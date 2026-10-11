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Serie A
team-logoFlamengo
team-logoFluminense
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
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Watch Flamengo vs Fluminense Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Flamengo vs Fluminense
Flamengo
Fluminense
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 30

Today's game between Flamengo and Fluminense will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Fluminense are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Flamengo host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table, with the leaders looking to reassert themselves after dropping points in midweek.

Leonardo Jardim's side came into the week as the division's form team, but a 2-2 draw with Santos — in which Neymar came off the bench to score twice from the spot — halted their momentum and handed title rivals Palmeiras a significant boost.

Flamengo will want a response at home, and a Rio derby is precisely the kind of occasion that demands one. The pressure of the title race makes this more than a routine fixture.

Fluminense arrive in third place and in decent form. Marcao's side put four past Coritiba in their most recent outing, a result that underlines their attacking threat and keeps them firmly in contention for a continental qualification place.

The head-to-head record in recent seasons leans toward Flamengo, though Fluminense have shown they are more than capable of taking points in this fixture. A derby is rarely straightforward regardless of league position.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo vs Fluminense Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Jardim

Leonardo Jardim has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Flamengo squad at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Fluminense, Marcao has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Full squad details for both sides will be confirmed as official information is released.

Form

FLA

FLA - Form

INV
W0-2
COR
W2-1
INV
D1-1
BGT
W2-1
SAN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FLU

FLU - Form

CAP
W2-0
CAM
L3-1
CAP
L2-1
COR
W1-3
COR
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Flamengo head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Santos in the Serie A. Before that dropped point, they had beaten Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 and Corinthians 2-1 in the league, and also claimed a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Independiente del Valle. A 1-1 draw with the same opponents in the reverse fixture is the other point dropped in that run.

Fluminense arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was an impressive 4-0 win over Coritiba in the Serie A, and they also beat Corinthians 3-1 away from home earlier in that run. Two defeats came against Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, though they did beat the same opponents 2-0 in one of those ties.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FlamengoDrawFluminense
3
0
2
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
2
FT
Carioca Taca Guanabara
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
0
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
0
FT
Carioca Taca Guanabara
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
2
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
FT
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
2
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
FT
Serie A
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
0
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-2 to Flamengo, a Serie A fixture played at Fluminense's ground in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches — which include Serie A and Carioca Taca Guanabara fixtures — Flamengo hold the stronger record, though Fluminense claimed a 2-1 home win in November 2025 and a 2-1 victory in the Carioca earlier this year.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2918745725+3261
D
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2917934821+2760
W
D
W
D
D
3
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2914964836+1251
W
W
L
W
D
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2914874534+1150
D
W
D
L
D
5
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2914694440+448
W
W
L
W
L
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
29121074336+746
L
L
W
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2912893934+544
D
W
D
W
L
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2911994543+242
D
W
W
W
W
9
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
30116133535039
W
L
L
W
L
10
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
29108113747-1038
L
L
D
L
W
11
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
29107123433+137
D
L
L
D
L
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
30106143344-1136
L
W
L
D
W
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2998124247-535
L
L
W
D
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2998123642-635
D
W
W
W
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2989123443-933
D
W
D
W
L
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2988133034-432
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
29710123237-531
W
L
W
L
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
2979133139-830
D
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
30510153348-1525
D
D
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2839162957-2818
L
D
L
W
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

Flamengo top the Serie A table and will be determined to protect that position after dropping points against Santos. Fluminense sit third, meaning a win here would close the gap on the leaders and strengthen their own push for a continental place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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