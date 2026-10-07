Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Internacional and Corinthians will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 6:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Internacional vs Corinthians are listed below.

Internacional host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Eduardo Baptista's side sit in the relegation zone and are running out of time to turn their season around. Their recent form has been poor, with just one win in their last five across all competitions.

Corinthians arrive under Fernando Diniz in no better shape. Four defeats in five matches, including a Copa Libertadores exit to Estudiantes, has piled pressure on the squad heading into this trip south.

One name generating genuine excitement around Corinthians is 21-year-old midfielder Breno Bidon, who earned a surprise call-up to the senior Brazil squad. The youngster has cited Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes as a formative influence on his development.

Both teams need points badly. Internacional are fighting to avoid the drop, while Corinthians need a win to arrest a slide that has seen them concede freely and struggle for consistency.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live.

How to watch Internacional vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Baptista has no injury or suspension information listed ahead of this match for Internacional, with team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

For Corinthians, Fernando Diniz is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Internacional come into this match with one win from their last five, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats across Serie A and the Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home defeat to Sao Paulo in Serie A. They also lost 2-3 at home to Santos and fell 3-2 to Bahia, conceding ten goals across those five matches while scoring just nine.

Corinthians have won none of their last five, losing four and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-3 Serie A defeat to Fluminense. They also suffered a 2-1 loss to Flamengo and were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores after back-to-back results against Estudiantes, losing 0-1 after a 1-1 draw. Corinthians scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Cup on 6 August 2026, when Corinthians won 2-1 at home. Before that, Internacional won the first leg of that same Cup tie 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Corinthians hold the edge with three wins to Internacional's two, though Internacional have won both Serie A meetings at their own ground in that run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Internacional are in 18th place, firmly inside the relegation zone, while Corinthians sit in 14th, only marginally clear of trouble themselves.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: