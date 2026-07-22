Today's game between Sao Paulo and Athletico Paranaense will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense are listed below.

Sao Paulo host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Brazilian top flight season continues to take shape.

Dorival Junior's side have found consistency hard to come by in recent weeks. Two league defeats in their last five matches, combined with a pair of draws, have left Sao Paulo in eighth place and needing a response at home.

Athlético Paranaense arrive in better form. Odair Hellmann's team have won two of their last three Serie A outings and sit fifth in the table, within touching distance of the positions that matter most.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, with recent meetings producing close, competitive football. Sao Paulo will be looking to reverse a run that has seen Athletico take points from them more than once in recent encounters.

For Sao Paulo, the pressure is familiar. Playing at home in the Serie A demands results, and a third league defeat in a short run would pile further scrutiny on their campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo are managed by Dorival Junior for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Athlético Paranaense are under the charge of Odair Hellmann. As with Sao Paulo, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Remo on May 31. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Botafogo RJ in the league and also drew 1-1 with Millonarios in the Copa Sudamericana. A 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Boston River provided their only victory in that stretch. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches, a record that reflects their inconsistency on both sides of the ball.

Athlético Paranaense have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five fixtures. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Serie A win over Mirassol on May 30. They also beat Remo 2-1 away in the league and held Flamengo to a 1-1 draw. A cup win over Atletico GO and a 1-0 league defeat to Vasco da Gama complete the run. Athletico have kept their defensive record relatively solid, conceding just three goals across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a cup fixture on August 6, 2025, when Athletico Paranaense beat Sao Paulo 1-0. Before that, Sao Paulo won the reverse cup tie 2-1 on July 31, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sao Paulo have won two, Athletico Paranaense have won two, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides level at 1-1 in a Serie A meeting in October 2023.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sao Paulo sit eighth while Athletico Paranaense are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: