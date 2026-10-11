Serie A - Game Week 30 11 Oct 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Corinthians will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Palmeiras vs Corinthians is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz provides streaming access for viewers in the United States, while Premiere serves audiences in Brazil.

Palmeiras host Corinthians in a Serie A derby that arrives at a significant moment for both clubs. Abel Ferreira's side are pushing for the title from second place, while Fernando Diniz's Corinthians are mired in a run of poor form that has left them looking over their shoulders near the bottom half.

Palmeiras come into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 Serie A win over Bahia, their fourth win from five recent outings across all competitions. That result extended a productive stretch that has included Copa Libertadores victories over LDU de Quito and a clean sheet against Gremio, underlining the consistency Ferreira has built into this squad.

Corinthians arrive in sharply different circumstances. Diniz's side have lost four of their last five matches, including a Copa Libertadores exit to Estudiantes and a 1-3 Serie A defeat to Fluminense. They have also just fallen 2-1 to Internacional, a result that deepened the pressure on a squad that has been conceding too freely.

One bright spot around Corinthians has been 21-year-old midfielder Breno Bidon, who earned a call-up to the senior Brazil squad and has cited Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes as a formative influence on his development. Whether that individual quality can translate into a result here, against a Palmeiras side with genuine title ambitions, is the central question.

The backdrop to this derby also includes broader Brazil squad discussion. Hugo Souza, the Corinthians goalkeeper, drew sharp criticism from former Tottenham goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes following an unconvincing display for the national team, with Gomes labelling his positional awareness as amateur. That scrutiny adds another layer of pressure to the Corinthians camp ahead of this fixture.

TV channel and live stream information for the match is listed below.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira has no confirmed injury or suspension information listed ahead of this match for Palmeiras, with full squad updates expected closer to kick-off.

Fernando Diniz is similarly without confirmed squad news for Corinthians at this stage. Team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Palmeiras head into this derby in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A win over Bahia, and they also recorded a 3-2 Copa Libertadores victory over LDU de Quito during this run. Ferreira's side have scored seven goals and conceded just two across those five matches, with two clean sheets pointing to defensive solidity.

Corinthians have won none of their last five, losing four and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Internacional, following a 1-3 loss to Fluminense and elimination from the Copa Libertadores after back-to-back results against Estudiantes. Diniz's side scored five goals and conceded eight across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on April 12, 2026, when the match at Corinthians' ground ended 0-0. Before that, Palmeiras won 1-0 away at Corinthians in the Paulista A1 in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely balanced, with each side claiming two wins and one draw, and Palmeiras holding a slight edge in recent competitive encounters.

Standings

Palmeiras sit second in the Serie A table, placing them firmly in the title race, while Corinthians are in 16th, close enough to the danger zone to make this fixture a matter of genuine urgency for Diniz's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: