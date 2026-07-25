Today's game between Flamengo and Sao Paulo will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 5:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Sao Paulo are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, with links to watch live available for each service.

Flamengo host Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that pitches two of Brazilian football's most prominent clubs against each other, with both sides carrying very different momentum into the match.

Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo arrive in commanding form. Five wins from five across all competitions, including a 4-0 demolition of Chapecoense in their most recent Serie A outing, have the Rio de Janeiro club sitting second in the table and looking every inch a title contender.

Sao Paulo, by contrast, have been inconsistent. Dorival Junior's side lost 2-1 to Athletico Paranaense in their last Serie A match and have managed just one win in their past five games across all competitions. That run has left them 12th in the standings, well adrift of where their ambitions would place them.

Flamengo's attacking output has been impressive throughout this period. They scored 10 goals across their last five matches in all competitions, with wins over Benfica and Lausanne in pre-season friendlies suggesting their sharpness extends beyond domestic competition.

For Sao Paulo, the visit of a side in this form represents a genuine test of character. Their recent record shows two draws and two defeats in their last four matches, and a trip to Flamengo's ground is not the fixture they would have chosen at this stage.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further intrigue. Their last meeting in January 2026 ended 2-1 to Sao Paulo, but Flamengo won the fixture 2-0 when the sides met in July 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sao Paulo head into the match under Dorival Junior. As with Flamengo, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Flamengo have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their latest result was a 4-0 Serie A victory over Chapecoense on July 23, and they also beat Benfica 2-1 and Lausanne 2-0 in pre-season friendlies. Earlier in the run, they defeated Coritiba 3-0 in the league and Cusco FC 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Flamengo scored 12 goals across those five matches and kept a clean sheet in three of them.

Sao Paulo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Serie A loss to Athletico Paranaense on July 23. They also lost 1-0 to Remo in the league and drew 1-1 with both Botafogo RJ and Millonarios. A 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Boston River was their only victory in the run. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on January 29, 2026, when Sao Paulo beat Flamengo 2-1 at home. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 in a Serie A fixture in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Sao Paulo have won two, Flamengo have won one, and two matches have ended in draws, with Flamengo's 2-0 win in July 2025 their most recent victory in the series.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Flamengo sit second while Sao Paulo are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: