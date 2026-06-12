Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE

To watch the Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup match for free in the USA, you have a few excellent options depending on whether you want to watch on a traditional TV or stream it on a digital device.
Live TV Streaming Free Trials
If you don't have an antenna and want to watch the full network broadcast on your streaming device, you can sign up for a temporary free trial of a live TV streaming service. Just remember to cancel before the trial period ends so you aren't charged.
Provider
Trial length
Channels
5 days
FOX (English lang) / Telemundo (Spanish language
5 days
FOX (English lang) / Telemundo (Spanish language
Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna
Because this match is being broadcast on major local network channels rather than cable, you can watch it 100% free using a standard digital TV antenna plugged into your television.
- For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.
- For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo station.
FOX and Telemundo Channel Numbers
For traditional cable companies like Xfinity (Comcast), Spectrum (Charter), Cox, and Optimum, the channel numbers are tied directly to your city's local broadcast affiliate.
Here is where they land in the largest U.S. television markets:
New York Metro Area
- FOX: Channel 5 (WNYW)
- Telemundo: Channel 47 (WNJU)
Los Angeles Area
- FOX: Channel 11 (KTTV)
- Telemundo: Channel 52 (KVEA)
Chicago Area
- FOX: Channel 32 (WFLD)
- Telemundo: Channel 44 (WSNS)
Dallas–Fort Worth Area
- FOX: Channel 4 (KDFW)
- Telemundo: Channel 39 (KXTX)
Houston Area
- FOX: Channel 26 (KRIV)
- Telemundo: Channel 47 (KTMD)