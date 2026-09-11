Championship - Game Week 7 11 Sept 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Wrexham will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

West Ham United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

West Ham United host Wrexham at the London Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits a side pushing for the top two against a Welsh club still searching for the consistency their ambitions require.

Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham arrive in strong form. The Hammers have won three of their last four Championship outings and sit second in the table, making the London Stadium a difficult place to visit at this stage of the season.

For Phil Parkinson's Wrexham, the picture is more complicated. The Red Dragons drew 1-1 with Burnley in their most recent outing and have managed just one win from their last five matches, leaving them 14th in the Championship standings.

Off the pitch, the Wrexham project under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to attract attention. The club recently completed a £2 million deal for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, and the spotlight that follows them into every away ground makes this a draw well beyond east London.

West Ham will be confident at home. A second-place position, strong recent results, and an opponent still finding their rhythm makes this a fixture the Hammers will approach with genuine belief.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham United are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wraxham head into the fixture under Phil Parkinson. As with the home side, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the latest squad information will be published when available.

Form

West Ham head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 away win at Bolton Wanderers on September 8, and they also beat Derby County 3-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2 in that run. The Hammers drew 1-1 with Watford and beat Southampton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup, recording no defeats across the five matches. West Ham have scored 11 goals and conceded four across those games.

Wraxham arrive with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Championship draw with Burnley on September 8, following a 0-0 draw at Swansea City on September 5. The Red Dragons beat Millwall 3-0 away from home in that run but lost 2-1 to Birmingham City, drawing 1-1 with Watford in the other fixture. Wrexham have scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data has been provided for this fixture. Historical meeting information between West Ham United and Wrexham is not available at this time.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit second while Wrexham are 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: