Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Flamengo and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Flamengo vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live via Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Flamengo host Botafogo RJ in a Rio derby that lands at a telling moment in the Serie A season. The two clubs meet in what promises to be a charged fixture, with Flamengo looking to press their challenge at the top of the table and Botafogo needing points to climb out of mid-table.

Leonardo Jardim's side come into this match in strong form. Flamengo sit second in Serie A and have been one of the division's more consistent sides in recent weeks, with their Copa Libertadores campaign running in parallel. A 2-1 win over Cruzeiro in the Libertadores second leg earlier this month confirmed their continental credentials, and that momentum has carried into their domestic performances.

Off the pitch, there is added intrigue around the squad. Veteran defender Danilo, the former Real Madrid and Manchester City full-back, is in advanced talks to extend his contract at Flamengo through the end of 2027, with reports indicating he wants to retire at the club. His experience will be valuable as Jardim navigates a congested schedule.

Botafogo arrive under Rodrigo Bellao with their season at a crossroads. Sitting 11th in the table, the visitors have been inconsistent across both the league and the Copa Sudamericana, where their continental campaign has been turbulent. A 6-1 first-leg defeat to Cienciano before a 1-0 second-leg win summed up a side that can show quality but cannot sustain it.

Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Athletico Paranaense on August 24, a result that extended their difficult run in the league. Bellao's squad will need to find a level of performance they have rarely produced away from home this season.

The head-to-head record between these clubs makes for sobering reading for Botafogo fans. Flamengo have dominated recent meetings, and the visitors will need to produce something different to change that pattern.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Flamengo vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Flamengo vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Flamengo are managed by Leonardo Jardim ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Botafogo RJ head into the match under Rodrigo Bellao, with team news also yet to be confirmed for the away side. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the visitors, and further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Flamengo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro on August 22, though that came after an unbeaten run that included a 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Cruzeiro on August 20 and a 1-5 Serie A victory over Mirassol on August 16. They also drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the Libertadores first leg and beat Vitoria 2-0 in the league. Flamengo scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches, and they remain second in Serie A.

Botafogo RJ have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Serie A defeat to Athletico Paranaense on August 24. Prior to that, they beat Cienciano 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on August 21, but a 1-0 Serie A loss to Vitoria on August 16 and a 6-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Cienciano on August 14 highlight the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense in their earliest match of the five. Botafogo scored four goals and conceded ten across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Flamengo beat Botafogo RJ 3-0 in a Serie A fixture at Estádio Nilton Santos. Before that, Flamengo won 2-1 away in the Carioca Taça Guanabara in February 2026, and they also won 3-0 at Botafogo in Serie A in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Flamengo have won four, with one match ending level. Botafogo have not beaten Flamengo in any of the five fixtures listed, and Flamengo have scored eleven goals to Botafogo's two across that run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Flamengo sit second while Botafogo RJ are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Flamengo vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: