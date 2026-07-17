Today's game between Manchester United and Wrexham will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 11:00 AM.

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Manchester United host Wrexham in a pre-season friendly as Ruben Amorim's side begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

United arrive into the summer off the back of a strong finish to the Premier League season, winning four of their final five league matches. That run included a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and a 0-3 away win at Brighton, giving the squad real momentum heading into pre-season.

The summer window has already been busy at Old Trafford. Youri Tielemans arrived from Aston Villa in a £35 million deal, describing the club as the perfect fit for his ambitions. Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos also made the move from Chelsea, while 18-year-old Colombian prodigy Cristian Orozco completed a long-awaited transfer to join the academy-to-first-team pipeline.

Marcus Rashford's future remains unresolved. His £40 million release clause has now expired, meaning any departure will require direct negotiations with the board. The forward has rejected several offers, and his situation adds an undercurrent of uncertainty to an otherwise positive pre-season mood.

Wrexham, meanwhile, are building towards another Championship campaign after finishing their season with mixed results. Phil Parkinson's side drew 0-0 with Wisla Krakow in their most recent friendly, suggesting they are still finding their pre-season legs.

This fixture gives both clubs a chance to sharpen up before competitive football returns. For United's new signings in particular, it represents an early opportunity to make an impression under match conditions.

For details on how to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham, read on below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Manchester United ahead of this fixture. Injury, suspension, and squad selection details will be added as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Wraxham have also not released official team news at this stage. Updates on their squad availability will follow in due course.

Form

Manchester United head into this friendly in strong domestic form, winning four of their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a convincing 0-3 win away at Brighton, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 and Liverpool 3-2 in that run. The only dropped points came in a goalless draw with Sunderland. Across those five matches, United scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Wraxham's recent record is more modest. They won two and drew two of their last four Championship fixtures before the season ended, but lost 3-1 to Coventry City in April. Their pre-season has started quietly, with a 0-0 draw against Wisla Krakow their only outing so far. They scored three goals and conceded five across their final four league games.

Head-to-Head Record

MUN Last match WRE 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Manchester United 1 - 3 Wrexham 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two clubs have met once in recent memory, in a pre-season friendly in July 2023, when Wrexham produced a surprise 3-1 win over Manchester United. That remains the only head-to-head result on record between the sides.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: