Serie A - Game Week 31 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Fluminense and Santos FC will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Fluminense vs Santos FC are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Fluminense host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their recent trajectories, with the home side looking to arrest a run of poor form while Santos seek to build on a positive spell.

Marcao's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back defeats to Flamengo in the league and Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. A return to home soil offers Fluminense the chance to rediscover the kind of form that produced a 4-0 win over Coritiba just weeks ago.

Santos arrive in considerably better shape. Cuca's side have won three of their last five, and Philippe Coutinho has already made his presence felt since arriving at the club, coming off the bench to inspire a derby victory over Sao Paulo in early October.

Coutinho's fitness management remains a talking point, with Cuca having stressed that the veteran playmaker requires steady conditioning work before he is ready for full fixtures. Whether he starts or again provides an impact from the bench adds an extra layer of intrigue to this game.

Santos' momentum was only slightly checked by a 2-2 draw at Flamengo, where they came close to taking all three points. They will arrive at Fluminense's ground with genuine confidence and a clear sense of what a win could do for their standing in the table.

Fluminense, sitting fourth in Serie A, cannot afford further dropped points if they are to maintain their position among the division's top clubs. Santos, in eighth, know a win here would close the gap and strengthen their own push for a continental qualification place.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marcao has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Fluminense squad. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For Santos, Cuca has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. The fitness management of Philippe Coutinho remains a point of interest, with the coach having flagged that the playmaker requires careful handling before he is ready for full fixtures.

Form

Fluminense head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Copa Libertadores defeat to Palmeiras, and they also lost 1-0 to Flamengo in the Serie A during that run. On the positive side, they beat Coritiba 4-0 and Corinthians 3-1 away from home. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded six.

Santos arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG, though they had previously drawn 2-2 at Flamengo and claimed wins over Sao Paulo and Remo before that. A 4-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG is the one heavier blemish in that run. Santos have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Serie A in April 2026, when Fluminense won 3-2 at Santos' ground. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in August 2025 in the same fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the Serie A, Fluminense hold the stronger record with three wins to Santos' none, with two draws, and the matches have produced 12 goals in total.

Standings

Fluminense sit fourth in Serie A, a position that carries real significance in the title race and continental qualification picture. Santos are eighth, close enough to the top half that a win here would meaningfully improve their prospects of securing a continental place before the season's end.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: