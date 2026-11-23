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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs PSV: TV channel and live streams

In the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport will show Real Madrid vs PSV live. You can also stream the match on your phone, tablet or laptop via Ziggo Go. Choose the TV channel or live stream that suits you below.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid have no injuries or suspensions listed in the available data, though the club have confirmed that Endrick is out with a muscle injury. Mourinho's projected starting XI is: Courtois, Militao, Dumfries, Cucurella, Rüdiger, Camavinga, Vinicius, Bellingham, Diomande, Bernardo Silva and Mbappé.

PSV have no reported injuries or suspensions either. Bosz's projected starting XI is Kovar, Kostic, Geertruida, Obispo, Dest, Mijnans, Perisic, Sano, Mauro Junior, Van Bommel and Til. Further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Real Madrid have won their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. They beat Celta de Vigo 2-1 on Saturday, having previously won 3-2 away to AEK Athens in the Champions League and 2-1 away to Barcelona in La Liga. They also kept clean sheets against Valencia and Racing Santander, winning both matches 3-0.

PSV have won three of their last five matches, drawn one and lost one, scoring 18 goals and conceding six. They won 4-1 away to NEC on the most recent matchday. Before that came a 7-0 win over Willem II and a 5-2 victory away to SC Cambuur. Their only defeat was a 2-1 home loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Head-to-head record

The clubs have rarely met. The available data show only a friendly from August 2007, which PSV won 2-1 in Madrid. Tuesday's match offers another meeting between two sides with little shared history.

Standings

Real Madrid sit second in the Champions League league phase, among the leading sides. PSV are 24th and need more points from their remaining matches to climb the table.