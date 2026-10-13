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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoBarcelona
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on DAZN
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Watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, confirmed team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Galatasaray and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 3:00 PM.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and DAZN. Streaming options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DAZN

DAZN

Click here

Galatasaray vs Barcelona lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezB. YilmazB. YilmazI. JakobsI. JakobsE. ElmaliE. ElmaliL. TorreiraL. TorreiraM. LeminaM. LeminaA. BatrakovA. BatrakovR. LeaoR. LeaoY. AkgunY. AkgunV. OsimhenV. OsimhenJ. GarciaJ. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiE. GarciaE. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonRodriRodriPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezD. OlmoD. Olmo
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

Barcelona

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • H. Flick
Galatasaray

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona

Barcelona travel to Istanbul for a Champions League group stage fixture against Galatasaray at Rams Global Stadyumu, looking to extend a perfect record across all competitions this season.

Hansi Flick's side arrive in Turkey having won all five of their last five matches, including a commanding 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League. Their LaLiga form has been equally dominant, with a 3-0 win over Getafe their most recent outing before the international break.

Galatasaray present a formidable obstacle on home soil. The Istanbul club boast a star-studded attack, and midfielder Lucas Torreira has made clear his side will not sit back and absorb pressure, insisting Galatasaray will maintain their aggressive identity at RAMS Park regardless of the opponent.

Flick, speaking from Istanbul, has kept his focus firmly on the match itself, refusing to be drawn into any external controversies surrounding Spanish football. His preparations have been complicated by an injury list that includes several key figures, with Raphinha among those unavailable after the club opted to protect his fitness ahead of a demanding schedule.

Galatasaray come into this fixture with mixed recent form, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig before recovering to beat Kasimpasa 3-1 last time out. Their Champions League campaign has been difficult so far, and they sit deep in the table standings heading into this match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa, though that followed a 4-0 loss to Trabzonspor. In their five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their only Champions League result in this run a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. They have scored 20 goals across those games while conceding just five, including a 7-2 hammering of Racing Santander and a 5-1 win over Feyenoord in Europe. Their most recent match was a 3-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
Europa League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Europa League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 1-2 in Istanbul. The first leg at Camp Nou had ended 0-0. Across the five previous encounters on record, Barcelona have not lost a single match, winning four and drawing one, and have conceded just two goals in the process.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Barcelona sit third, placing them firmly among the competition's front-runners at this stage. Galatasaray are positioned 29th, meaning they are in genuine danger of elimination and need a result in Istanbul to keep their European campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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