Serie A - Game Week 30 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Coritiba and Botafogo RJ will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Coritiba vs Botafogo RJ is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Check the options below to find the right platform for your region.

Coritiba host Botafogo RJ in Serie A, with both clubs carrying form concerns into a fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Fernando Seabra's Coritiba come into this game in poor shape. Three defeats from their last five Serie A matches, including a 4-0 loss to Fluminense and a 5-0 hammering by Vasco da Gama, have left the home side under real pressure.

Botafogo, managed by Tite, are not in much better condition. Back-to-back defeats against Vasco da Gama and Mirassol have disrupted what looked like a more settled campaign earlier in the season.

The visitors did show they can produce when it matters, with a 3-2 win over Gremio standing as one of their better results in recent weeks. But consistency has been the problem, and they arrive here without having won their last Serie A outing.

For Coritiba, a home fixture offers a chance to stop the rot. Their only win in the last five came away at Remo, and they will need a sharper display to take anything from a Botafogo side that is still capable of hurting teams.

This is a fixture with consequences for both clubs as the season moves into its final stretch. Read on for all the information you need to watch this Serie A match live.

How to watch Coritiba vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Seabra takes charge of Coritiba for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on their squad will be added as they are released ahead of kick-off.

Tite leads Botafogo RJ into this match, with the away side also without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. Full details on probable lineups and absences will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

Coritiba have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Fluminense, and they also suffered a 5-0 loss to Vasco da Gama in that run. A 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense and a 2-3 away win at Remo show they are not without attacking output, but they have conceded heavily across this sequence.

Botafogo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Serie A games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama, and they also fell 2-0 to Mirassol. The 3-2 victory over Gremio remains their standout result in this period, with draws against Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras rounding out a run that points to a side lacking a consistent edge.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 when Botafogo RJ hosted Coritiba in Serie A in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Botafogo have claimed three wins to Coritiba's one, with one draw. The matches have produced 14 goals in total, including a 4-1 Botafogo victory in July 2023 and a 1-0 Coritiba win in May 2022.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Coritiba sit 10th while Botafogo are 13th, meaning the visitors are closer to the relegation places and arrive with more riding on the result from a survival standpoint.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: