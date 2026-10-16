LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao is available to watch live in the USA via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Valencia host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Mestalla on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at opposite ends of the table.

Javier Aguirre's side sit 19th in LaLiga and are in desperate need of points. Their season has been defined by heavy defeats, including a 5-0 loss to Barcelona and a 2-3 reversal against Real Sociedad, and they head into this match with serious injury concerns across the squad.

Athletic Bilbao arrive in a far more settled position. Edin Terzic's team sit 10th and have shown they can compete with the division's best, having beaten Atletico Madrid 3-0 and won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo in recent weeks.

The visitors do arrive under unusual circumstances, however. Their previous fixture, away at Rayo Vallecano, was suspended after home supporters threw objects onto the pitch in protest against their club president, a chaotic episode that disrupted Athletic's rhythm heading into this trip.

For Valencia, the stakes could not be clearer. A home win would offer genuine relief in a campaign that has produced just two goals across four of their last five league matches. Mestalla needs a result.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live.

How to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Valencia head into this match without Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Umar Sadiq, Jose Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, and Luis Rioja through injury. Aguirre's projected XI is expected to include Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Justin De Haas, and Pablo Maffeo in defence. Pepelu, Guido Rodriguez, and Javier Guerra are set to operate in midfield, with Filip Ugrinic, Daniel Raba, and Hugo Duro further forward.

Athletic Bilbao are without Unai Eguiluz, Oihan Sancet, and Nico Williams through injury, with no suspensions reported. Terzic is expected to name Unai Simon in goal behind a back four of Yuri Berchiche, Johaneko Louis-Jean, Aitor Paredes, and Yeray Alvarez. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Alex Berenguer, and Mikel Jauregizar are projected in midfield, with Robert Navarro, Nico Serrano, and Inaki Williams leading the attack.

Form

Valencia have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, scoring four goals and conceding twelve. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at home to Racing Santander on October 11, which followed a 2-3 defeat to Real Sociedad. Their only win in that run came away at Deportivo Alaves, a 1-0 result on September 15.

Athletic Bilbao's last five competitive matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Real Sociedad on October 2, and in LaLiga their last outing ended 0-0 at home to Deportivo Alaves on September 19. The standout result in that run was a commanding 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on September 5, with Bilbao also winning 2-0 away at Celta Vigo.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 10, 2026, when Valencia won 1-0 at San Mamés. Before that, Athletic Bilbao beat Valencia 2-1 in a Copa del Rey tie in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Athletic Bilbao hold three wins to Valencia's two.

Standings

Valencia's 19th-place standing puts them firmly in the relegation zone, making this a match they cannot afford to lose at home. Athletic Bilbao's 10th-place position reflects a side comfortably in mid-table, with enough distance from trouble to approach this fixture without pressure.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: