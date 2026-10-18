Serie A - Game Week 31 19 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Corinthians and Vitoria will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Corinthians vs Vitoria is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Fanatiz carries the match for viewers in the United States, while Premiere serves audiences in Brazil.

Corinthians host Vitoria at Neo Quimica Arena in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for the home side as they look to arrest a damaging run of form near the bottom of the table.

Corinthians have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 derby thrashing at the hands of Palmeiras on October 11. That result extended a streak of eight consecutive defeats and left the club in 16th place, deep in a relegation battle.

The crisis has prompted significant change in the dugout. Clarence Seedorf, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder, has been appointed head coach with the task of pulling Corinthians away from the drop zone. His arrival has generated considerable attention, though his debut in the technical area has already been delayed by work visa complications that prevented him from taking his place on the bench against Vitoria.

Adding to the selection headaches, forward Memphis Depay will miss this fixture after picking up his third yellow card of the season during the Palmeiras defeat. The Dutch forward has faced sharp criticism for his contribution to the club's poor run, leaving Seedorf's staff to plan without one of their most prominent attacking options.

Jesse Lingard is also among the Corinthians squad, having joined the club, though the former England international has been warned by those familiar with Brazilian football that supporters will demand results quickly.

Vitoria arrive in 13th place and in steadier shape, though their own form over the past five matches has been inconsistent, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, the details are below.

How to watch Corinthians vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Clarence Seedorf takes charge of Corinthians for this fixture, though his presence in the dugout remains subject to the resolution of his work visa situation. Memphis Depay is suspended after collecting his third yellow card of the season during the defeat to Palmeiras and will play no part here. No further confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Vitoria are managed by Jair Ventura. No confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided for the away side, and squad updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Corinthians have lost all five of their last matches, recording no wins and no draws across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Serie A defeat to Palmeiras on October 11, and they also lost 2-1 to Internacional and 1-3 to Fluminense during this stretch. The side scored four goals and conceded ten across those five matches, a return that reflects the defensive fragility that has defined their recent form.

Vitoria have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Sao Paulo on October 11, though they recorded a convincing 4-0 win over Chapecoense AF on October 7. Across the five matches, Vitoria scored eight goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A on April 18, 2026, when the match at Vitoria's ground ended 0-0. Before that, Corinthians won 1-0 away at Vitoria in the Serie A in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Corinthians have won two, Vitoria have won one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

Corinthians sit in 16th place in the Serie A table, leaving them in the thick of the relegation fight and making this a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Vitoria are in 13th, with enough distance from the bottom to approach this game with relative security.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: