Serie A - Game Week 32 26 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Coritiba and Gremio will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Coritiba vs Gremio is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Coritiba host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. Fernando Seabra's side welcome Renato Gaucho's visitors to what promises to be a tense afternoon in Brazilian football.

Coritiba arrive at this game in poor form, having lost three of their last five league outings. A 5-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama and a 4-0 reverse against Fluminense underline the scale of the problems Seabra faces as his team fights to stay competitive.

Gremio have their own concerns. Renato Gaucho's side have won none of their last five Serie A matches, drawing three and losing two, with a 4-2 defeat to Cruzeiro their most recent result.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers Gremio some encouragement. They have won three of the last five meetings, including a 1-0 victory earlier this year.

Both clubs need points badly. The gap between where they sit in the table makes this a fixture with real urgency for Gremio in particular.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coritiba vs Gremio, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coritiba vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Seabra takes charge of Coritiba with no injury or suspension information currently available. The probable starting lineup has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Renato Gaucho names his Gremio squad with similar uncertainty around personnel. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and the projected XI will be added as team news emerges.

Form

Coritiba's last five Serie A matches produced one draw and four defeats, with the team conceding 14 goals and scoring just six across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atletico MG, following a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ. The 5-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama and the 4-0 loss to Fluminense reflect a side that has struggled badly to keep opponents out.

Gremio's five-match record shows two defeats and three draws, with the side scoring five goals and conceding eight. Their last match was a 2-4 loss to Cruzeiro. Prior to that, Gremio drew 1-1 with Internacional and 1-1 with Remo, and held Palmeiras to a goalless draw.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Gremio beat Coritiba 1-0 in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gremio have won three, Coritiba one, and one game ended level. Gremio's 5-1 win in June 2023 was the most emphatic result in the dataset.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Coritiba sit in mid-table while Gremio are positioned in the relegation zone, making this fixture a significant one for the visitors as they look to move away from danger.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: