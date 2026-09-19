Serie A - Game Week 28 20 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Vitoria and Cruzeiro will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Vitoria vs Cruzeiro is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vitoria host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at different crossroads in their seasons. The match presents a genuine test for two sides whose recent form has been inconsistent, though for contrasting reasons.

Vitoria sit 13th in the Serie A table, a position that gives little comfort given their recent run. Jair Ventura's side have struggled for goals and results, losing three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Copa do Brasil campaign has been a particular source of pain, with two defeats to Vasco da Gama ending their cup ambitions.

Cruzeiro arrive in sixth place, a position that reflects their potential more than their recent performances. Artur Jorge's side have shown they can beat strong opposition, but a run that includes three defeats in their last five outings has stalled what looked like a promising push toward the top of the table.

The visitors' most recent Serie A outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Santos, a result that will sharpen Jorge's focus ahead of this trip. Cruzeiro's inconsistency has been the defining feature of their campaign, and another dropped points here would make the gap to the leading pack harder to close.

Vitoria, by contrast, drew 2-2 with Mirassol in their last Serie A match, a point that at least ended a sequence of defeats. Ventura will want more than a draw at home, and the pressure to perform in front of their own supporters adds an extra edge to proceedings.

TV channel and live stream options for Vitoria vs Cruzeiro are listed below.

How to watch Vitoria vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jair Ventura has not confirmed a projected XI for Vitoria ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Artur Jorge has also yet to confirm a lineup for Cruzeiro, with no injuries or suspensions currently listed for the away side. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vitoria have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Serie A draw with Mirassol, which followed a 1-0 Serie A win over Gremio on September 7. Across those five matches, Vitoria scored six goals and conceded seven, with their two cup defeats to Vasco da Gama highlighting a vulnerability in their defensive record.

Cruzeiro have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Santos, which came after a 3-1 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense on September 6. Cruzeiro scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches, a return that reflects both their attacking threat and their defensive fragility.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when Cruzeiro hosted Vitoria and won 3-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Cruzeiro hold the stronger record with three wins, while Vitoria have one draw and one win to their name. The five meetings have produced a combined 17 goals.

Standings

Cruzeiro sit sixth in Serie A, within reach of the top positions but needing a run of wins to close the gap. Vitoria are 13th, close enough to the relegation picture that dropped points here would increase the pressure on Ventura's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: