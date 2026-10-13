Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 2:45 PM.

Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. The broadcaster holds exclusive rights to over 250 EFL Championship matches per season, making it the go-to destination for fans following the division.

Wrexham host West Bromwich Albion at SToK Cae Ras in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side looking to build on their place in the second tier against a West Brom outfit managed by James Morrison.

Wrexham arrive at this fixture in 15th place, sitting in the bottom half of a congested Championship table. Their recent form has been uneven, and they will be eager to use home advantage to climb away from the lower reaches of the division.

West Brom, meanwhile, occupy ninth place and are within range of the play-off positions. Morrison's side have dropped points in their last two outings but remain a threat on the road, and a win at SToK Cae Ras would push them firmly back into contention.

The two clubs have history in this division. Their most recent meeting ended 2-2 at The Hawthorns in April 2026, so neither side can expect an easy afternoon in North Wales.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham project has captured global attention since the club's rise through the English football pyramid, and matches like this — against established Championship sides — represent the true measure of how far the club has come.

West Brom bring quality and experience to this fixture, but Wrexham's home support at SToK Cae Ras has proven to be a genuine factor across their recent seasons in the second tier.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Wrexham head into this match with a recent run of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Derby County on October 10, and they also drew 1-1 with Burnley earlier in the sequence. The sole win in that run came against Southampton, with Wrexham winning 2-1. A 6-0 defeat to West Ham United stands out as the low point of the run, and across the five matches the side scored five goals and conceded nine.

West Brom arrive with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on October 10, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morrison's side did claim back-to-back wins against Derby County and Watford earlier in the run, keeping clean sheets in both. They scored three goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in April 2026, when West Brom and Wrexham drew 2-2 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Before that, Wrexham hosted West Brom at SToK Cae Ras in August 2025, with the away side winning 3-2. Across the two recorded meetings, West Brom hold the edge with one win to Wrexham's none, and the matches have produced nine goals in total, suggesting both encounters have been open affairs.

Standings

Wrexham sit 15th in the Championship, placing them in the lower half of the table and in need of points to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle. West Brom are ninth, close enough to the play-off places to make this fixture a meaningful opportunity for Morrison's side to push into the top six.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: