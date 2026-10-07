Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Vitoria and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Vitoria vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vitoria host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. Jair Ventura's side are doing enough to stay in mid-table contention, but their recent results have been inconsistent enough to make this a game they cannot afford to take lightly.

Vitoria arrive into this match on a difficult run. They have won just one of their last five Serie A outings, with defeats to Cruzeiro and Atletico MG framing a period of frustration for Ventura and his squad. The win over Gremio offered some encouragement, but the team has struggled to build on it.

Chapecoense AF sit at the foot of the Serie A table, and coach Lacerda knows that points are running out. The pressure on the away side is significant, and their recent form is a mixed picture — a win at Corinthians and a draw with Atletico MG sit alongside defeats that have kept them in serious danger.

For Chapecoense, this trip to face Vitoria is precisely the kind of fixture they must target. Vitoria are not in dominant form, and Lacerda's side have shown they can take points from stronger opponents this season.

Vitoria, sitting 13th, will be aware that a home win would provide some breathing room in the standings. Dropping points to the league's bottom side would be difficult to explain and could shift the mood around the club quickly.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vitoria vs Chapecoense AF, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vitoria vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vitoria are managed by Jair Ventura, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. The club's probable lineup has not been announced, and full squad details are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Chapecoense AF head into the match under coach Lacerda, with no injuries or suspensions currently listed in the available team news. Their projected XI has also not been confirmed at this stage, and updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Vitoria have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 home defeat to Cruzeiro in Serie A, and they also fell 2-1 to Atletico MG in late August. The sole bright spot in that run was a 1-0 win over Gremio. Across those five games, Vitoria scored five goals and conceded eight, reflecting a defensive record that has cost them points.

Chapecoense AF have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Serie A fixtures. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Atletico MG, and before that they picked up an impressive 1-2 win away at Corinthians. They also beat Sao Paulo 1-0 in late August. Chapecoense scored six goals and conceded seven across those five outings, showing they carry a threat going forward despite their league position.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Chapecoense AF as hosts in the Serie A fixture played in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Vitoria have claimed one win, Chapecoense AF have claimed one win, and three matches have ended level. The sides have an evenly matched recent history, with goals relatively scarce across those encounters.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Vitoria sit 13th while Chapecoense AF are bottom in 20th place. The gap between them in the standings gives this fixture a clear edge, with the away side fighting to close the distance on the teams above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vitoria vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: