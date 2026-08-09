Serie A - Game Week 22 9 Aug 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Vitoria will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Flamengo vs Vitoria is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for subscribers in Brazil.

Flamengo host Vitoria in Serie A, with the Rubro-Negro looking to build on a mixed run of results in Brazil's top flight.

Leonardo Jardim's side sit second in the table and have drawn their last two league matches, against Internacional and São Paulo, after a dominant 4-0 win at Chapecoense earlier in July. They have the quality to control games at home, but consistency has been elusive in recent weeks.

Vitoria arrive in difficult form. Jair Ventura's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Palmeiras in Serie A, and sit 13th in the standings. They did beat Athletico Paranaense 4-0 in the Copa do Brasil just days ago, but that result came after a 2-0 loss in the first leg, adding a layer of complexity to their momentum.

The head-to-head record between these two sides is firmly in Flamengo's favour. The Rio giants thrashed Vitoria 8-0 in Serie A last season, and have won four of the last five meetings across all competitions.

For Vitoria, the challenge is to show that cup result was a sign of genuine recovery rather than a one-off. For Flamengo, three points would tighten their grip on the top two and keep pressure on the sides above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Flamengo vs Vitoria, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match.

Vitoria are led by Jair Ventura, and similarly, no injury or suspension updates have been provided at this stage. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Flamengo have recorded two wins and two draws across their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Internacional in Serie A, following an identical result against São Paulo. Their best performance in the run came in a 4-0 win at Chapecoense. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded two, reflecting a solid defensive base.

Vitoria have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match was a 4-0 cup win over Athletico Paranaense, though that followed a 2-0 defeat in the same tie. In Serie A, they have lost to both Palmeiras, 4-0, and Remo, 2-0, and drew 0-0 with Botafogo. They have scored six goals and conceded six across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Vitoria beat Flamengo 2-0 in the Copa do Brasil. Before that, Flamengo won 2-1 at home in the same competition in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won three and Vitoria two, with Flamengo scoring 14 goals and Vitoria seven in that span.

Standings

In Serie A, Flamengo are second and Vitoria are 13th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: