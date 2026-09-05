Serie A - Game Week 26 5 Sept 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Atletico MG will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico MG is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability before kick-off.

Sao Paulo host Atletico Mineiro in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs. Dorival Junior's side are looking to build on a positive result, while Eduardo Dominguez brings a visiting squad that has been one of the more active teams in Brazil across the past month.

Sao Paulo head into this match on the back of a 2-1 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino on August 29, a result that ended a difficult run including a 1-0 home defeat to Chapecoense. That loss to a side at the foot of the division had piled pressure on Dorival Junior, making the Bragantino win a necessary response. Sitting 11th in the table, Sao Paulo need consistency, and home fixtures like this one are where points must be gathered.

Atletico arrive with momentum of their own. Dominguez's side beat Vitoria 2-1 in Serie A on August 29, continuing a run that has seen them compete across the Copa Sudamericana without losing their domestic edge. Their most recent result before this fixture was a 2-1 Cup win over Cruzeiro on September 2, confirming they enter this match in good form across all competitions.

The visitors sit eighth in Serie A, three places and a handful of points above their hosts. That gap is narrow enough to make this a meaningful contest for both sides, with Sao Paulo looking to close the gap and Atletico keen to maintain their position in the top half.

Both coaches will be weighing squad depth carefully. Atletico's involvement in the Copa Sudamericana has demanded rotation, and Dominguez has managed that challenge reasonably well. Sao Paulo's own continental commitments have added similar strain, though the home side will draw confidence from playing in front of their own supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico MG live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior takes charge of Sao Paulo for this Serie A home fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Eduardo Dominguez prepares Atletico MG for the trip without any confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI has been published for the away side either. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino on August 29, which followed a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Chapecoense on August 23. The run also includes a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Bolivar and two draws, against Coritiba in the league and Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana. Sao Paulo scored eight goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Atletico MG have taken three wins and two draws from their last five outings across all competitions, with no defeats in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Cup win over Cruzeiro on September 2, which followed a 2-1 Serie A win over Vitoria on August 29. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the Cup, drew 0-0 with Internacional in Serie A, and drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana. Atletico scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 18, 2026, when Atletico MG hosted Sao Paulo and won 1-0. Before that, Sao Paulo beat Atletico 2-0 in a Serie A fixture on August 24, 2025, with Sao Paulo as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, the record is evenly contested, with one win each and three draws, including a 2-2 Serie A draw in November 2024 and two goalless encounters. The five matches have produced a combined five goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit 11th while Atletico MG are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: