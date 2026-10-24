Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Internacional and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Internacional vs Botafogo RJ are listed below. Fanatiz provides streaming access for viewers in the United States. Globo TV Internacional and Premiere serve audiences in Brazil.

Internacional host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with pressure mounting on either side of the table.

Eduardo Baptista's Internacional sit 17th in the standings and cannot afford to keep dropping points. Their recent run has been inconsistent, though a 2-1 win over Corinthians showed they are capable of picking up results when the pressure is applied.

Botafogo arrive in 11th place, managed by Tite, and in decent enough shape to take something from this trip. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Chapecoense AF, a result that keeps them clear of the bottom half.

Internacional's home record against this opponent will offer Baptista some encouragement. The sides drew 2-2 when they met at Botafogo's ground in April 2026, and Internacional won 2-0 at home in October 2025, so there is a precedent for results going the home side's way.

For Botafogo, Tite will know that away form has been a problem. A 2-0 defeat to Mirassol and a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama in their last five suggest they can be vulnerable on the road.

This is the kind of fixture where league position tells only part of the story. Both managers will want a response, and the match should produce a competitive 90 minutes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Internacional vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Baptista has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Internacional, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Tite is in a similar position on the Botafogo RJ side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Internacional head into this fixture with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Mirassol, and before that they drew 1-1 with Gremio. Earlier in the run, they beat Corinthians 2-1 and won 1-2 away at Chapecoense AF, but lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo.

Botafogo RJ arrive with two wins, two defeats, and one draw across their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Chapecoense AF, and they also drew 1-1 with Coritiba. A 3-2 victory over Gremio stands as a highlight in that run, though they lost 1-2 to Vasco da Gama and fell 2-0 to Mirassol.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Botafogo RJ hosted Internacional and the match ended 2-2. Before that, Internacional won 2-0 at home in October 2025, and Botafogo claimed a 4-0 victory at home in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Internacional hold two wins to Botafogo's three, with one draw in the series.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Internacional sit in 17th place while Botafogo RJ are in 11th, making this a fixture with implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: