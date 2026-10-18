Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 18 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Estudiantes and San Lorenzo will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz or ViX.

Estudiantes host San Lorenzo in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries different implications for each side, with Alexander Medina's squad looking to maintain their position at the summit of the Apertura Group A standings.

Estudiantes arrive into this domestic contest off the back of a goalless Copa Libertadores draw with Flamengo, a result that followed a 2-2 Liga Profesional draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago. Medina's side are managing a heavy fixture schedule across competitions, but their quality has remained evident throughout the campaign.

San Lorenzo come into this match in more uncertain form. Ruben Dario Insua's side claimed a 1-0 win over Deportivo Riestra in their most recent Liga Profesional outing, but that result followed back-to-back defeats to Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors, in which they conceded five goals without reply.

The Apertura Group A standings tell a clear story: Estudiantes sit first while San Lorenzo are seventh, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these clubs in this phase of the season. In the Clausura Group A, both sides are level on ninth position, adding a layer of competitive tension to this encounter.

Head-to-head history offers San Lorenzo some cause for optimism. Their most recent meeting, played in April 2026, ended in a 1-0 win for San Lorenzo, though the series overall has been defined by tight margins and draws.

With Estudiantes balancing continental ambitions against domestic obligations, and San Lorenzo desperate to build on their recent win and climb the table, this fixture carries genuine urgency for both dressing rooms.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Lorenzo are led by Ruben Dario Insua, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided for the away squad at this stage. Further details will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Estudiantes head into this fixture with two draws, two losses, and one win from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores, while a 2-2 draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago was their last Liga Profesional result. A 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in the run shows their attacking capacity. Across those five matches, Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four.

San Lorenzo have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga Profesional win over Deportivo Riestra, though a 3-0 defeat to Defensa y Justicia and a 2-0 loss to Boca Juniors earlier in that run exposed defensive vulnerabilities. They scored three goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, a Liga Profesional fixture in which San Lorenzo won 1-0 at home. Across the last five encounters, the record shows San Lorenzo with one win, Estudiantes with none, and three matches ending level, with draws recorded in November 2024, February 2024, and June 2023.

Standings

In the Apertura Group A, Estudiantes sit first while San Lorenzo are seventh. Both clubs occupy ninth position in the Clausura Group A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: