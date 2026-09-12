Serie A - Game Week 27 13 Sept 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Flamengo and Corinthians will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Flamengo vs Corinthians are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Flamengo host Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that pits the division's table-toppers against a side that has lost three of their last four league outings. Leonardo Jardim's side arrive at this match in the kind of form that makes them difficult to stop.

Flamengo have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 2-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Independiente del Valle on September 11. In Serie A, they have not dropped a point since a 2-1 defeat to Cruzeiro in late August, and their position at the top of the table reflects that consistency.

Corinthians arrive in a far more difficult place. Fernando Diniz's side lost 1-2 to Chapecoense AF on September 6, a result that left them 12th in the table and deepened concerns about their domestic campaign. They have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

The one area where Corinthians have found some relief is in the Copa Libertadores, where a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes on September 10 kept their continental campaign alive. But that form has not translated to Serie A, where their defensive record and attacking output have both been poor.

With Flamengo also managing a Copa Libertadores campaign at full intensity, squad depth and rotation will be worth watching. Winger Gonzalo Plata remains at the club after his proposed move to Dynamo Moscow collapsed following a failed medical examination, which gives Jardim options.

This is a fixture that matters far more to Corinthians than the table currently suggests. A defeat here would push them closer to the bottom half and further from any realistic ambitions for the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Jardim takes charge of Flamengo for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Fernando Diniz leads Corinthians into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Flamengo have won four and lost one of their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Independiente del Valle on September 11, and they also beat Remo 1-0 in Serie A on September 6. The only defeat in this run came against Cruzeiro, 1-2 in the league on August 22. Jardim's side scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Corinthians have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 Serie A defeat to Chapecoense AF on September 6, and they also lost 0-1 to Santos FC on August 30. The only win in that run came on August 21, a 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Rosario Central. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 22, 2026, when Corinthians hosted Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that ended 1-1. Before that, Flamengo beat Corinthians 2-0 in the Super Cup on February 1, 2026, and won 2-1 away at Corinthians in Serie A on September 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Flamengo have won three, drawn one, and lost one, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Flamengo sit first while Corinthians are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: