreds of slot titles, as well as classic dealer games with live dealer options. Punters will also find in the 10bet casino review that the titles are developed by the top providers in the industry, such as NetEnt, Yggdrasil, and Evolution Gaming.

🛡️ Is 10bet Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

10bet is a safe and trusted betting site in South Africa. They have been operating in the country for more than 20 years and are a licensed and reputable operator.

This 10bet review South Africa reveals that this betting site is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, which ensures customer safety and fair gaming. Bettors can find the main conditions for using the 10bet website in the list below:

To complete the 10bet registration, all players must be at least 18 years old.

Bettors who complete the 10bet sign-up process must reside in South Africa.

To finish a 10bet registration form, all users must have valid personal information, including an ID or passport number.

Each person can only complete 10bet registration once.

🎁 10bet Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

This 10bet review reveals that there is a 10bet sign-up offer that players can claim after registering an account. Moreover, with the 10bet welcome offer, bettors can receive a 100% first deposit match of up to R3,000 Games Bonus.

Players can also get a 50% deposit match up to R500 Sports Free Bet and 10 Free Spins on the game Tut's Twister. To be eligible for the 10bet welcome offer, punters should make a minimum deposit of R50 with any of the 10bet payment methods. Also, bet the deposit amount once on games or sports bets with odds of at least 1.50.

It should be mentioned in this 10bet casino review that players must pass their FICA account verification if they want to claim the 10bet welcome offer and other 10bet promotions and bonuses.

Now, check the table below this 10bet review to learn more about the 10bet sign up offer.

10bet offer Bonus details 10bet Welcome Offer Receive up to R3000 games bonus + R500 free sports bet and 10 free spins Minimum odds 1.50 Maximum cashback R3000 for games/ R500 for sports

🎁 Games Multiplier Leaderboard

South African punters who opt-in on the Games Multiplier Leaderboard Page can receive a share of R20,000 in Games Bonuses. Moreover, to be eligible for this promotion, bettors must deposit R5 on applicable multiplayer games.

🎁 Euro Soccer Free Bet

Bettors can also claim a 100% up to R50 Free Bet for the Europa League and Conference League matches on Thursday with Euro Soccer promotion. To get this offer, bettors must opt-in and place a qualifying bet on any Champions League games with the odds of 1.50+. Furthermore, the bet needs to be settled as won or lost.

🎁Multi Bet Leaderboard

With this offer, gamers can receive a share of R10,000 if they place in the top ten on the leaderboard. To participate in this bonus, bettors should opt-in on the leaderboard page, place multibets on sports events, and earn points based on the odds of winning multi bets.

💰 Payments Methods at 10bet: Full Transparency for Users

Bettors who complete the 10bet registration can use a variety of 10bet payment methods to deposit and withdraw their funds. Here's the full list of 10bet payment methods that bettors in South Africa can use after completing the 10bet registration:

1Voucher

Capitec Pay

OTT Voucher

Visa

OZOW

Zapper

Secure EFT

BluVoucher

EasyPay

MasterPass

Bank Cash Deposit

The minimum allowed deposit amount will depend on the payment option that you choose. For example, 1Voucher allows payments as low as R5, but if you want to make a deposit via Bank Cash Deposit, the minimum allowed amount will be R50.

The same goes for the maximum deposit amount. Some 10bet payment methods allow amounts of up to R2,500 (Vouchers), while with others, you can deposit as much as R1,000,000 (Zapper).

With most of these payment options, processing time is instant and there are no additional fees. However, if you wish to be sure that your preferred method doesn’t include any additional charges, you can contact the bookie’s customer support.

💳 Payment methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Vouchers (1Voucher, OTT Voucher, BluVoucher) Instant deposits and no charging fees Low maximum deposit limit Capitec Pay Free and instant deposits Not available for withdrawals Visa Instant and free deposits Not available for withdrawals OZOW Free and instant banking option Withdrawals have a waiting time Secure EFT High deposit limit, no waiting time, and fees Slow customer service Zapper Convenient and free No withdrawal option EasyPay Free and instant payment method Very low maximum deposit limit MasterPass Safe and convenient Not available for withdrawals Bank Cash Deposit Direct deposit option Process time up to 72 hours OTT, FNB and Standard Bank The quickest withdrawal option available Comes with a service charge CallPay EFT Free withdrawal option Up to 1-2 days processing time

➡️ Everything You Need to Know to Deposit With 10bet

This 10bet review South Africa reveals that these steps are necessary for making a 10bet deposit process:

Visit the 10bet South Africa website and log into your account. Click on “My Account” and then “Deposit”. Choose one of many 10bet payment methods. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Fill in the required banking details. Players will receive a message that their deposit was successful.

⬅️ Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw With 10bet

After completing the 10bet sign-up process and claiming the 10bet welcome offer, South African users should withdraw their funds. However, this 10bet casino review reveals that there only 3 withdrawal options are available on this site. They include OZOW, OTT, FNB Standard Bank, and CallPay EFT.

Readers of this 10bet review who are interested in the 10bet withdrawal process, check the list below:

Navigate to the operator’s main page and log in. Go to the “My Account” section and click “Withdraw” Enter the amount you wish to withdraw. A message will be sent to your phone number confirming successful withdrawal.

