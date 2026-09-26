Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 22:30 BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and DC United will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no local or national blackouts.

Vancouver Whitecaps host DC United at BC Place in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries very different weight for the two sides involved.

Jesper Soerensen's Whitecaps sit top of the Western Conference, but they arrive into this match on the back of back-to-back defeats across all competitions. A 2-1 loss to Austin FC in MLS was followed by a 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship, and Soerensen will want a response on home soil.

That said, Vancouver's most recent MLS outing ended in a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake, which gives the home side reason for confidence as they look to reassert their position at the summit of the west.

DC United arrive as the side with more to prove. Rene Weiler's team sit eleventh in the Eastern Conference, and their recent form has been a mixed picture of moments of promise interrupted by damaging defeats. A 1-2 loss to Charlotte FC in their last outing will have stung.

Weiler's side did show some fight earlier in the run, beating Columbus Crew 2-1, but results have not been consistent enough to give them genuine playoff confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

This is a fixture where the gap in league position tells a clear story, but DC United have shown they can produce results away from home. Whether they can do so against the Western Conference leaders is another matter.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs DC United, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesper Soerensen has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Vancouver Whitecaps. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

Rene Weiler is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions for DC United. No projected XI has been released for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps head into this fixture with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake in MLS, though that followed back-to-back losses to Austin FC, 1-2, and CF Montreal, 2-1 in the Canadian Championship. The Whitecaps also beat LA Galaxy 3-0 earlier in the run but fell 1-3 to St. Louis City. Across the five matches, Vancouver scored eight goals and conceded nine.

DC United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC, and they drew 0-0 with Atlanta United before that. The standout positive in the run was a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew. DC United scored four goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS in October 2023, when Vancouver Whitecaps and DC United drew 2-2 at BC Place. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is relatively balanced, with DC United holding two wins to Vancouver's two, and one draw. The series spans several years, and neither side has established a dominant run in recent encounters.

Standings

Vancouver sit top of the MLS Western Conference, while DC United are eleventh in the Eastern Conference. The Whitecaps are pushing for the best record in the west, while Weiler's side need points to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: