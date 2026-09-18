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Championship
team-logoMillwall
The Den
team-logoWest Ham United
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Watch Millwall vs West Ham United Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Millwall vs West Ham United
Millwall
West Ham United
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Millwall and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
The Den

Today's game between Millwall and West Ham United will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Millwall vs West Ham United is available to stream live in the United States through Paramount+. Details are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

The Dockers Derby returns to The Den on Saturday, 19 September 2026, as Millwall host West Ham United in the Championship. It marks the 100th meeting between these two sides and their first competitive clash in 14 years, making it one of south-east London's most charged occasions in recent memory.

West Ham arrive as Championship leaders, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been in formidable league form. The mood in the camp is not entirely settled, though, after a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek, with the manager publicly demanding that defensive errors be cut out before the trip to Bermondsey.

For Millwall, the build-up has been defined as much by the treatment room as the training pitch. Alex Neil is working with a severely depleted squad, missing 11 first-team players, and his side drew 2-2 at Middlesbrough just days before this fixture. Neil has made clear his players will leave everything on the pitch.

Despite the injury crisis, the Lions carry genuine threat and the atmosphere at The Den promises to be ferocious. Defender Caleb Taylor has spoken openly about the intensity Millwall intend to bring, and the home crowd will play its part in what should be a combustible afternoon.

There are storylines on both sides worth watching. Goalkeeper Finlay Herrick, 20, made his full home debut for West Ham against Fulham and cited the late Ludek Miklosko as a personal inspiration. Brazilian forward Pablo Felipe scored his first goal for the club in that same cup tie and has urged his teammates to stay focused for the derby.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Millwall vs West Ham United live.

How to watch Millwall vs West Ham United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Neil

Alex Neil has confirmed Millwall are stretched thin ahead of the derby, with 11 first-team players currently unavailable. No confirmed probable lineup has been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo has not confirmed his starting XI either, and no injury or suspension details have been provided at this stage. Updates will be added as the club releases information ahead of Saturday's game.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

WRE
L0-3
BOL
W4-0
NEW
L0-1
BLB
L3-1
MID
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WHU

WHU - Form

WOL
W4-2
DER
W3-0
BOL
W2-3
WRE
W6-0
FUL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Millwall head into the derby having taken one point from their last three Championship matches, with their only win in that stretch a 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Middlesbrough, and they have lost to both Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham in the league this month. Across their last five games in all competitions, the Lions have scored eight goals but conceded nine, a record that reflects both their attacking output and their defensive vulnerability.

West Ham's league form tells a sharply different story. The Hammers have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 6-0 demolition of Wrexham and victories over Bolton, Derby County, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their only defeat in that run came against Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, a 3-2 loss that ended a strong run of results. In the Championship alone, West Ham have scored 15 goals in their last four league games, underlining why they sit top of the table.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawWest Ham United
1
2
2
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
Carabao Cup
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
3
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Across the last five recorded encounters, West Ham have claimed two wins to Millwall's one, with two draws completing the set. Saturday's fixture will be the 100th competitive meeting between the sides, and the first in 14 years.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
8
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
9
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
12
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
13
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
73131012-210
L
L
W
W
W
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
722379-28
L
W
L
L
D
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit top in first place, while Millwall are positioned in 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millwall vs West Ham United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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