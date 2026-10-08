Serie A - Game Week 29 8 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Palmeiras and Bahia will kick off at Oct 8, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Palmeiras vs Bahia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz offers streaming access for viewers in the United States, while Premiere serves audiences in Brazil.

Palmeiras host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table. Abel Ferreira's side are pushing hard near the summit, while Rogerio Ceni brings a Bahia team that has shown it can pick up results against the division's better sides.

Palmeiras come into this match as one of the most active clubs in Brazilian football right now, balancing domestic ambitions with Copa Libertadores commitments. That dual focus has tested their squad depth, and how Ferreira manages his rotation here could shape the outcome.

Bahia arrive in Sao Paulo with some confidence. Ceni's team has been competitive on the road this season, and they have form against Palmeiras in recent meetings that suggests this will not be a straightforward afternoon for the hosts.

The rivalry between these two clubs has produced tight, contested matches in recent Serie A cycles. Palmeiras hold an advantage in the head-to-head record across recent seasons, but Bahia have demonstrated they can cause problems at the Allianz Parque.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras are managed by Abel Ferreira, who has guided the club through a demanding schedule across two competitions this season. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bahia head coach Rogerio Ceni prepares his side for the trip to Sao Paulo without any confirmed absences listed at this stage. As with Palmeiras, team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the fixture.

Form

Palmeiras head into this match having won three and drawn two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Gremio in Serie A, a result that followed back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins over LDU de Quito, including a 3-2 victory in the second leg. Two clean sheets in the last five matches point to defensive solidity, though they have been held scoreless in their two draws.

Bahia's recent form tells a more mixed story. They have won three of their last five Serie A matches, including a 3-2 away win at Red Bull Bragantino and a 3-2 victory over Internacional. Their most recent game, however, ended in a 2-1 defeat to Athletico Paranaense, breaking a run of three straight wins. Ceni's side have scored freely when at their best, but that Athletico loss is a reminder of their inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Palmeiras won 2-1 away at Bahia in the Serie A. That result continued a pattern of close encounters, with three of the last five head-to-head matches decided by a single goal. Across the five meetings, Palmeiras hold the stronger record, though Bahia claimed a 1-0 home win in September 2025 to show they can get results in this fixture.

Standings

Palmeiras sit second in the Serie A table, placing them firmly in the title conversation, while Bahia are sixth, close enough to the upper reaches of the standings to make this a meaningful contest for both clubs' ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: