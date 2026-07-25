Major League Soccer - Game Week 17 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, so existing subscribers can watch without any additional cost. Fans can stream via the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the Western Conference standings.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw with DC United, a result that maintained their position in seventh place but did little to close the gap on the teams above them. Houston have been inconsistent this season, mixing promising wins with damaging defeats, and they will want to make their home advantage count against a Texas rival.

Austin FC come into this game in poor shape. Davy Arnaud's side sit 14th in the Western Conference, deep in the playoff danger zone, and their recent form makes grim reading. A 5-0 thrashing by San Diego FC and a 3-0 loss to St. Louis City are among the results that have defined a troubled stretch for Los Verdes.

There was at least some encouragement for Austin in their most recent outing. A 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC on July 23 snapped a run of three straight defeats and gave Arnaud's squad a rare confidence boost heading into this trip to Houston.

The Dynamo will be wary of a wounded opponent. Texas derbies carry their own intensity regardless of league position, and Houston know from experience that Austin are capable of producing results in this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen has no injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Austin FC manager Davy Arnaud is similarly without any reported absentees, with no injury or suspension concerns on record for the visitors. No probable lineup has been confirmed for Austin at this point, and team news for both sides will be updated as confirmation arrives.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with DC United in MLS, and they also drew 1-1 with LA Galaxy earlier in that run. The Dynamo's only win came against Vancouver Whitecaps, a 1-0 result in MLS, while a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake stands as their heaviest recent loss. They also fell to a 2-2 defeat against St. Louis City in the US Open Cup, giving them a mixed record of seven goals scored and eight conceded across the five games.

Austin FC have won once, drawn once, and lost three times across their last five matches. Their most recent outing produced a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC in MLS, a result that ended a run of three consecutive defeats. Prior to that, Austin lost 3-0 to St. Louis City and 5-0 to San Diego FC, with a 1-2 defeat to Sporting Kansas City also in that stretch. Their sole draw came against Minnesota United, finishing 2-2.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 26, 2026, when Austin FC hosted Houston Dynamo FC in MLS and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Austin have won three times and Houston have won once, with one match ending level. The sides also met in August 2025, drawing 2-2 in Austin, and in a US Open Cup fixture in May 2025, which Austin won 3-1.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC currently sit seventh while Austin FC are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: