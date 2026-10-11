Serie A - Game Week 30 11 Oct 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Fluminense will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Fluminense are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Flamengo host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with the leaders looking to reassert themselves after dropping points in midweek.

Leonardo Jardim's side came into the week as the division's form team, but a 2-2 draw with Santos — in which Neymar came off the bench to score twice from the spot — halted their momentum and handed title rivals Palmeiras a significant boost.

Flamengo will want a response at home, and a Rio derby is precisely the kind of occasion that demands one. The pressure of the title race makes this more than a routine fixture.

Fluminense arrive in third place and in decent form. Marcao's side put four past Coritiba in their most recent outing, a result that underlines their attacking threat and keeps them firmly in contention for a continental qualification place.

The head-to-head record in recent seasons leans toward Flamengo, though Fluminense have shown they are more than capable of taking points in this fixture. A derby is rarely straightforward regardless of league position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Jardim has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Flamengo squad at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Fluminense, Marcao has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Full squad details for both sides will be confirmed as official information is released.

Form

Flamengo head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Santos in the Serie A. Before that dropped point, they had beaten Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 and Corinthians 2-1 in the league, and also claimed a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Independiente del Valle. A 1-1 draw with the same opponents in the reverse fixture is the other point dropped in that run.

Fluminense arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 win over Coritiba in the Serie A, and they also beat Corinthians 3-1 away from home earlier in that run. Two defeats came against Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, though they did beat the same opponents 2-0 in one of those ties.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-2 to Flamengo, a Serie A fixture played at Fluminense's ground in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches — which include Serie A and Carioca Taca Guanabara fixtures — Flamengo hold the stronger record, though Fluminense claimed a 2-1 home win in November 2025 and a 2-1 victory in the Carioca earlier this year.

Standings

Flamengo top the Serie A table and will be determined to protect that position after dropping points against Santos. Fluminense sit third, meaning a win here would close the gap on the leaders and strengthen their own push for a continental place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: