Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 3:00 PM.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. Streaming options are listed below.

Barcelona travel to Istanbul for a Champions League group stage fixture against Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadyumu, looking to extend a perfect record across all competitions this season.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Turkey having won all five of their last five matches, including a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League. Their LaLiga form has been equally dominant, with a 3-0 win over Getafe their most recent outing before the international break.

Galatasaray present a formidable obstacle on home soil. The Istanbul club boast a star-studded attack, and midfielder Lucas Torreira has made clear his side will not sit back and absorb pressure, insisting Galatasaray will maintain their aggressive identity at RAMS Park regardless of the opponent.

Flick, speaking from Istanbul, has kept his focus firmly on the match itself, refusing to be drawn into any external controversies surrounding Spanish football. His preparations have been complicated by an injury list that includes several key figures, with Raphinha among those unavailable after the club opted to protect his fitness ahead of a demanding schedule.

Galatasaray come into this fixture with mixed recent form, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig before recovering to beat Kasimpasa 3-1 last time out. Their Champions League campaign has been difficult so far, and they sit deep in the table standings heading into this match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Galatasaray have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa, though that followed a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor. In their five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their only Champions League result in this run a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. They have scored 20 goals across those games while conceding just five, including a 7-2 hammering of Racing Santander and a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in Europe. Their most recent match was a 3-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 1-2 in Istanbul. The first leg at Camp Nou had ended 0-0. Across the five previous encounters on record, Barcelona have not lost a single match, winning four and drawing one, and have conceded just two goals in the process.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Barcelona sit third, placing them firmly among the competition's front-runners at this stage. Galatasaray are positioned 29th, meaning they are in genuine danger of elimination and need a result in Istanbul to keep their European campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: