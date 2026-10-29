Serie A - Game Week 33 29 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Gremio and Athletico Paranaense will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense are listed below.

Gremio host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that carries real consequence for both clubs, with the table looking very different from each dugout.

Renato Gaucho's side sit 17th in the standings, deep in the relegation zone, and arrive at this game in desperate need of points. Their last five league matches brought one win, two draws, and two defeats, and the pressure on the squad is mounting with every passing round.

Athlético Paranaense are in a far healthier position. Odair Hellmann's side occupy fourth place and remain in contention at the top of the division. They drew 1-1 with Vitoria in their most recent outing, a result that will have frustrated a team with genuine title ambitions.

For Gremio, the recent win away at Coritiba offered a small lift, but their form across the past month has been inconsistent at best. Two heavy defeats earlier in the run underline how fragile this squad can look when things go wrong.

Athlético, by contrast, have the firepower to hurt most opponents on their day. A 1-4 win at Chapecoense AF showed what they are capable of when the attacking play clicks.

This is the kind of fixture that can define a season. For Gremio, a defeat could pull them further into trouble. For Athletico, dropping points here would be a missed chance to keep pace with the sides above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Gaucho has no confirmed injury or suspension information available for Gremio ahead of this match. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Odair Hellmann is similarly without confirmed team news for Athletico Paranaense. Injury and suspension lists have not been published, and full squad details will follow when official information is released.

Form

Gremio head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Coritiba on October 26, which ended a run of three matches without a victory. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Cruzeiro and drew 1-1 with Internacional. Across the five matches, Gremio scored three goals and conceded six.

Athlético Paranaense have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Vitoria on October 24, following a 0-2 defeat to Palmeiras the week before. A 1-4 win at Chapecoense AF represents their strongest result in the run. Athletico scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides in the dataset came in May 2026, when Athletico Paranaense and Gremio played out a 0-0 draw in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gremio hold the stronger record, winning three times to Athletico's one, with one game ending level. Gremio's wins include a 2-0 victory at home in April 2024 and a 1-2 win away at Athletico in May 2023.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Gremio sit 17th while Athletico Paranaense are in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: