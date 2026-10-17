Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Preston North End will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Wrexham vs Preston North End is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds the exclusive rights to over 250 EFL Championship matches per season.

Wrexham host Preston North End at SToK Cae Ras in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side looking to arrest a difficult run of results on home soil.

The Red Dragons sit 17th in the Championship table and will be eager to put distance between themselves and the relegation places. A win here would provide a timely boost after a turbulent sequence of fixtures.

Preston arrive in even more pressing circumstances, occupying 24th place and in desperate need of points. Graham Alexander's side have struggled for consistency and come into this match with serious questions hanging over their form.

Wrexham's rise through the English football pyramid has captured global attention, and matches at SToK Cae Ras carry genuine weight for a club still finding its footing at Championship level. Home support has been a real factor in recent seasons.

Preston, a club with far longer experience in the second tier, will see this as a fixture they need to win. The gap between the two sides in the table makes this a contest with real stakes at both ends.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham as they look to steady the ship at SToK Cae Ras. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander leads Preston North End into this fixture as they look to climb away from the bottom of the table. As with Wrexham, no squad details have been confirmed yet, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Wrexham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion on October 13, and they also fell 6-0 to West Ham United earlier in the run. The sole win came against Southampton, with Wrexham winning 2-1. Across the five matches, they scored five goals and conceded ten.

Preston's recent form makes for difficult reading. Alexander's side have lost four of their last five Championship games, drawing just once, against Queens Park Rangers, finishing 2-2. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Birmingham City on October 13, and they also lost 0-1 to Millwall. Preston scored five goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in December 2025, when Wrexham hosted Preston North End at SToK Cae Ras and won 2-1 in the Championship. Before that, the reverse fixture at Preston ended 1-1 in the same month. Across the three most recent competitive meetings, which also include a Carabao Cup tie in August 2025 that Wrexham won 3-2 at Preston, Wrexham hold the edge with two wins to Preston's none and one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 17th while Preston North End are 24th, making this a fixture with significant implications for both clubs in the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: