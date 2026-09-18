Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 The Den

Today's game between Millwall and West Ham United will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Millwall vs West Ham United is available to stream live in the United States through Paramount+. Details are listed below.

The Dockers Derby returns to The Den on Saturday, 19 September 2026, as Millwall host West Ham United in the Championship. It marks the 100th meeting between these two sides and their first competitive clash in 14 years, making it one of south-east London's most charged occasions in recent memory.

West Ham arrive as Championship leaders, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been in formidable league form. The mood in the camp is not entirely settled, though, after a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek, with the manager publicly demanding that defensive errors be cut out before the trip to Bermondsey.

For Millwall, the build-up has been defined as much by the treatment room as the training pitch. Alex Neil is working with a severely depleted squad, missing 11 first-team players, and his side drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough just days before this fixture. Neil has made clear his players will leave everything on the pitch.

Despite the injury crisis, the Lions carry genuine threat and the atmosphere at The Den promises to be ferocious. Defender Caleb Taylor has spoken openly about the intensity Millwall intend to bring, and the home crowd will play its part in what should be a combustible afternoon.

There are storylines on both sides worth watching. Goalkeeper Finlay Herrick, 20, made his full home debut for West Ham against Fulham and cited the late Ludek Miklosko as a personal inspiration. Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe scored his first goal for the club in that same cup tie and has urged his teammates to stay focused for the derby.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Millwall vs West Ham United live.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alex Neil has confirmed Millwall are stretched thin ahead of the derby, with 11 first-team players currently unavailable. No confirmed probable lineup has been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo has not confirmed his starting XI either, and no injury or suspension details have been provided at this stage. Updates will be added as the club releases information ahead of Saturday's game.

Form

Millwall head into the derby having taken one point from their last three Championship matches, with their only win in that stretch a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Middlesbrough, and they have lost to both Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham in the league this month. Across their last five games in all competitions, the Lions have scored eight goals but conceded nine, a record that reflects both their attacking output and their defensive vulnerability.

West Ham's league form tells a sharply different story. The Hammers have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Wrexham and victories over Bolton, Derby County, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their only defeat in that run came against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, a 3-2 loss that ended a strong run of results. In the Championship alone, West Ham have scored 15 goals in their last four league games, underlining why they sit top of the table.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Across the last five recorded encounters, West Ham have claimed two wins to Millwall's one, with two draws completing the set. Saturday's fixture will be the 100th competitive meeting between the sides, and the first in 14 years.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit top in first place, while Millwall are positioned in 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: