LaLiga - Game Week 11 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Espanyol will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Villarreal vs Espanyol is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. Fubo offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, giving access to LaLiga coverage for this fixture.

Villarreal host Espanyol at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Yellow Submarine sit comfortably in mid-table, while their visitors arrive in the grip of a full-blown crisis.

Inigo Perez's Villarreal head into this one in decent form after back-to-back wins across two competitions. They beat Valencia 2-1 away in LaLiga last weekend before dispatching CD Manacor 5-0 in the Copa del Rey in midweek, building momentum heading into this regional encounter.

The Champions League defeat to Liverpool, where they led 2-0 before conceding four, feels like a distant memory given how Villarreal have responded since. Alex Freeman, the 22-year-old American right-back who has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, has been a consistent presence in the side and will be one to watch again here.

Espanyol's situation could hardly be more different. The Catalan club sacked manager Manolo Gonzalez this week after a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to fourth-tier Sestao, a result that came after extra time and left the club in shock. Eder Sarabia now takes charge of a squad sitting 18th in LaLiga with only eight points, deep in the relegation zone.

Four defeats in their last five matches tell the story of a club in freefall. Sarabia faces an immediate test against a Villarreal side that has won four of the last five meetings between these two clubs, including a 4-1 victory at this ground in February.

With Espanyol's league survival increasingly under threat, this Friday night fixture represents the kind of game they simply cannot afford to lose. Villarreal, by contrast, will look to extend their home dominance in this fixture and keep their mid-table position ticking over.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Espanyol live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Espanyol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inigo Perez is without Carlos Romero, Nicolas Pepe, and Ilias Akhomach through injury, while Pape Gueye is suspended. The projected Villarreal XI is: Peter Gulacsi; Renato Veiga, Santiago Mourino, Juan Foyth, Alex Freeman; Santi Comesana, Alberto Moleiro; Tajon Buchanan, Carlos Macia, Gerard Moreno; Ayoze Perez.

For Espanyol, Eder Sarabia is missing Kike Garcia, Vanja Drkusic, and Jofre Carreras through injury, with no suspensions reported. The projected away XI is: Angel Fortuno; Quilindschy Hartman, Leandro Cabrera, Omar El Hilali, Unai Nunez; Javi Hernandez, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Pol Lozano; Alex Calatrava, Roberto Fernandez.

Form

Villarreal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring ten goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 Copa del Rey win over CD Manacor, and they also beat Valencia 2-1 away in LaLiga. The one defeat in the sequence was the 4-3 Champions League loss at Liverpool, a match they led before the comeback.

Espanyol have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Copa del Rey defeat to fourth-tier Sestao after extra time, and they also lost 2-1 to Racing Santander in their last LaLiga outing. The draw came away at Malaga, where they shared a 1-1 result.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 9, 2026, when Villarreal won 4-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal have won four times to Espanyol's none, with one Villarreal away win of 2-0 also featuring in that sequence. Espanyol have not beaten Villarreal in any of the five matches recorded in this dataset.

Standings

Villarreal sit 10th in LaLiga, occupying a stable mid-table position that gives Perez's side room to focus on performance rather than points. Espanyol are 18th, which places them inside the relegation zone and makes this fixture a matter of genuine urgency for the visitors.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Espanyol today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: