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United StatesParamount+
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CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
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IndiaSony LIV
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Team news
Inter vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups
3-5-2Formation
Inter
INT
3-4-1-2
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Starting XI
Manager
- C. Chivu
- S. Hoeness
Form
Head-to-head record
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|18
|8
|+10
|15
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|5
|+15
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|4
|0
|1
|20
|6
|+14
|12
W
W
W
L
W
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|12
W
L
W
W
W
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|4
|+5
|11
D
W
D
W
W
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|9
|+5
|10
D
W
W
L
W
|7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|10
D
W
W
L
W
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|9
W
L
W
W
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|7
|+5
|9
L
L
W
W
W
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|10
|+4
|9
L
W
W
W
|11
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|9
W
W
W
L
|12
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|13
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|9
W
W
W
L
L
|14
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|5
|+7
|8
W
D
D
W
|15
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|7
W
D
L
W
L
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|18
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|10
|0
|6
L
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0
|6
W
L
L
W
|20
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|7
|0
|6
W
W
L
L
L
|21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|6
W
L
L
W
L
|22
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|11
|-5
|5
W
D
L
D
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|4
L
W
L
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|4
W
L
D
L
|26
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
L
D
W
L
|27
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
L
|28
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
L
L
W
L
D
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|3
L
L
L
L
W
|32
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|3
L
L
L
W
L
|33
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|19
|-14
|3
L
L
L
L
W
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
L
|35
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|36
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|19
|-18
|0
L
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals