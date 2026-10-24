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Serie A
team-logoInternacional
team-logoBotafogo RJ
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Watch Internacional vs Botafogo RJ Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Internacional vs Botafogo RJ
Internacional
Botafogo RJ
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Internacional and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 32

Today's game between Internacional and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 3:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Internacional vs Botafogo RJ are listed below. Fanatiz provides streaming access for viewers in the United States. Globo TV Internacional and Premiere serve audiences in Brazil.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Globo TV Internacional

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Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Internacional host Botafogo RJ in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, with pressure mounting on either side of the table.

Eduardo Baptista's Internacional sit 17th in the standings and cannot afford to keep dropping points. Their recent run has been inconsistent, though a 2-1 win over Corinthians showed they are capable of picking up results when the pressure is applied.

Botafogo arrive in 11th place, managed by Tite, and in decent enough shape to take something from this trip. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Chapecoense AF, a result that keeps them clear of the bottom half.

Internacional's home record against this opponent will offer Baptista some encouragement. The sides drew 2-2 when they met at Botafogo's ground in April 2026, and Internacional won 2-0 at home in October 2025, so there is a precedent for results going the home side's way.

For Botafogo, Tite will know that away form has been a problem. A 2-0 defeat to Mirassol and a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama in their last five suggest they can be vulnerable on the road.

This is the kind of fixture where league position tells only part of the story. Both managers will want a response, and the match should produce a competitive 90 minutes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match live.

How to watch Internacional vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Internacional vs Botafogo RJ Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Baptista

Eduardo Baptista has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this match for Internacional, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Tite is in a similar position on the Botafogo RJ side, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

INT

INT - Form

CHA
W1-2
SAP
L1-0
COR
W2-1
GRE
D1-1
MIR
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BRJ

BRJ - Form

GRE
W3-2
MIR
L2-0
VAS
L1-2
COR
D1-1
CHA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Internacional head into this fixture with two wins, two defeats, and one draw from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Mirassol, and before that they drew 1-1 with Gremio. Earlier in the run, they beat Corinthians 2-1 and won 1-2 away at Chapecoense AF, but lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo.

Botafogo RJ arrive with two wins, two defeats, and one draw across their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Chapecoense AF, and they also drew 1-1 with Coritiba. A 3-2 victory over Gremio stands as a highlight in that run, though they lost 1-2 to Vasco da Gama and fell 2-0 to Mirassol.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InternacionalDrawBotafogo RJ
1
1
3
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
2
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
2
FT
Serie A
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
2
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
4
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
Internacional badge
Internacional
INT
0
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Botafogo RJ hosted Internacional and the match ended 2-2. Before that, Internacional won 2-0 at home in October 2025, and Botafogo claimed a 4-0 victory at home in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Internacional hold two wins to Botafogo's three, with one draw in the series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3120746125+3667
W
W
D
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
3119935422+3266
W
W
W
D
W
3
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
32166105146+554
W
W
L
W
W
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3115884937+1253
L
W
D
W
D
5
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
3114984939+1051
L
L
W
W
L
6
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
3114894235+750
W
W
D
W
D
7
BahiaBahiaBAH
31131084439+549
L
W
L
L
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
31129104846+245
W
L
D
W
W
9
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
31126133635+142
W
W
L
L
W
10
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
31118123936+341
D
W
D
L
L
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
31109124448-439
W
D
L
L
W
12
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
31109123849-1139
L
D
L
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
31107143445-1137
D
L
W
L
D
14
MirassolMirassolMIR
3199133644-836
W
L
D
W
D
15
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
3098133643-735
L
D
W
W
W
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3189143239-733
D
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
31711133340-732
L
D
W
L
W
18
GremioGremioGRE
31710143444-1031
L
D
D
D
L
19
RemoRemoREM
32511163450-1626
L
D
D
D
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
3039183062-3218
L
L
L
D
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Internacional sit in 17th place while Botafogo RJ are in 11th, making this a fixture with implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Botafogo RJ today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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