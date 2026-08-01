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10bet Welcome Offer Get a massive 150% up to R5,000 plus an extra R15 in free bets and 15 free spins today! No promo code needed to unlock this exclusive package. Learn more about the 10bet World Cup Offer and start betting now. Claim the Bonus

18+. Min deposit R50. The bonus includes 15 Free Spins and a R15 Free Bet. The Free Bet can be used on sports markets (excluding Horse Racing) with minimum odds of 2.00. Second deposit Bonus is a 150% bonus up to R3 000. Horse Racing and Sports wagering requirement: 8x (deposit + bonus) on bets with minimum odds of 2.00. Games wagering requirement: 40x (deposit + bonus). Full T&Cs apply.

✅ Brand Key Features

Key Aspect Description Rating Security & Trustworthy Established in 2003, licensed by Mpumalanga Economic Regulator ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Welcome Offer 100% deposit match up to R5,000 ⭐⭐⭐ Sports Betting 36 sports including football, cricket, rugby; live betting available ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Casino Games 200+ games; live casino available ⭐⭐⭐ E-sport Limited to eSoccer ⭐⭐ Payment Methods 10+ options including Visa, OZOW, and vouchers ⭐⭐⭐ Accessibility Desktop, Mobile (Android & Huawei) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support Email, phone, live chat ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Welcome Offer

10bet offers a competitive welcome package for new users. After registering, all new players have access to a 100% deposit match bonus up to R5,000. Not to mention, the registration process is straightforward, requiring you to provide only a few personal information and complete FICA verification. Then to activate the bonus, a minimum deposit of R10 is required, and the bonus must be wagered at odds of 2.00 or higher.

🔄 Sports Betting

10bet, recognized as one of the best betting sites, provides an extensive range of sports betting options, covering 36 sports including popular choices like football, cricket, and rugby. The platform also offers niche sports such as bandy and futsal. With this variety, players enjoy competitive odds and diverse markets, including 1X2 bets, double chance, and totals wagers. Live betting is available, allowing users to place bets on ongoing matches for an immersive experience.

🎰 Casino Products

The casino section at 10bet features over 200 games, including slots and classic table games with live dealer options. In this section, players can enjoy games developed by top providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming. Not to mention, you also get casino-exclusive promotions and bonuses, enhancing your gaming experience.

E-sport

While 10bet's eSports offerings are limited, the platform does provide betting options for eSoccer. This niche market is gaining popularity and offers a unique betting experience for users interested in virtual sports.

Payments

10bet supports a variety of payment methods, ensuring convenience for its users. Options include Visa, OZOW, and various vouchers like 1Voucher and BluVoucher. Deposits are generally instant, with no additional fees, while withdrawals can be processed through methods like OZOW and CallPay EFT.

Customer Support

10bet offers reliable customer support through multiple channels, including email, phone, and live chat. The support team is available 24/7 to assist with any queries related to registration, bonuses, and more. This ensures that users have access to help whenever they need it.

Accessibility

10bet is accessible via desktop and mobile platforms. The mobile app is available for Android and Huawei devices, offering a seamless betting experience on the go. Although there is no iOS app, the mobile version of the site is fully optimized for all devices.

Compare with Other Bookmakers in the Market

Operator Our Review Betway Betway offers a robust sports betting platform with live streaming and competitive odds. However, it lacks the extensive casino game variety that 10bet provides. Supabets Supabets is known for its attractive promotions and bonuses, but 10bet offers a more comprehensive welcome package with deposit matches and free spins.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What are the pro and cons of this operator?

Pros

Wide betting coverage with 36 sports, 200+ casino games, and live betting, catering to both sports and casino enthusiasts.

Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, ensuring a secure and legal betting environment in South Africa.

Cons

Limited eSports options, currently offering only eSoccer.

No iOS mobile app available.

What does 10bet stand out for in the market?

10bet stands out as one of the few top brands that perfectly combines sports betting and casino games without one affecting the other. With sports betting, they offer 36 sports that have competitive odds. And with the casino section, they have 200+ casino games from top providers like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming. Not to mention, the platform is perfectly optimized for mobile players, making it easy to play on the go.

Why a new player should sign up with 10bet?

New players should consider signing up with 10bet for its 100% welcome bonus up to R5,000 that has a low minimum deposit of R10. Also, the platform’s variety of betting markets, casino games, 24/7 customer support, and secure, licensed operations makes it an ideal platform for new players that want to explore.

People Also Ask

Is 10bet legal in South Africa?

Yes, 10bet is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, ensuring a legal and secure betting environment.

How do I log in to my 10bet account?

To log in, visit the 10bet website, click on the "Login" button, and enter your registered email and password.

Is there a 10bet app for iOS?

Currently, 10bet does not offer an iOS app, but users can access the mobile-optimized website for a seamless betting experience on Apple devices.