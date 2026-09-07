Here's a fun fact for you. The Portland Timbers have existed as an MLS franchise since 2011. Prior to Saturday night, they had participated in 521 games. And not once has a player scored a hat-trick wearing a Timbers shirt. Sixty-seven have scored twice in one game. But not one had turned two into three.

Enter Vincent Janssen. Remember him? The Dutch journeyman of sorts who served as an agreeable backup to a Harry Kane-led Tottenham from 2016-2019? Well, he made a little bit of franchise history Saturday, bagging the first hat-trick after 522 games. It might have a few wider implications for the season, too.

Elsewhere, MLS delivered in spades. Eight teams scored three or more goals. Favorites lost, outsiders won, and weather made a massive impact throughout. It was one of those weird weekends before the stretch run starts, the mid-to-late season chaos where most teams will still believe they have something of a chance, especially with 20(!!) playoff spots up for grabs. GOAL captures the winners and losers of a chaotic weekend...