🔐 10bet Account Verification

10bet account verification is a required step for all users who complete the 10bet sign-up process. Punters can follow the step-by-step guide below to complete their FICA verification:

Bettors must log into their 10bet account. Select the profile icon in the top right corner of the website. Choose"Account Verification" from the drop menu. Select the document type you will provide for FICA. These should contain at least one proof of address and one proof of identity. Once that's done, click the "Upload Files" button to submit the documents.

🏆 10bet Features - Make the Most of 10bet

10bet sports betting site is an international and well-established online brand that enjoys the popularity of its customers. As such, they provide their South African players with a variety of different betting features. In the section below of this 10bet review South Africa, gamers can see some of the most important features of this site.

📡 Live Betting & Live Streaming

With the 10bet live betting feature, bettors can place wagers on in-play events and explore various live betting markets. Likewise, there is a live match tracker where players can find additional information about the group standings, the number of red and yellow cards, and more.

However, this 10bet review reveals that there is no live-streaming feature on this site at the moment.

☎️ Customer Service & Live Chat

10bet review South Africa readers can quickly get answers to their queries with the operator’s various contact options. Moreover, the bookie offers 24/7 customer support via email at support@10bet.co.za, mobile number at +2710461093, and a live chat feature.

Additionally, the 10bet customer support team can answer all of the questions about the 10bet registration process, the 10bet welcome offer, and more.

💰Cash Out & Bet Builder

Cash out and bet builder features are very popular among 10bet sports betting enthusiasts. With the cash-out option, punters can choose to end their wager early and collect winnings even before the event is finished.

However, the 10bet sports betting site doesn’t have a bet builder option for South African players as of this moment.

𓅐 10bet Predictions 101

Making predictions can be a complex task. However, registered members at 10bet can use the “Statistics” option located at the bottom of the main page. There, they can find additional information about various leagues and tournaments.

Also, punters who place live bets can use the live tracking feature, which can help them make a more informed betting decision.

➡️ 10bet App: Everything You Need to Know About It

This 10bet review reveals that South African punters can bet with the official 10bet app. Moreover, bettors who want to get this app can learn more details about it on our 10bet app page.

When it comes to the app itself, it has an intuitive interface and is very easy to browse through. Moreover, the app is fully optimized for mobile betting, and players can place bets on sports, casino games, and other games. Also, punters can make transactions with the app as well as claim all 10bet promotions and bonuses.

However, it should be mentioned in this 10bet review South Africa, that the app is only available for Android and Huawei mobile devices.

➡️ How to Download 10bet Android & Apk in South Africa

To download 10bet apk in South Africa for Android devices, check the guide below of this 10bet review:

To download the 10bet apk, visit the operator’s website and log in to your account. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the “Android” icon to download the 10bet apk. Also, make sure that you have allowed installation from unknown sources in the “Settings” on your mobile devices. Wait for the 10bet APK to download and click the "Open" button. Then, install the 10bet apk by clicking the “Install” button.

➡️ How to Download 10bet iOS in South Africa

Unfortunately, this 10bet casino review reveals that there is no official 10bet app for iOS users. But bettors can still place bets on the go through the mobile version of the site.

🆚 Compare 10bet Promo Code With South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

Besides 10bet sports betting site, there are three other bookies that enjoy the popularity of South African users. Find the comparison of their features below in this 10bet review.

🆚 10bet vs Betway

The biggest difference between 10bet and Betway is that 10bet provides many more casino games than Betway. As revealed in this 10bet review, this bookie provides over 700 different casino titles, which Betway cannot match.

🆚 10bet vs Supabets

One of the things that separate 10bet and Supabets is the welcome bonus and promotions section. 10bet provides its users with more than 10 different ongoing promotions, including the welcome package. Although Supabet does have a welcome bonus, the 10bet welcome offer provides a deposit match, free bets as well as free spins.

🆚 10bet vs Betfred

When it comes to Betfred, the operator only provides a mobile version of the site without the mobile app. As revealed in this 10bet review, players on 10bet can place bets on the go with the official Android and Huawei app.

✅ Our Conclusion on 10bet: A Satisfying Betting Experience for Users

All in all, this 10bet review reveals that this bookie deserves the right to be one of the top sites in South Africa. From various sports betting options and bonus offers to an extensive casino section, bettors can enjoy a wide variety of features. The only bigger disadvantage is the lack of esports options.

So, now check the table below this 10bet review to see some of the advantages and disadvantages of wagering with this site.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Selection of Sports Not enough eSports Over 700 casino games No mobile app for iOS Many eSoccer betting choices No live streaming feature Live betting option Mobile app for Android and Huawei Over 10 different 10bet promotions and bonuses

10bet Review Main FAQs

South African punters who have further questions after reading the 10bet casino review can keep reading the FAQ section below.

How do I withdraw my winnings from 10bet?

To withdraw winnings on the 10bet sports betting site, go to "My Account", choose the payment method, and enter the amount you wish to withdraw. For more information, check the guide above in this 10bet review South Africa.

Are there any bonuses or promotions offered by 10bet?

Yes, there are numerous 10bet sports betting promotions and bonuses available to those who complete the 10bet registration.

Are there any mobile apps available for 10bet?

Yes, 10bet does offer a mobile betting app for Android and Huawei mobile users.