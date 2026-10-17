Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 22:30 Providence Park

Today's game between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS slate streamed exclusively on Apple's platform, which covers every regular-season fixture, the Leagues Cup, and the MLS Cup Playoffs with no blackout restrictions.

Portland Timbers host Colorado Rapids at Providence Park in a Western Conference MLS fixture with real implications for both clubs as the regular season reaches its final stretch.

Marti Cifuentes's side arrive into this game in poor form. Portland have won just one of their last five MLS outings and head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to LA Galaxy, a result that continued a difficult run at a critical point in the calendar.

Colorado are not in a dramatically better position, but Matt Wells's side carry a slight edge in the standings. The Rapids sit ninth in the Western Conference, one place above Portland, and a win here would put meaningful daylight between the two clubs.

Portland's home record at Providence Park gives them a platform to work from, but their recent results offer little comfort. Four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions point to a side that has struggled to find any consistency.

Colorado have shown more resilience, picking up draws against San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders FC in recent weeks, and they travel to Oregon knowing that a positive result could strengthen their playoff position considerably.

The head-to-head record adds a layer of intrigue. These sides have split results in recent meetings, with goals flowing in both directions, and neither club can afford to be passive given where they sit in the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids live.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marti Cifuentes has not confirmed a starting lineup for Portland Timbers ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Matt Wells has similarly not released a projected XI for Colorado Rapids, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported for the away squad at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Portland Timbers have recorded no wins, one draw, and four losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to LA Galaxy, and they also lost 3-1 to San Jose Earthquakes and 1-0 to Atlanta United in that run. A 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City represents their only point across those five games. Portland have scored nine goals and conceded ten across that stretch, with four consecutive losses in MLS play underlining a side in difficult form.

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United, following a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on October 11. A 3-2 defeat to LA Galaxy and a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup also feature in that run, with a draw against Seattle Sounders FC rounding out a mixed but not entirely damaging sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Colorado Rapids beat Portland Timbers 2-0 in an MLS fixture at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Before that, Portland won 2-1 at home against Colorado in May 2025, and the Rapids won 3-0 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Colorado hold two wins to Portland's two, with one additional result featuring a 4-0 Portland victory in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Portland Timbers sit tenth while Colorado Rapids are placed ninth, with the two clubs separated by a single position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: