Serie A - Game Week 29 8 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Coritiba will kick off at Oct 8, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Fluminense vs Coritiba is available to watch live in the United States on Fanatiz. Viewers in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Fluminense host Coritiba in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table. Marcao's side come into this match looking to build on a positive recent run in the league, while Coritiba, under Fernando Seabra, need points to pull clear of the lower reaches.

Fluminense have shown they can produce results against strong opposition, beating Corinthians 3-1 away from home in their last Serie A outing. Their Copa Libertadores commitments have added fixture congestion, with mixed results in that competition complicating their rhythm.

Coritiba arrive in Rio having endured a difficult run. A 5-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama last time out in the league was a serious blow, and Seabra's squad will need a sharp response to stay competitive in the table.

The gap between these two sides in the Serie A standings gives Fluminense a clear psychological edge at home, though Coritiba have shown they can be unpredictable, as their 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense and a win over Corinthians earlier in the run demonstrate.

This is a fixture where Fluminense will be expected to control proceedings, but Coritiba are not without threat on the counter. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A clash live.

How to watch Fluminense vs Coritiba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Marcao, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on their squad availability will be added as they emerge ahead of kick-off.

Coritiba head coach Fernando Seabra is also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. Full squad details for both sides will be published when official information is released.

Form

Fluminense head into this fixture with a mixed but encouraging recent record, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Corinthians in Serie A, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama earlier in the run. Two defeats came in the Copa Libertadores against Club Atletico Platense, though they did beat the same opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Coritiba's recent form tells a more difficult story. Fernando Seabra's side have won two and lost two of their last five Serie A games, with one draw. The 5-0 loss to Vasco da Gama is the most alarming result in that sequence, though a 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense and a 2-1 win over Corinthians show they are capable of competing. They have scored nine goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, when Coritiba hosted Fluminense in the Serie A in April 2026. Before that, Fluminense won 2-1 at home in November 2023. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the matches have produced 16 goals in total.

Standings

Fluminense sit fourth in the Serie A table, placing them firmly in contention for a continental qualification spot. Coritiba are ninth, meaning they sit in mid-table but cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they want to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle as the season progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Coritiba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: