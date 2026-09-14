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CONCACAF Caribbean Cup
team-logoDelfines del Este FC
team-logoDefence Force
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Watch Delfines del Este FC vs Defence Force CONCACAF Caribbean Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Delfines del Este FC vs Defence Force
Delfines del Este FC
Defence Force
CONCACAF Caribbean Cup

How to watch the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup match between Delfines del Este FC and Defence Force, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Delfines del Este FC and Defence Force will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Delfines del Este FC vs Defence Force is available to watch live on Paramount+.

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Delfines del Este FC host Defence Force in Group A of the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both sides in need of a positive result to improve their standings.

Delfines del Este come into this fixture having drawn their last two Caribbean Cup outings, including a goalless result against Club Sando. A win here is the minimum requirement if they are to apply any pressure on the teams above them in the group.

Defence Force arrive on the back of a difficult run. They fell to a 2-0 defeat against Club Sando in their most recent Caribbean Cup appearance and have struggled to find consistency at this level across their recent fixtures.

Delfines del Este will draw confidence from their defensive record in recent games, but they have found goals hard to come by. Finding the net will be the priority if they are to take all three points.

For Defence Force, the challenge is straightforward: they need a result to stay in contention. Their record in the competition so far gives little room for further dropped points.

TV channel and live stream options for this Group A fixture are listed below.

How to watch Delfines del Este FC vs Defence Force with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Delfines del Este FC ahead of this fixture. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off. Defence Force are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions on record. Further details for both teams are expected to emerge nearer to the match.

Form

DDE

DDE - Form

MET
L0-3
RRI
W10-0
VIO
L0-1
SVB
D0-0
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5
DEF

DEF - Form

PHI
L0-5
PHI
L7-0
VIO
L3-0
SVB
W2-1
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/18
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Delfines del Este FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in available data. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Club Sando, following another goalless draw against SV Broki. Their sole win in that run was a 10-0 victory over SV Real Rincon, though that result dates to May 2021. Across their three most recent competitive fixtures, they have scored once and conceded two goals. Defence Force have won one, lost three, and have one additional result across their last five recorded matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Club Sando, and they also suffered heavy losses of 7-0 and 5-0 against Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year. They did record a 2-1 win over SV Broki in August, which stands as their only positive result in recent Caribbean Cup action.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Delfines del Este FC and Defence Force. This fixture may represent the first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Violette ACViolette ACVIO
330061+59
W
W
W
2
Club SandoClub Sando
321041+37
D
W
W
3
Defence ForceDefence ForceDEF
310226-43
L
W
L
4
Delfines del Este FCDelfines del Este FCDDE
302101-12
D
D
L
5
SV BrokiSV BrokiSVB
401336-31
L
D
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group A, Delfines del Este FC currently sit fourth while Defence Force are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Delfines del Este FC vs Defence Force today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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