Primera A - Game Week 13 13 Oct 2026 - 21:30

Today's game between Millonarios and Once Caldas will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 9:30 PM.

US-based fans can watch Millonarios vs Once Caldas live on Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Primera A coverage. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Millonarios host Once Caldas in a Primera A Clausura fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the second half of the Colombian season takes shape.

Alberto Gamero's side come into this one sitting sixth in the Clausura, a position that reflects a squad capable of grinding out results against strong opposition. Draws against Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin in recent weeks show Millonarios can hold their own at the top end of the division, even if wins have been harder to come by.

Once Caldas arrive under Hernan Herrera having endured a difficult run of results. Back-to-back defeats have left them 10th in the Clausura standings, and they will need to show more consistency on the road if they are to push up the table in the weeks ahead.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra layer of interest. Millonarios claimed a 4-1 win the last time Once Caldas visited in the Primera A, and Gamero's side will be looking to assert similar authority at home.

For Once Caldas, a positive result here would do much to steady a campaign that has stuttered. Herrera's side have shown they can pick up points on the road this season, but they will need a sharp performance to trouble a Millonarios team that has been hard to beat at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Millonarios vs Once Caldas, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Millonarios vs Once Caldas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alberto Gamero has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture for Millonarios, with squad updates expected closer to kick-off. Hernan Herrera's Once Caldas are in a similar position, with no confirmed absentees listed at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Millonarios head into this fixture with a record of one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza FC in the Primera A, and they also drew 2-2 with Independiente Medellin earlier in the run. A 3-0 win over Chico FC stands as their strongest result across the five games. Once Caldas arrive having won two and lost two from their last five, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Llaneros FC, though they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bucaramanga earlier in the run. They have scored and conceded across a mixed sequence that leaves their defensive record a point of scrutiny heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides saw Millonarios win 4-1 when Once Caldas visited in March 2026, a result that tilts the recent head-to-head record firmly in the home side's favour. Across the last five encounters, the series has been competitive, with two matches ending level and Millonarios holding the stronger overall record. Once Caldas will need to reverse a recent trend that has seen them struggle to contain Gamero's side when the teams meet.

Standings

In the Clausura, Millonarios sit sixth while Once Caldas are placed 10th, a gap that reflects the difference in form between the two sides and gives the home team a clear advantage in terms of momentum heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Millonarios vs Once Caldas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: