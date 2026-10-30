Championship - Game Week 13 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Bramall Lane

Today's game between Sheffield United and Wrexham will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with both clubs occupying very different positions in the table and carrying contrasting pressures into Friday's fixture.

Chris Wilder's Blades sit 12th and are looking to build momentum after a mixed run of results. They remain close enough to the top half to push upward, but inconsistency has kept them from stringing together the kind of form their squad is capable of producing.

Wrexham arrive in Sheffield in a more precarious position. Phil Parkinson's side are 17th, six points above the relegation zone and six adrift of the play-off places, meaning this is precisely the type of game they cannot afford to lose if they want to maintain their Championship status.

The Red Dragons have endured a difficult week off the pitch. The EFL fined the club £75,000 after fielding two ineligible players earlier in the season, though they escaped a points deduction. That backdrop adds further weight to a game Wrexham badly need to get right.

For Wrexham, a win at Bramall Lane would represent a genuine boost to their survival push. For Sheffield United, three points would keep them in touch with the upper reaches of the division.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chris Wilder takes charge of Sheffield United for this Championship fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson leads Wrexham into this game. As with Sheffield United, no squad details have been confirmed, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Sheffield United head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and they won 1-0 away at Bristol City in the game before that. Across the five fixtures, the Blades scored eight goals and conceded eight, with a 3-0 win over Lincoln City among the highlights of the run.

Wrexham's recent form shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, which followed a 4-1 victory over Preston North End. The Red Dragons scored nine goals and conceded nine across the five matches, with a 2-1 win over Southampton also among their results in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Sheffield United hosted Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the Championship and lost 1-2. Before that, the reverse fixture at Wrexham in December 2025 ended 5-3 to the home side. Across the last five competitive meetings, which also include a Carabao Cup victory for Wrexham and two FA Cup clashes, Wrexham hold the upper hand with three wins to Sheffield United's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Sheffield United sit 12th while Wrexham are 17th. The Blades are well placed to push toward the top half, while Wrexham find themselves in a battle to put distance between themselves and the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: