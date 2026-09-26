Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 22:30 Dignity Health Sports Park

Today's game between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 10:30 PM.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match in 2026. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost, with no local or national blackouts. Fans can stream across smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox.

LA Galaxy host Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson in a Western Conference fixture that carries different weight for each side as the MLS regular season heads toward its conclusion.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy come into this match having won their most recent MLS outing, a 2-3 victory away at Minnesota United on September 20, but their overall form across the last five games remains inconsistent. Two wins, two defeats, and a draw tell the story of a side that has not yet found the consistency needed to make a strong late push.

Colorado arrive in better shape in the table, sitting one place above the Galaxy in the Western Conference standings. Matt Wells's side drew 3-3 with Seattle Sounders FC in their most recent outing and have shown enough across the campaign to hold a firm playoff position.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting dimension. Colorado have won three of the last five meetings, including a 4-1 victory at home earlier this season in March, and the Rapids will travel to Carson with genuine belief.

For the Galaxy, three points at home would do much to steady a campaign that has stuttered at the wrong moment. For Colorado, a result on the road would strengthen their grip on a playoff place with the table tightening around them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids, including live stream options, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greg Vanney has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for LA Galaxy, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Matt Wells is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No players are listed as unavailable for Colorado Rapids, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

LA Galaxy head into this match with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Minnesota United on September 20, which followed a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC. A 3-0 defeat at Vancouver and a 3-1 loss to San Diego FC represent the low points of that run, though a 2-1 home win over New England Revolution on September 6 also features. The Galaxy have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Colorado Rapids arrive with one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four MLS outings, with a US Open Cup loss to St. Louis City also in their recent five. Their most recent MLS result was a 3-3 draw with Seattle Sounders FC on September 20, and they beat CF Montreal 1-0 on September 13. A 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew is the heaviest loss in that stretch. Colorado have scored eight goals and conceded seven across all five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on March 8, 2026, when Colorado Rapids hosted LA Galaxy and won 4-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Colorado hold three wins to LA Galaxy's two, with the Rapids also claiming a 2-0 home victory in June 2025. The Galaxy's most recent win in the series was a 3-0 home victory in August 2025, and they also won 5-0 at home in October 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids sit seventh and LA Galaxy are placed eighth, meaning both clubs are in the thick of the playoff picture with little margin for dropped points at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: