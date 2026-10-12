Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Villarreal vs Napoli is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Villarreal host Napoli at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a Champions League fixture that pits two clubs with contrasting recent momentum against one another.

The Yellow Submarine arrive at this game under pressure after a 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga last weekend. Inigo Perez's side have struggled to turn possession into goals, and a third European loss from their last two group outings would deepen the concern around their continental ambitions.

Villarreal's form in LaLiga has offered some comfort. Back-to-back wins over Levante and Malaga showed they can be clinical away from home, but their inability to break down compact defensive structures at the Ceramica is a problem that Napoli will look to exploit.

Massimiliano Allegri brings Napoli to Spain on the back of a commanding 3-0 Serie A win over Frosinone, a result that underlined the Italian side's attacking depth and defensive solidity. Allegri has been credited with managing Kevin De Bruyne's workload carefully, and the Belgian's influence in the final third remains central to everything Napoli do going forward.

Napoli's Champions League campaign has not been without difficulty. A 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in September showed the gap that still exists between them and Europe's elite, but Allegri's side have responded well in domestic competition and will travel to Villarreal with confidence.

Both clubs are positioned in the lower half of the Champions League standings, which makes this fixture more than a routine group game. A win for either side would provide meaningful momentum in their bid to advance.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Napoli live.

How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inigo Perez is expected to name a starting XI featuring Peter Gulacsi in goal, with a back four of Santiago Mourino, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, and Pau Navarro. Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye are set to anchor the midfield, with Nathan Saliba, Gerard Moreno, and Tani Oluwaseyi supporting Georges Mikautadze in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Allegri is expected to line up Napoli with Alex Meret in goal and a back four of Amir Rrahmani, Costantino Favasuli, Rafa Marin, and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Billy Gilmour and Stanislav Lobotka are projected to form the midfield base, with Kevin De Bruyne, Matteo Politano, and David Neres supporting Rasmus Hoejlund up front. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away squad.

Form

Villarreal head into this game having won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga, and they also fell to Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Champions League earlier in September. The wins over Levante, 3-1, and Malaga, 3-1 away, demonstrated their ability to score freely, but three defeats in five games reflects inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Napoli arrive in considerably better shape, collecting three wins and one draw from their last five outings. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone last weekend was their most convincing performance of the run, and they have also beaten Bologna 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League, and a narrow 3-2 Serie A defeat to Inter before that. Across their last five matches, Napoli have shown they can grind out tight wins as well as more dominant performances.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal won 3-2 with Napoli as the home side. Their competitive history is sparse but meaningful: two Europa League encounters in February 2016 ended with Villarreal winning 1-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in Naples. Going further back, Napoli won both of their 2011 Champions League group stage meetings, 2-0 at home and 2-0 away at the Ceramica. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Villarreal are currently placed 21st and Napoli 27th, meaning both sides are operating outside the qualification positions and have ground to make up if they are to progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: