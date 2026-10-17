Serie A - Game Week 31 18 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Remo and Red Bull Bragantino will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Remo vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Remo host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with the home side desperate for points to escape the relegation zone and the visitors looking to build on recent momentum.

Thiago Carpini's Remo have had a difficult run of it. Two draws from their last five Serie A matches, combined with three defeats, have left them anchored in 19th place and in serious trouble as the Brazilian season approaches its final stretch.

Remo's most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Vasco da Gama, a result that did little to ease the pressure on a side that has been leaking goals and struggling for wins across the past two months.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in considerably better shape. Vagner Mancini's side sit ninth in the table and head into this match off the back of an impressive 4-2 win over Cruzeiro, a result that underlines their capacity to score goals and control fixtures.

Bragantino have taken seven points from their last five Serie A outings, and that form gives them a clear edge heading into a ground where Remo will need a performance well above what they have produced recently.

For Carpini, this is a fixture his side simply cannot afford to lose. For Mancini, it is an opportunity to push further up the table and away from any lingering concerns about the lower half.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Remo vs Red Bull Bragantino live.

How to watch Remo vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thiago Carpini has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Remo squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Vagner Mancini is in a similar position on the Bragantino side, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Remo have taken two draws and suffered three defeats across their last five Serie A matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Vasco da Gama, following a 1-1 draw with Gremio before that. Prior to those draws, Remo lost to Santos FC (1-2), Bahia (2-1), and Flamengo (0-1). Across those five games, Remo scored four goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that has struggled to find the net consistently.

Red Bull Bragantino head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match produced a 4-2 victory over Cruzeiro, and they also drew 1-1 with Mirassol. Their defeats in that run came against Atletico MG (1-0) and Flamengo (2-1). Bragantino scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a Serie A fixture on April 19, 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino won 4-2 at home against Remo. That is the only match on record between the two clubs in the provided dataset, with Bragantino claiming all three points on that occasion.

Standings

Remo sit in 19th place in Serie A, leaving them deep in the relegation zone and in urgent need of points. Red Bull Bragantino are ninth, comfortably in the top half and with an eye on pushing further up the table as the season progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Remo vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: